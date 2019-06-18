ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Will Not Profit From New Shareholder Mediaset SpA

In general I believe that ProSiebenSat. 1 will not significantly profit from its new shareholder beyond the investment being a signal of confidence.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCPK:PBSFF;OTCPK:PBSFY) have not exactly been a top performer recently. Yet, there is at least one player who seems willing to bet big on its potential to recover from that. Shortly before the annual general meeting, Mediaset SpA (OTC:MDIEF; OTCPK:MDIUY) acquired a 9.6 percent stake, making the Italian company ProSiebenSat.1's second-largest shareholder. ProSiebenSat.1 CEO Max Conze sees this as a vote of confidence in the company's strategy. And he certainly is not alone in making this assessment. Some are even going as far as to speculate about a takeover or merger between the media companies.

A Mediaset Takeover Is Highly Unlikely

Mediaset's revenue has been declining to about €3.4 billion from almost €4.3 billion in 2011. It reported net debt of €791.9 million as of March 31 (latest data available). At the same time the company reported a 2018 EBIT of only €73.7 million. An acquisition of a majority stake in ProSiebenSat.1 would put the company in a risky position, especially as a premium on the market price would have to be expected. It should also not be forgotten that ProSiebenSat.1 itself has net debt of €2,163 million as well, which naturally would not vanish.

Furthermore, the two companies operate in very different markets. Mediaset is focused on Spain and Italy while ProSiebenSat.1 relies primarily on the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) which is the home market accounting for the majority of its business. In theory that might seem like a golden opportunity to combine complementary portfolios. However, consumer demands vary vastly between those markets. Therefore, there would most likely not be too many potential content synergies.

For those reasons, I do not believe that a formal tie up or wide-ranging cooperation between the two companies is to be expected in the future.

Mediaset's share purchase is more of an opportunistic way of snapping up a strategic investment at a comparably cheap price. Especially, the dividend yield makes such a move potentially attractive. That is of course under the assumption that the dividend (currently €1.19 per share; minus 38.3 percent YoY) will not be further reduced or even cancelled. Notably, ProSiebenSat.1 plans to reduce the payout ratio from 80 to 90 percent of adjusted net income to about 50 percent for the foreseeable future.

Linear TV In Decline

Both ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset are facing a similar challenge: the decline of linear decline TV. Especially ProSiebenSat.1 relies on ad revenue as its most important source of income. While its digital business division bundled under the NuCom Group performs well, it is too small to move the needle sufficiently in order to compensate potentially continuing decline in the core business. The entertainment division is about four times as important as all other divisions combined.

What sets the German TV market apart from many others such as the US market is that generally consumers are rather reluctant to pay for TV programs. Thus most of ProSiebenSat.1's channels are free and have to fully rely on advertising in order to generate revenue.

While for year this has not been much of a problem, in the more recent past it has begun to change dramatically. With the availability of alternative entertainment offers (first and foremost various streaming services) viewership of linear content is steadily declining. In the German TV landscape, this becomes particularly obvious when it comes to fictional shows. As consumers have a plethora of other options to see their preferred shows on demand rather than at a fixed time of airing - and also without commercial breaks and more often than not months in advance - viewership for such formats is considerably below what it was only a few years ago.

Admittedly, this is not a problem exclusive to ProSiebenSat.1. However, compared to its direct rivals it also is rather weak in the one category of TV content which still reliably draws mass audiences: live sports rights. Maybe most importantly, the group does not own any major football rights. Its largest private competitor RTL Group SA (OTC:RGLXF; OTCPK:RGLXY), for example, has the UEFA European Qualifiers and Formula 1 (FWONK) in its portfolio while the public German broadcasters share the rights to broadcast the majority of both the UEFA European Championship and the FIFA World Cup. A bright spot is that ProSiebenSat.1 owns some NFL rights including playoffs and the Super Bowl. While American football does not certainly not have the broad fanbase that football has, it has shown relatively strong (and growing) numbers in recent years.

Streaming Platform And New Content - But Will it Be Enough?

ProSiebenSat.1 already formulated its strategy to tackle the challenges it faces. In partnership with Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) and German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF, the company is about to launch a new streaming platform under the Joyn brand in a bid to compete with services such as Netflix (NFLX) or Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Video. The main competitor RTL Group SA will not become a part, preferring to stick to its own tvnow service instead. Via the Joyn platform, content of all partners shall be made available on demand. The companies' ambitious target is for the service to grow to 10 million users within two years (Joyn is expected to start with about 3.5 million users).

Now comes the caveat: the service will be free of charge (although some existing paid offers are to be integrated). While there will be advertisements, revenue from that source will most likely not be sufficient to compensate for the loss of core business.

The company furthermore plans to produce more proprietary content. Success in that field will be crucial as exclusive content will be of growing importance in the fight for viewership. However, as not least the example of Netflix shows the production of such content tends to be fairly expensive - especially if it is to compete for viewers' attention against foreign (primarily American) content - which historically has been a task that German productions have struggled with more often than not.

Conclusion

All in all ProSiebenSat.1 finds itself in a challenging (though arguably not catastrophic) situation. The emergence of its new shareholder Mediaset does not help to navigate those challenges. Investors should not hope for too many synergies, let alone a takeover or merger. Mediaset simply saw an opportunity for a cheap entry. Its investment can be taken as a sign of confidence in ProSiebenSat.1's potential. However, in and of itself, it will not improve the company's perspective significantly. If, however, ProSiebenSat.1's new management under the leadership of Max Conze will be able to successfully transform the company, ownership of a 9.6 percent stake acquired at a good price might very well improve the situation of Mediaset.

