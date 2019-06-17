Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB: Swedish Company Targeting Ovarian Cancer, But Doesn't Impress

US FDA may look at things differently from the CHMP, so there’s no use risking money on this stock.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ:OASM) is a Swedish company which is very diversified both geographically and in target patients. The company develops oncology drugs for both human and animal patients. Originating in 1998, they have offices in Moscow, Hong Kong, and the US, and their first therapies were initially approved in Russia (CEO is Julian Aleksov). Their technology platform is "a proprietary, nanoparticle formulation technology that is designed to facilitate the administration of intravenously-delivered active pharmaceutical ingredients, without the addition of toxic solvents."

The platform

The company's XR17 is a vitamin-based drug delivery system on which its 5 clinical stage programs are based. From a 2017 interview:

"It has been reported that approximately 65% of the R&D pipeline in the pharmaceutical industry has solubility difficulties, obviously a quite common challenge. XR17 is Oasmia's proprietary excipient that transforms novel or existing un-soluble molecules into water-soluble nanoparticle formations that are instantly released in the bloodstream without added solvent, resulting in shorter infusion time and no pre-medication for the patient. This innovative approach also allows for multiple cytostatics to be given in a single infusion, as opposed to a traditional process that would usually require two or more infusions."

Oasmia's current pipeline/products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat various cancers; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs. Doxophos is a formulation of XR17 and doxorubicin to treat cancer comprising leukaemia, breast cancer, and lymphoma; Docecal, a formulation of XR17 and docetaxel for the treatment of prostate, lung, and breast cancer; OAS-19, a cancer drug; and KB9520 to treat various types of cancer. The company also develops Doxophos Vet, a formulation to treat lymphoma in dogs.

Geographical divestment: should Americans buy non-US biopharma companies like Oasmia to keep their portfolios diversified?

Oasmia is a Swedish headquartered company, and generally, with regards to such non-US companies, we often hear this issue discussed: whether it is good or bad to invest in companies HQ-ed outside US in order to keep portfolios diverse and as a hedge against local issues affecting biopharma.

From a macroeconomic point of view, it is difficult to get out of America. Global indices are all heavily exposed to US markets. According to one research, "American-listed stocks account for 55% of the value of the msci All-Country World Index, a widely used benchmark." 75% of all US equity funds are held in US-listed shares.

Moreover, research shows that the so-called cushioning effect of an internationally diversified portfolio may be somewhat exaggerated. Quite often, when US markets go down, other developed markets follow suit - often by a larger margin. To take a known example, the US stock markets fell by over 55% during the Great Recession. But the foreign markets fell by over 60%.

However, in biopharma, specifically, and for many specific stocks, the story may not just be macroeconomic. When President Trump or Hilary Clinton talks of a political movement against drug pricing, or the FDA harangues against an opioid crisis, or when there are any other major US-specific movement in the market, US stocks suffer more than those ex-US biopharma that have moorings in other countries. Also, there is country-specific differences in management style - big Japanese biopharma are managed in a much more cohesive manner than their US counterparts. We should also not forget the advantages in the lack of exposure of foreign biopharma to US markets. In the past several years, we have seen at least a few times when a hidden gem from Europe or elsewhere burst into the US scene - the stock price jumped suddenly and hugely. Celyad (CYAD) comes to mind. Americans who were in CYAD from before this happened did well. This is another good reason for active investors to look for hidden gems elsewhere. We want to see in this article if OASM is one of those gems.

Oasmia's Catalysts and trials

Oasmia has a near-term catalyst in the drug Paclical/Apealea for the indication of epithelial ovarian cancer. Phase 3 clinical trial is completed, and NDA filing is due 4Q 2019.

In the phase 3 trial that announced data in 2016, there were 789 patients with epithelial ovarian cancer. Overall, OS was positive. In the drug arm, we had Paclical/Apealea in combination with carboplatin versus Taxol/paclitaxel in combination with carboplatin in the control arm. The trial showed non-inferiority of the drug arm to control.

"The overall survival in patients completing 6 treatment cycles was 25.7 months in patients that had received the Paclical/Apealea combination compared to 24.8 months in patients that had received the Taxol combination."

