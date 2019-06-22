Annaly Capital: An 11% Yield Today, That Could Double In A Recession

Agency MBS are not only recession resistant, they are counter-cyclical meaning they perform best during recessionary periods.

Today we look at an investment that provides a high current yield, and in a recession it has the potential for substantial dividend growth.

Much of our focus at High Dividend Opportunities has been building a defensive portfolio that will provide high-levels of current income.

At High Dividend Opportunities, our top priority is finding investments that provide high-levels of current income. We have previously discussed how high-yield investing can provide psychological comfort and funds for reinvesting during a bear market. We have also discussed ways that income focused investors can become more defensive to recession-proof their portfolios.

We have increasingly recommended fixed-income opportunities such as preferred shares and bonds, which will create less volatility and more income security.

While high current income is priority number one for us, we also like growth. Many think that high-income investments and growth are mutually exclusive, that in order to get high-income, you need to sacrifice growth. This simply is not true. The best defense includes a good offense, so we want a portfolio not only of investments that will maintain income, we also want investments that will grow income.

Today, we are looking at a stock that has a history of booming in recessions, that provided investors with an increasing price and increasing dividends during the 2000-2003 bear market and the 2007-2010 recession.

This stock has recently pulled back sharply creating unique buying opportunity! This stock is currently paying a yield in excess of 11%, and in the upcoming recession, we could expect the dividend to be doubled. It is a true example of an investment that is truly counter-cyclical. In other words, it performs very well in bear markets but tends to underperform in bull markets.

With recent declines, we believe now is the time to invest in this potentially powerful hedge. We can reasonably expect market-matching performance as the bull market enters its twilight and in 2-5 years, whenever the bear market starts, we can expect it to experience price and dividend growth as the rest of the market pulls back.

Annaly Capital

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is a mortgage REIT (mREIT) that is primarily focussed on residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). While they have diversified into other types of investments, NLY's core business remains agency MBS.

Quite simply, an MBS is a group of mortgages that a bank packages and sells to lenders. This allows the mortgages to be removed from the bank's balance sheet, allowing them to make new loans. The buyers of the MBS then receive the benefits as the underlying mortgages are paid off.

Many investors run in fear as soon as they hear "MBS", as rising mortgage defaults significantly damaged the value of many residential MBS investments. A situation that was a major contributor to the recession.

This might lead one to conclude that NLY must have really been crushed by the recession. In reality, the recession was one of the strongest periods in NLY's history.

Data by YCharts

In 2006, NLY had a total return of 32%, followed by 39%, 0%, and 27% in 2007-2009. An investor who invested $10,000 in January of 2006 would have seen their capital increase to $15,800 and additionally would have cashed out dividends of $5,700. In fact, by the end of 2011, an investor from 2006 would have extracted more than 100% of their original capital in dividend payments. While also having a large capital gain.

For NLY, the recession was not a problem, in fact, it fueled fantastic returns. Another fantastic time to be holding NLY? Try the bear market of 2000-2002.

Data by YCharts

While it only kept pace in 1999 and was only slightly better in 2000, NLY really kicked it into gear in 2001 and 2002 while the market was falling.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Looking at performance outside of recessionary times, we can see that in bull markets NLY tends to underperform in terms of total return (although often remains a decent dividend payer).

Historically, the best times to invest in NLY has been a few years before a bear market with the best gains occurring during the bear market. We believe that we are approaching a similar situation now where mREITs like NLY are beat-up and trading at multi-year lows. Dividends have been cut and general market sentiment is against them. Yet there is also some reasonable fear of a bear market brewing and it is only a matter of time before there is a flight to safety.

Why NLY Outperforms In Recessions?

1) Implicit Government Guarantee

The core reason that NLY outperforms during recessions is the perceived safety of their assets. NLY's primary investments are "agency backed" MBS, these are securities that are guaranteed through government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

These GSEs buy mortgages directly from lenders that meet their criteria. Then they "securitize" them, meaning they take a group of loans and sell them as a single mortgage-backed security. They then sell the MBS they created in the secondary market to investors like NLY.

The huge benefit of agency MBS, is that the GSE guarantee the payments on the mortgages. The result is that these MBS are rated AAA and the market has little fear about whether or not the mortgages would be paid. The GSE guarantees the payments, and while there is not an explicit guarantee from the United States (except for Ginnie Mae), the special privileges carved out for GSE's provide an implicit guarantee.

The implicit guarantee was tested in 2008, and it turned out that the government was willing to take extraordinary measures to ensure the GSEs could meet their guarantee.

As a result, agency MBS are extremely liquid, are considered interchangeable and are considered among the most secure investments on the planet.

2) Interest Rate Sensitivity

NLY makes money by borrowing short-term funds to buy long-term (usually 30-year) agency backed MBS. The safety of the underlying investment allows them to use very high-levels of leverage.

