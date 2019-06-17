Nutrien: A Perfect Mix Of Income And Growth Investment

Nutrien (NTR) has recently reported Q1 2019 results. The company which emerged as a merger between 'Potash Corporation' and ‘Agrium’ has become the global leader in the production of potash and ranks second in the production of nitrogen fertilizers. Ever since the merger between the two entities, NTR has witnessed sustainable growth and currently, the stock depicts a perfect mix of income and growth investment. There are few operational challenges that slightly obscure NTR's performance outlook; nevertheless, the business growth opportunities shroud such concerns. This makes NTR a strong investment case for the medium to long term.

NTR's Q1 adjusted EBITDA came out at $697 MM witnessing a 22% Y/Y increase, despite the impact of wet weather on NTR's individual business growth. NTR's full-year EBITDA guidance ranges between $4.4-4.9 BB, supplemented by full-year EPS guidance of $2.80-3.20/share (EPS for H1 2019 is expected to lie within the range of $1.79-$1.95). This indicates a suitable upside in share prices, as Q/Q EPS will see an increase in the following quarters. NTR's Q1 EBITDA and earnings were impacted by wet weather conditions across the US, which particularly affected sales from its Retail, Potash & Nitrogen business segments. It's relevant to quote NTR's CEO here:

Nutrien’s first-quarter adjusted EBITDA was 22 percent higher than 2018 despite being impacted by the second wettest six-month period in the US in 125 years. While some regions are still receiving excess moisture, planting is underway and we expect strong crop input demand in the second quarter. As such, we are maintaining our annual guidance for 2019.

In addition to the wet weather conditions that caused NTR's EBITDA from its 'Retail Agricultural Products' segments to decline from negative $10 MM to negative $26 MM (witnessing a massive ~160% Y/Y deterioration), the segment's earnings were also impacted by the US-China trade war, that badly affected soybean exports from the US to China, and consequently the demand for NTR's products. Since we cannot predict a timeline for the settlement of this trade war, I believe that NTR's 'Retail Agricultural' segment sales may continue to be affected for some time. Nevertheless, the impact thereof is likely to be reduced since weather conditions are expected to improve in the forthcoming quarters, and NTR expects strong crop demand in the Q2 2019.

Another issue is NTR's towering $9.56 BB debt, which represents ~25% of its $39.27 BB balance sheet (as at 31st March 2019). This includes short-term debt of ~$1.65 BB that was unmatched by the $373 MM cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1. On the surface, this situation looks alarming, but I see it otherwise. Here’s why.

NTR states in its Q1 earnings news release that major changes in liquidity position were due to the acquisition of retail businesses including Actargo LLC, Van Horn Inc., Security Seeds and Chemicals Inc., Agrichem, and Ruralco Holdings. These key acquisitions/ agreements would expand NTR's revenues going forward (thereby adding more than $400 MM in annual revenues), and will also elevate its liquidity position through increased cash flows. Such strategic acquisitions will also help create business synergies, thereby reducing costs and improving NTR's earnings profile. I see that NTR has already shown impressive performance on that score. The company achieved $621 MM in run-rate synergies by Q1 end and already exceeded the target of $600 MM set for FY 2019. Moreover, I believe that NTR’s liquidity is already set to improve as NTR sells its seasonal stockpiles in the forthcoming quarters (inventory position at Q1 end= $6.56 BB). These factors indicate that NTR is well positioned to revamp its liquidity profile in the short-to-medium term.

From a macroeconomic perspective, I believe that the demand for NTR’s products will continue to increase in the long term. With limited arable land and an ever-growing world population that needs more and more food to survive, crop yields are expected to significantly improve going forward. In my view, this will act as an indirect growth catalyst for the company, as we are likely to see increased demand for NTR’s products emanating from developing countries.

In addition to its charm as a growth investment, NTR is also appealing to the income investor. It has maintained a dividend yield of ~3.2-3.5% and has the ability to continue dividend payments due to its sustainable business model. The company recently declared a $0.43/share quarterly dividend and its BoD has approved the quarterly dividends to increase to $0.45/share, starting from Q3 2019. Furthermore, NTR is gradually reducing its outstanding shares and has cancelled ~3% of its outstanding shares to date, through buy-back schemes (Figure-2). In my view, this not only represents solid fundamental performance and management’s confidence in the sustainability of its business, but will also yield positively on NTR’s dividend profile going forward, and we can expect to see more dividend increases in the coming years.

In summary, NTR’s growth-oriented business helps position the stock as perfect investment in a growing industry. Also, its dividend profile shows that it’s equally attractive for income investors. On the operational front, NTR’s business outlook is troubled by certain macroeconomic factors, including weather conditions and the implications of the trade war. But in my view, these problems may be short-lived, and NTR is poised to witness a suitable business growth in the medium-to-long term. The company’s fundamental strength is also evidenced in its stock buy-back programs which will bear long-term fruit for the investors through increased earnings/ dividend payments. On the surface, the towering debt might appear to be another significant concern but we have seen that NTR’s liquidity profile adequately compensates for this concern. These factors indicate that NTR would certainly add value to any investor’s portfolio.

