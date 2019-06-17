Earthstone Energy: Reviewing Its 2019 Outlook

Earthstone's value is around $7 to $8 based on the Callon deal and its projected EBITDAX.

Callon's sale of its Ranger asset points to a decent value for Earthstone's Midland Basin position, also mainly located in Reagan County.

Leverage is expected to remain low at 1.3x EBITDAX at the end of 2019, although its G&A costs per BOE are fairly high.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) is a relatively small upstream company with mainly Midland Basin assets as well as a smaller position in the Eagle Ford. It is expecting some cash burn during 2019 as it grows production but remains in a good financial position with leverage expected to be around 1.1x by the end of 2019 at current strip prices. Earthstone's potential value is bolstered by Callon's sale of its Ranger asset as the bulk of Earthstone's Midland Basin position is also located in Reagan County.

Solid Midland Basin Results

Earthstone has achieved solid results from its Midland Basin wells, with it claiming a 74% IRR for its Midland/Upton County wells at $50 oil and $2.50 natural gas, and a 40% IRR at those commodity prices for its Reagan County wells.

These numbers may be inflated a bit since the natural gas price doesn't appear to incorporate the impact of the currently wide Permian natural gas differentials. Natural gas only represents 13% of the Midland/Upton County type curve production but 19% of the Reagan County type curve production, so incorporating those differentials shouldn't have a massive impact on the IRRs.

It should be also noted that Earthstone's inventory is mainly Reagan County, as shown by the 35 wells drilled there since the beginning of 2017 compared to 11 wells in Midland and Upton County.

Earthstone also has Eagle Ford assets, although the Eagle Ford only accounted for around 13% of its total production during Q1 2019 and represents around 6% of Earthstone's D&C budget during 2019.

2019 Outlook

Earthstone expects an average of approximately 11,500 BOEPD (65% oil) in production during 2019. At current strip prices (around $55 WTI oil), Earthstone is expected to generate around $163 million in oil and gas revenue in 2019. Most of its natural gas production comes from the Permian Basin, but its Eagle Ford natural gas production should boost Earthstone's average realised price for its natural gas over $1.

Its hedges add another $18 million in estimated value during 2019, bringing its estimated revenues up to $181 million for the year.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 2,728,375 $52.00 $142 NGLs (Barrels) 797,525 $20.00 $16 Natural Gas [MCF] 4,029,600 $1.20 $5 Hedge Value $18 Total Revenue $181

With a $190 million capital expenditure budget, Earthstone is expected to have around $247 million in cash expenditures during 2019, resulting in a projection for $66 million in cash burn.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating And Workover $23 Production Taxes $8 Cash G&A $22 Cash Interest $4 CapEx $190 Total Expenses $247

This does include $50 million budgeted for late 2019 wells that aren't expected to impact 2019 production, so adjusting for that would result in a projection of $16 million in cash burn with hedges (or around $34 million cash burn without hedges) for Earthstone at $55 WTI oil if it wanted to grow production to around 11,500 BOEPD. This is around a 10% increase in production versus Q4 2018 levels.

Earthstone's unhedged breakeven point appears to be in the mid-$50s for WTI oil. Earthstone benefits from having relatively low interest costs but is hampered by relatively high G&A costs per BOE due to its small size.

Valuation And Leverage

Even with its projected cash burn in 2019, Earthstone should be able to keep its leverage to a reasonable level. Earthstone's projected leverage at the end of 2019 is approximately 1.3x its estimated unhedged EBITDAX at current strip prices.

Earthstone's current enterprise value is approximately 4.7x its projected EBITDAX at $55 WTI oil. An improvement to a 5.5x multiple would result in its shares being worth around $7.15 instead.

Callon's sale of its Ranger asset reinforces the idea that Earthstone may have some upside. Earthstone's position is also mainly in Reagan County, although a bit further east than the bulk of the Ranger asset.

Below is an image showing the Ranger asset on top and Earthstone's Reagan and Upton County positions on the bottom.

A similar valuation (for production and acreage) as the Ranger asset sale would put Earthstone's value at around $8 per share. This attributes no value to its Eagle Ford acreage or its non-operated Midland Basin acreage and also values Earthstone's production at the same amount per flowing BOE as Ranger despite its higher (65% versus 52%) oil percentage.

Conclusion

Earthstone Energy appears to potentially have some upside to around $7 to $8 per share based on its projected 2019 EBITDAX and the details of Callon's Ranger asset sale. It is burning a fair amount of cash during 2019 but should still be able to keep its leverage from getting too high by the end of the year. As well, $50 million of its 2019 capital expenditure budget is going towards wells that will help its production in 2020 rather than 2019. Thus, it could potentially deliver positive cash flow in 2020, although it is hampered by its fairly high G&A costs per BOE due to its relatively small size.

