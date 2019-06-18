Legacy Reserves: Digging Into Its Restructuring

On June 14, the management team at Legacy Reserves (LGCY) revealed details of its restructuring activities, ranging from what precisely should happen to various stakeholders to how the firm will finance operations and what the next few years for the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm might look like. While current shareholders in the firm appear to be walking away with nothing, senior note holders will walk away with a tiny piece of the business, but the majority of it will be owned by GSO, the company’s second-lien investors.

A lot of changes set to take place

The simplest way to think of any restructuring under Chapter 11 is to view it as a reshuffling of the parties that own equity. Those with the senior-most debt typically walk away with most anything they want, while those at the bottom (the equity holders) walk away with little to nothing. During any bankruptcy process, whether set up through a voluntary restructuring agreement like Legacy is doing now or taken through the long process of a court-directed bankruptcy, the goal of the parties in the most senior position is to make the case the business is worth as little as possible, while the goal of those in subordinated positions is to argue the opposite.

In the case of Legacy, it looks like GSO was able to make a compelling case that the business, on the whole, might not be worth much. This is because the firm, as part of the bankruptcy, is slated to receive 98% of the equity in the business. This appears to be due to the company in exchange for a conversion of its $348 million worth of debt into equity, plus $200 million in the form of an equity injection (for which the business will be able to charge a 6% fee (worth $12 million) in cash or additional equity).

Some of you may be pointing out that GSO is not the highest-priority lender, and you would be correct. The lenders at the top, the firm’s credit facility lenders, are going to see a refinancing of the facility in an amount up to $500 million at the most, exiting from bankruptcy. To keep operations ongoing, the company has also been provided DIP (debtor-in-possession) financing, set up in multiple tranches of sorts, in the amount of up to $350 million. This follows what I have said to people who have spoken with me in the past that the credit facility lenders had nothing to gain from a bankruptcy of Legacy because first lien investors almost always seek refinancing and/or pay-downs in debt through asset divestitures. From the time of issuance through June 1 of 2020, the new facility’s borrowing base will be gradually decreased, falling eventually at that time to $470 million.

Unfortunately for the company’s senior notes holders, the picture doesn’t look good. The holders of debts worth, according to the filing document, $463 million will be mostly wiped out, instead receiving equity in the new entity worth 2% of the business. Once more information becomes available, it will be interesting to see what this translates into, but at this time, the firm’s 2020 senior notes are trading for $0.04027 on the dollar, while the 2021 senior notes can be picked up for $0.02778 on the dollar. In all, the plan issued by Legacy assumes an initial EV (enterprise value) on the business of $950 million, but in the 630 pages filed just for the plan itself, I couldn’t find a precise number that debt will be to back it out and calculate implied equity value. The only thing I did see is that the company will likely issue the appropriate number of shares to ensure a price per share of $10.

In addition to all of this, there are some other complications thrown into the mix. For starters, if the holders of the senior notes vote to accept the plan, they will be given the opportunity to participate in a rights offering, giving the investors the ability to put in up to $100 million for a larger slice of the equity pie. For each $1 raised through the rights offering, the equity backstop put forth by GSO will decrease by the same amount. Should the company decide so, it may also issue an Exit Note (new debt), with up to 49% of that being able to be covered by the holders of the senior notes. The company may also elect to issue up to $200 million in equity above the rights offering, with that possibly decreasing the equity backstop as well.

For those interested, it looks like within 60 days of the company emerging from bankruptcy (at the latest), employees are set to receive 5% of the initial equity in the business, with half of that being through RSUs (restricted stock units) that will vest evenly over four years, and the other half being in the form of options with a 10-year life expectancy and a $10 exercise price. A further 5% of the initial share count will be made available, at the discretion of the board, over a period of time, potentially giving insiders in the company up to 10% of the overall firm.

There’s potential for Legacy moving forward

Ultimately, some details about Legacy’s financial situation won’t be known until everything is said and done, but so long as leverage isn’t too high, the financial picture facing the company should be quite positive in the years to come. Take a look, for instance, at the three different five-year EBITDA and capex scenarios shown in the images below. The first covers a 2-rig operating program, the second covers a 1-rig one, and the third covers one starting with no rig but scaling up to 2 over time.

*Taken from Legacy Reserves

*Taken from Legacy Reserves

*Taken from Legacy Reserves

What this data shows is that this year, EBITDA should be around $217 million (the EBITDA figures ignore $38 million per year in general and administrative costs). Under the most bullish scenario, where management decides to focus on growth, this figure should grow nicely, eventually rising to $288 million by 2023. As a note, all of these figures assume no hedging takes place.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing Legacy is interesting, to say the least. Common shareholders are being wiped out, holders of the senior notes are being almost wiped out (even though GSO is doing that by giving Legacy a preposterously-low valuation that I believe some debt holders will fight tooth and nail), and GSO is walking away with the largest chunk of the pie, followed by management. As I stated in a prior article, the fundamental health of Legacy is fine and if management had really wanted, it could have saved the firm. A glimpse at the firm’s five-year scenarios further reinforces this in my mind, and it will be interesting if people with deeper pockets than mine are able to make that case in court, but for those watching from the sidelines like I am at the moment, a day might come before too long when the business might make sense to invest in again. For now, management has given me a rather bitter taste, so I may end up passing on that, but under the right circumstances it could be a sensible prospect in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.