Tesla: 3 Items To Watch

There are just two weeks left in the quarter, and for Tesla (TSLA), that means it is a mad rush to deliver every vehicle possible. Despite CEO Elon Musk saying there are no demand issues for the company, the image below shows he's still trying to sell vehicles before the end of the period. As we wait to see if the company will hit its guidance for the period, there are a few key items I'm watching in the second half of June.

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter page, seen here)

Watching the Model 3 in Europe

This is the first quarter where the Model 3 was available for the entire period in Europe, but that doesn't necessarily mean that sales are doing exceptionally well. As you can see in the chart below, Q2 registrations are trending just a little higher than those of Q1 in Norway, the Netherlands, and Spain. According to Tesla Motors Club, these three countries represented more than 47.5% of Model 3 registrations in Q1, so this is a good sample size.

(Source: EU EV Stats, seen here)

So far, the Netherlands is doing quite well in Q2, being several hundred units ahead of Q1's pace. However, that means that Spain and Norway are down quarter over quarter, and Norway is Tesla's most important European market. As the chart above showed, the last couple weeks of Q1 saw a dramatic surge in registrations, so we'll see if those car ships that have recently landed help to fuel another late quarter burst.

However, the unit numbers are just one part of this equation. The other is sales mix, which is especially important, given Tesla's high margin Model S and X are seeing massive year over year sales declines. In the table below, you can see how registration patterns have changed from Q1 to Q2 in Norway. Based on early quarter pricing, Tesla would need to sell 118 Long Range versions to make up the lost revenue from every 100 Performance versions not sold during this quarter.

(Source: Teslastats Norway, seen here)

With the number of Performance versions having been registered in Q2 well below Q1 levels, the revenue and margin impact will be significant. Don't forget that the sales mix is likely to trend to even lower revenue and margin vehicles as the Standard Range versions finally start to end up in Europe. Throw in some strength in the US dollar, and it doesn't look good for Tesla, which gets me to Tesla's most important market.

US headwinds about to reach another level

On July 1st, Tesla will see the next reduction in the US Federal EV Tax Credit, going from $3,750 to $1,875 per vehicle. If January was a guide, that means Tesla will be lowering prices on all of its vehicles in July to help out make its products more affordable for consumers. This means that either revenues per unit will be lower, or if prices aren't cut, demand will decrease as it will be more expensive to purchase a Tesla.

Since other automakers still have full access to the $7,500 credit for some time, it will be interesting to see how sales continue to ramp for the Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE, as well as offerings from Mercedes and others coming soon. Unfortunately, there's another issue Tesla is facing in the competitive landscape, and it can be seen in the chart below.

(Source: gasbuddy.com, seen here)

As the US tax credit winds down, Tesla is in a spot where it wishes gasoline prices were soaring. If the national average was at $4, the company would likely be seeing a bit more demand. However, with oil threatening to drop below $50, the national average could see $2.50 in the coming months. As Tesla makes a big deal about gasoline savings and tax credits on its order pages, the reduction of those savings on two fronts here is a big problem.

Tesla shares could face critical test

Investors that have held shares in the company have not done well over the prior year. It's been all downhill since the "funding secured" tweet fiasco, and those that bought equity or bonds in the latest capital raise are underwater at this point. Interestingly enough, you may see a pattern arising in the chart below showing Tesla and its 50-day moving average.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In just the past six months, this stock has failed a number of times at this key technical level, which is now heading lower by the day. Tesla shares tried to make a run at $230 during the shareholder meeting earlier this week, but that euphoria quickly eroded. If the Q2 delivery announcement doesn't get this stock back above the 50-day moving average, this declining trend line could add more pressure to an already struggling stock.

Final thoughts

Tesla said that the last 10 days of Q1 represented basically half of its deliveries in that quarter, and although the situation won't be that dramatic this time around, the back half of June will be important. Can the Model 3 represent the same late quarter success in Europe, or has demand cratered along with the sales mix trending lower? In the US, the tax credit is about to halve again, and falling gas prices only worsen the situation.

With investors starting to lose faith in the company recently, there's a bit of pressure to make guidance this time around, especially when management used this quarter's sequential improvement in deliveries to help sell the capital raise. Shares of the company remain below their 50-day moving average, which has seemed to be major resistance recently. As the quarter comes to a close, look for Tesla to pull out all the stops in an effort to hit its Q2 targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