The relevant ASCO publication had the following summary:

"789 patients were 1:1 randomized in the period 2009 to 2012 in 81 centers. Inclusion was stopped when 437 patients showed progression. Main baseline characteristics were similar (PFI 6-12 months: 40% vs 43 %, > 12 months 58% vs 57%; second line: 76% vs 76% for Pcal and Pxel, respectively). Non-inferiority of PFS for Pcal (10.3 months) compared to Pxel (10.1 months) was observed (HR:0.86 CI:0.72-1.03 p = 0.0938). In the subgroup of patients with CTs performed every 3rd month during follow-up the PFS was 12.2 versus 10.2 months, respectively (HR:0.76 CI:0.56-1.03 p = 0.0798). Response according to RECIST: 67% vs 65%; according to GCIG CA125 criteria: 86% vs 85%, respectively."

Earlier, we learned that OASM's XR17 is a vitamin-based drug delivery system that makes paclitaxel water-soluble. Now, Taxol, a formulation of paclitaxel that uses Cremophor EL or CrEL, a castor oil formulation, needs considerably longer infusion times and also a lot of pre-medication, including corticosteroids, antihistamines and H2 receptor antagonists. Research shows that much of the toxicity profile of Taxol is associated with CrEL:

"Cremophor EL (CrEL) is a formulation vehicle used for various poorly-water soluble drugs, including the anticancer agent paclitaxel (Taxol). In contrast to earlier reports, CrEL is not an inert vehicle, but exerts a range of biological effects, some of which have important clinical implications. Its use has been associated with severe anaphylactoid hypersensitivity reactions, hyperlipidaemia, abnormal lipoprotein patterns, aggregation of erythrocytes and peripheral neuropathy. The pharmacokinetic behaviour of CrEL is dose-independent, although its clearance is highly influenced by duration of the infusion. This is particularly important since CrEL can affect the disposition of various drugs by changing the unbound drug concentration through micellar encapsulation. In addition, it has been shown that CrEL, as an integral component of paclitaxel chemotherapy, modifies the toxicity profile of certain anticancer agents given concomitantly, by mechanisms other than kinetic interference. A clear understanding of the biological and pharmacological role of CrEL is essential to help oncologists avoid side-effects associated with the use of paclitaxel or other agents using this vehicle. With the present development of various new anticancer agents, it is recommended that alternative formulation approaches should be pursued to allow a better control of the toxicity of the treatment and the pharmacological interactions related to the use of CrEL."

Therefore, if XR17 can replace CrEL without loss of efficacy, that will be beneficial to the ovarian cancer treatment regimen. This, the drug seems to have done. However, we would have liked to see more safety data comparison. What data we currently have is as follows:

"AEs were noted in 90% in the Pcal group and 87% in the Pxel group. All grade peripheral neuropathy was 29% vs 32% and myalgia 11% vs. 13%, respectively (NS). Severe allergic reactions were seen in 2% vs 1%."

Frankly, this doesn't impress us. The theory is fine, but in practice, Pcal doesn't differentiate itself well enough, in terms of toxicity profiles, from Pxal.

Last year, the CHMP did recommend Pcal, for the following:

"'Apealea in combination with carboplatin is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with first relapse of platinum sensitive epithelial ovarian cancer, primary peritoneal cancer and fallopian tube cancer'."

The document referenced above goes into great detail of the drug's safety and efficacy. We also note that two CHMP members had a different opinion, one which tallies exactly with ours. They said,

"The primary aim of the pivotal study for Apealea as a new formulation of paclitaxel was to avoid safety issues associated with solvent (Cremophor EL), i.e. hypersensitivity and neurotoxicity, and to show non-inferiority in terms of progression free survival and overall survival in comparison to paclitaxel. However, the safety advantage is not confirmed by the data presented that indicate a similar level of neurotoxicity and a substantial increase in toxicity in terms of infusion site reactions, next to myelosuppression and gastrointestinal toxicity. Numerically higher fatal AEs in the Apealea arm were also reported. When considering as well the uncertainties identified on the appropriateness of the proposed dose, the pharmacokinetics and efficacy results, the B/R is still considered negative for the initial indication applied for and also for the proposed first relapse indication."

The above opinion was based on the following list of SAEs:

Source

We don't see the benefit of the new drug here. US approval may be based on different considerations than the EU. The US likes to do things differently from the rest of the world.

Execution

The company has a market cap of $102M in the US, a cash balance of $67.89M as of the December quarter, and burn was -$74.46M in 2018.

Here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Source: WhaleWisdom

Last year, the company's CEO had a fallout with a major institutional holder of the company stock. It seems the matter has ended, but this creates a question of competence for the current management.

Opinion

Geographical diversification may be a good thing, but OASM doesn't fit our bill. We don't see how the drug arm was properly differentiated from the control. Given that, we remain neutral to this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.