Another aspect of mortgages is that they are very interest rate sensitive. NLY's largest investment is in agency MBS with 4% coupons, so as mortgage rates decline, 4% becomes more attractive and therefore more valuable. As they increase, they become less valuable.

Their borrowings are typically very short-term, using repurchase agreements. These are agreements where they use their agency MBS as collateral, with the agreement that they will buy back the MBS at a higher price. These agreements are usually under 120-days.

Source: NLY Investor Supplement Q1 2019

Another issue that mREITs need to be careful of changes in either their borrowing rates or mortgage rates. Since the spread they are profiting from is so small, rapid movements can reduce their profits. This means that they need to pay for various hedges so that any adverse rate movements might reduce profitability, but not lead to insolvency.

We can see that the weighted average rate on repurchase agreements, their primary form of borrowing, increased from 1.64% in March of 2018, to 2.64% in March of 2019. During that same period, their average yield failed to grow enough to offset the additional costs.

So when a bear market occurs, NLY benefits. First, there is a flight to safety. With agency MBS seen as very safe, this raises the value of their holdings. It greatly increases the liquidity of the repurchase market, lowering their borrowing costs.

The federal reserve usually lowers the target rate, which impacts the short-term borrowing rates the most. In recessions, mortgage rates tend to remain elevated or even increase as mortgages are seen as riskier. The spread between the risk-free rate and mortgage rates increases.

This allows a company like NLY to borrow very cheaply while holding and buying more MBS at relatively high coupons. The excess earnings are then passed along to investors in the form of dividends.

Dividend History

Right now might be the best time to invest in NLY. They just reduced their dividend, recently had a decline in their NAV and shares are trading at 3-year lows. Many investors looking at this will freak out, not fully understanding that the last 3-years of a bull market with generally rising interest rates are the absolute toughest type of market for NLY to operate in.

With an understanding of how NLY makes their money and how strong their assets can be in a recession, we need to look at what is likely in the future.

Long term treasury rates are falling, and the Federal Reserve is becoming increasingly dovish.

The US economy is showing small cracks, a recession is not here, but it is a safe bet that one is less than 5-years away.

We don't know exactly when a bear market and the resulting flight to safety will occur, but we know we want to be holding NLY when it does and we know that it is only a matter of time.

Being a REIT, NLY is required to distribute over 90% of their taxable income. This means that when they are doing really well, they have to increase their dividend. When taxable income declines, they then are forced to reduce the dividend.

Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com

Here is a look at NLY's dividends on a $10,000 investment at IPO with no additional investment and no DRIP. The initial yield was in excess of 12% and the dividend was cut in 2000 to a 10.45% yield on capital.

Shortly after the cut, the bear market started and NLY benefited. They dramatically raised their dividend from $0.25/quarter to a peak of $0.68/quarter in 2002. Investors who had bought in 1998 were receiving a dividend in excess of 24% on their capital.

After the recession, rising rates and a bullish market forced NLY to reduce their dividend once again. As we started heading into another bear market, the dividend skyrocketed once again.

This is what should be expected of NLY. In times of rising rates and a bullish market, their NII and their dividend is going to come down. When rates are declining and the market is bearish, rates will shoot back up. With the most recent cut, we believe that NLY's dividend has reached the bottom before the next bear market.

These cuts are not a sign of mismanagement or failure of management, they are a natural consequence of the business cycle. When the environment improves, we can expect NLY's dividend to shoot right back up. Investors in agency mREITs should understand up front that they can expect such variations in dividends.

With expected declines in short-term rates that should dramatically reduce borrowing costs, NLY can be expected to have modestly improving performance while we wait for the hammer to drop. We believe they will be able to maintain the $1.00/year dividend level until the next bear market.

Conclusion

The bearish sentiment towards NLY is exactly the type of opportunity we seek at HDO. The stock is beaten down due to underperformance in market conditions it can be expected to underperform in. Mr. Market has been caught looking backward, instead of considering the most likely events in the future.

Most likely, we are going to see NLY's borrowing costs continue to decline. Their NII will stabilize and they will be able to support their new dividend. Any reduction in rates from the Fed will help but is not necessary. NLY should be able to put up modest numbers while paying investors an 11% dividend to wait.

When the inevitable bear market finally arrives, history has shown that NLY is a significant outperformer. Even in 2008, when there were doubts and fears surround the GSEs that guarantee the MBS investments, NLY managed a flat year in a down market. Without those unique fears, NLY would likely have looked more like it did in 2001-2003, soundly beating the general market. The recent pullback has created a unique buying opportunity!

NLY is exactly the kind of investment we want to be holding through a recession. When the rest of the market is deep in the red, investments like NLY will be bright islands of green. Not only do we anticipate NLY's NAV improving, but we could also see significant increases in their dividend. NLY is a strong buy for the 11% yield and long term capital gains.

