Paris Airshow Day 1: Boeing Watches As Airbus Launches New Jet

The aerospace industry tends to be a relatively closed one, making it difficult to analyze and understand. That comes on top of the complexity of the industry. For investors without in-depth knowledge, this makes the industry somewhat difficult to invest in, but there certainly are moments where the jet makers such as Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) become somewhat more transparent. This happens during the air shows when jet makers launch new products, give product presentations, and make announcements. The order announcements usually are a mix of customer reveals, new orders, and orders pending finalization. So, via these air shows, you are given quite a nice insight into the sales pipeline.

Source: Boeing

The big air shows that often bring some big order news are the Paris Airshow, Farnborough International Airshow, and the Dubai Airshow. The Paris Airshow and Farnborough Airshow are alternating events, and this year, it is Paris Airshow that will be the center of the commercial aircraft industry followed by the Dubai Airshow later this year.

AeroAnalysis will exclusively cover interesting news from the show and order announcements along with commentary on Seeking Alpha. In this report, we will have a look at the activity on Day 1 of the trade show.

Boeing

Boeing currently is facing with the consequences of the Boeing 737 MAX crashes that led to the grounding of the entire MAX fleet. So, we are not expecting any orders for the MAX. Boeing likely will be at the show to discuss the MAX, stressing safety as a priority and announce some wide body orders.

However, there also are some other interesting elements namely the Boeing 777X, Boeing NMA, and Boeing's 20-year forecast.

On Day 1 of the air show, we already got some clarity on the market forecast and the Boeing NMA. GE Aviation CEO, David Joyce, said that the GE9X issues will be resolved by a redesign of the compressor stator pushing the certification of the GE9X and the first flight of the Boeing 777X from the end of June to somewhere during Fall. It's definitely a setback for the Boeing 777X, but it already was expected after news reports about problems with the engines were released prior to the air show.

As Airbus is set to launch the Airbus A321XLR during the air show, Joyce emphasized once again that going with an exclusive turbofan supplier for Boeing's new mid-size aircraft is preferred (when launched). Boeing continues to review the business case for the jet before it makes a decision.

Disappointing to hear was that the US Air Force is still finding foreign object debris [FOD] inside the KC-46 tankers. Earlier this year, deliveries were halted due to FOD inside the tankers, and it seems that issue has not been resolved fully as of yet.

The first order announcement came from GECAS, which announced that it would exercise options for 10 Boeing 737-800F aircraft and take options for 15 more. These orders are so-called passenger-to-freighter conversion orders.

Through 2028, Boeing values the aerospace and dense market at $8.7T up from $8.1T. This includes $3.1T for commercial aircraft, $2.5T for Defense and space, and $3.1T in services supporting both of these segments. For the coming two decades, Boeing forecasts demand for over 44,000 aircraft valued $6.8T bringing the fleet in 20 years from now to over 50,000 aircraft for the first time.

Boeing announced that British Airways signed for three landing gear exchanges and an agreement for the Component Services Program where Boeing and its partners will own, manage, and maintain a global exchange inventory of parts for the airline's A320 and A320neo aircraft.

Airbus

As expected, Airbus launched the A321XLR which adds range capability to the aircraft via an increase in the maximum take-off weight [MTOW] and added fuel capacity. According to Airbus, the aircraft has a range of 4,700 nautical miles. In a separate analysis, we analyse the flexibility this adds for operators but we will also address the possible limitations.

Orders and commitments during the day:

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) signed a tentative agreement for 50 Airbus A220-300s, 23 Airbus A320neo and 27 Airbus A321XLRs. The commitment is worth $11B at standard prices and slightly less than $5B after customary discounts.

Virgin Atlantic has selected 14 Airbus A330-900s to replace its Airbus A330ceo fleet and has options for six more aircraft. Eight aircraft will directly be ordered from Airbus, 6 aircraft will be leased from Air Lease Corporation. First deliveries are planned for 2021. The 8 orders + 6 options have a $1.6B value after customary discounts.

Middle East Airlines became the first customer for the Airbus A321XLR converting 4 orders for the Airbus A321neo to orders for the Airbus A321XLR.

The agreement between Virgin Atlantic and Airbus is a win for Airbus and a disappointment for Boeing. The airline has a fleet of 12 Airbus A330ceo aircraft and also operates 17 Dreamliners. The agreement fits in the sense that Virgin Atlantic is familiar with the A330ceo and so the transition to the Airbus A330neo should be smooth, but Boeing would rather have seen the Dreamliner replacing the A330ceos. The selection of the Airbus A330neo underpins the business case for the aircraft.

Mitsubishi Regional Jet Becomes SpaceJet

As expected, Mitsubishi has renamed the MRJ to SpaceJet and redefined the specifications for its SpaceJet to be scope compliant. Previously, Mitsubishi anticipate the scope clause for US regional airlines to be eased allowing operations of aircraft with more than 76 seats. That, however, did not happen leaving MRJ with one aircraft variant that is not configured optimally and one aircraft that had too many seats for US regional operations. By redefining the aircraft specifications, the SpaceJet should become more interesting for US regional carriers.

