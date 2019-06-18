Put Zebra Technologies On Your Watchlist

The stock is a buy once economic sentiment starts to bottom. There are not a lot of industrial stocks that offer more long-term potential than Zebra.

Zebra Technologies is one of the most interesting industrial stocks on the market in my opinion.

It's time to discuss one of the most interesting industrial stocks on the market. This is the first time I am covering Zebra Technologies (ZBRA), which is an Illinois-based producer of diversified machinery. The stock is among the top industrial performers this year and should be on every traders watchlist as a buy during economic upswings. The company offers everything an investor or traders could ask for. A very innovative product portfolio, sky-high (organic) sales growth and rising margins. This company has been around 1969 but has a ton of potential left in a rapidly changing business environment.

Source: Zebra Technologies

Buying The Best On Dips

Over the past few months, I have increasingly focused on a list of what I consider to be the best stocks in every segment. I am looking not only at profitability but also at product portfolios and the ability to grow even when general economic growth is rather slow. Zebra Technologies is the perfect stock.

Zebra Technologies is part of the diversified machinery segment. In this case, I think 'diversified' is one of the most appropriate ways to describe the company. Zebra products include mobile computers and scanners, barcode scanners and imagers, printers, RFID products, location technologies and much more.

Source: Zebra Technologies

So not only does the company sell products that support more common operating activities but also solutions to enhance production in a time of 'internet of things'.

Zebra Technologies offers a variety of products to streamline production thanks to smart software integration to speed up production. RFID design improves the speed, cost and probability of success of any RFID project. RFID means 'radio-frequency identification' and is used to automatically identify and tag objects. Additionally, the company offers workflow and design consulting to analyze existing infrastructure and technology as well as business processes which ends up with an intelligent solution to streamline business processes.

Just recently, Zebra acquired Temptime, which will give Zebra exposure in the health care business. In this case, Temptime is a company that offers solutions like the ability to monitor the temperature of medical shipments.

Source: Zebra Technologies Investor Presentation

Roughly half of the company's sales are generated in North America with EMEA coming in second at slightly more than 1/3rd of total sales. The largest vertical markets are retails & e-commerce as well as manufacturing and transportation & logistics - in other words the exact industries that are dependent on smart manufacturing and margin enhancements.

Source: Zebra Technologies Investor Presentation

With everything said so far, let's discuss some key numbers. First of all, most recent Q1 sales growth came in at 9.1%. That's a phenomenal number if you consider that organic growth came in at 7.9%. In other words, sales growth is not only acquisition-fueled but a result of rapidly rising organic demand. Especially strength in health care and retail were pushing sales higher in Q1. EMEA sales were up 9% due to strength across data capture, printing and mobile computing.

Adjusted EBITDA accelerated by 10.3% with adjusted EBITDA margins improving from 20.9% to 21.1% over the past 12 months.

On a full-year basis Zebra expects net sales to grow between 5% and 8%. This includes a 2 points impact from acquired businesses and a 50 basis point negative impact from FX. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to come in between 21% and 22%, which means that margins continue to be strong. This is good news given that the company is prone to tariffs on certain scanners, components and accessories produced in China. These impacts are mitigated through different supply sources, supply chain moves and price adjustments. And so far, the company is doing this quite successfully.

Below you see why the company has been (and still is) so successful. Sales have accelerated to more than $4.3 billion on a TTM basis with EBITDA margins recovering to almost 20%. As a result, operating income has soared to almost $660 million from roughly $190 million during the second half of 2016. Given that sales growth is expected to soar, I can only imagine what happens if the company continues to improve margins in an environment where tariffs are an increasing problem.

With all of this being said, there's a problem that could be a blessing in disguise. As much as I love the company's innovative environment, it is still a company operating in a very cyclical environment. That's why organic sales growth declined to a mere 0.4% in 2016. This was a result of slowing economic sentiment in 2015 which impacted top-linen growth in 2016. However, during the start of 2016, economic sentiment started to rise again, which resulted in organic sales growth of 6.5% in 2017 and 11.1% in 2018.

The graph below shows what I am talking about. The orange line displays the ISM manufacturing index. This indicator tells us what we can expect in terms of hard economic growth over the next 3-6 months. Every time economic sentiment declines, Zebra either goes sideways or down until sentiment starts to rebound again. It worked a few years ago and I doubt it will fail this time.

Extra: my entire economic outlook (detailed breakdown)

Source: TradingView

Zebra's stock is currently up 20% year-to-date and 18% below its all-time high. The stock is trading at 24x earnings and a forward P/E ratio of 14. The current ratio is at 1.00 with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18 (source). Even though this is high, it does not indicate any danger as the company has a good liquidity position and is generating high organic growth with margins being in an uptrend.

Takeaway

I put this stock on my watchlist as I think Zebra offers a lot of upside on the long-term. The company offers top-tier products and services that will increasingly be needed in a changing industrial/retail environment. The company's strong (organic) sales growth numbers confirm this. In addition to that, we see that margins are rising despite the pressure from margins. This is expected to continue according to the company's guidance.

Source: FINVIZ

The only problem I see is falling economic sentiment. It is no surprise that the stock was unable to stay at its all-time high after a crazy rally in the first months of this year.

I will put my money to work once I see signs of an economic bottom. Even if that means that I could miss the 'perfect' bottom opportunity. This stock offers great long-term potential and deserves a lot more attention from traders and investors.

Almost needless to say, I will continue to monitor this company going forward.

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.