Embraer

Source: Embraer

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) announced a single order from United Airlines (UAL) for 20 Embraer E175 jets with options for another 19. The deal is valued around, after customary discounts, $1B when fully firmed.

Lessors

While it's Airbus and Boeing that are capturing most attention, it was lessor Air Lease Corporation that broke the first news of the day with some lease placements.

Air Lease Corporation announced the lease placement of 1 Boeing 787-10 with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines for delivery in spring 2021.

Air Lease Corporation announced the lease placement of 1 Boeing 787-9 with LOT Polish Airlines for delivery in spring 2020.

Air Lease Corporation announced the lease placement of 10 Airbus A321neo aircraft with Sichuan Airlines for delivery in 2021-2022.

Air Lease Corporation announced the lease placement of 3 Airbus A350-900s for delivery in 2019 and 2020 of which 1 has already been delivered in June 2019 and 1 Airbus A350-1000 scheduled for delivery in Fall 2021 with Air Caraïbes and FrenchBee.

Air Lease Corporation will lease 6 Airbus A330-900 aircraft to Virgin Atlantic.

GECAS has announced the lease placement of 4 Airbus A320neo aircraft with Colorful Guizhou Airlines for delivery in 2019-2020.

GECAS and David Neeleman agreed to a Letter of Intent for the sale-and-leaseback of 9 A220-300 aircraft.

Turbofan Suppliers

During the first day of the air show, there also were announcements from suppliers of turbofans:

Pratt & Whitney (UTX) announced that VivaAerobus has selected its geared turbofans to power 41 of their Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

Zhejiang Loong Air signed a 12-year Rate-Per-Flight-Hour Agreement with CFM International for 40 LEAP-1A engines powering the airline's fleet of leased Airbus A320neo/A321neo aircraft. The agreement is valued at $800 million U.S. at list price.

Envoy Air Inc. expanded its TrueChoice service agreement with GE Aviation to cover its entire fleet of CF34-8E engines that power the 84 Embraer E175 aircraft that are currently operating and on order. The TrueChoice agreement covers the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the engines. The total contract is valued at more than $1 billion over the life of the agreement.

S7 Airlines and GE announced the signing of a seven-year TrueChoiceTM Flight Hour service agreement to cover the airline's fleet of CF34-8E engines that power its 17 Embraer E170 aircraft. The TrueChoice Flight Hour agreement covers the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of the engines and is valued at more than $85 million over the life of the agreement.

Peach Aviation Ltd. signed an agreement for the purchase of CFM 20 LEAP-1A engines to power the airline's new fleet of Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

IndiGo announced that it has ordered CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 280 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft. The contract, which includes spare engines and an overhaul support agreement, is valued at more than $20 billion U.S. at list price.

SMBC Aviation Capital has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines to power an additional 20 A320neo family aircraft with options,

Aviation Capital Group has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines to power an additional 10 firm order and 10 option A320neo family aircraft.

Conclusion

Figure 1: Summary Paris Airshow 2019 Day 1 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer were the only jet makers with order announcements today. Each day we provide a summarizing overview, which includes firm orders, customer reveals and options under firm and tentative agreement. Not counted towards the commitment numbers are swaps (where possible upsize or downsize value will be provided), while passenger-to-freighter conversion values are not added to the total order value since they are simply not known.

Day 1 didn't contain a lot of surprises. As expected, Boeing provided its 20-year forecast, up 1,300 units from last year, and there weren't any notable orders for Boeing. As expected, the Airbus A321XLR was launched, but with a lot less orders than we expected. AL tentatively agreed on purchasing 27 such aircraft and Middle Eastern Airlines converted 4 units. We might see some more orders in the days to come, but momentum for the A321XLR wasn't huge at Day 1 of the show. More positive for Airbus was that Virgin Atlantic signed for up to 20 Airbus A330neo aircraft and Air Lease Corporation tentatively ordering 50 Airbus A220-300s and an additional 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft. Embraer will also be happy with the 20 firm orders and 19 options it booked for the Embraer E175.

On the turbofan side of the trade show, we saw Pratt & Whitney booking orders with SMBC Aviation Capital, Aviation Capital Group, and VivaAerobus, while CFM signed a huge agreement with IndiGo.

Day 1 wasn't a strong day and if it's an indication for what is to come at the remainder of the trade show then we might be witnessing one of the slower shows in recent years. We counted 182 orders and commitments (firm orders, tentative orders and options) including 25 converted freighter orders on Day 1 making it the slowest start of the show years. The firm order value at Day 1 was $1.5B and $7.6B for all orders and commitments. With a huge order from IndiGo as well as several smaller but important orders, turbofan suppliers seem to have a better start than the jet makers.

