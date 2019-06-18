Iran Deal Could Cause Oil Price Collapse

Saudi Arabia has indicated it would not cut back that much more.

One of the largest uncertainties in the oil market today is the political situation involving Iran. With “war risk” insurance premiums rising in the Persian Gulf area, it’s no wonder why most of the speculation has to do with the potential outbreak of hostilities.

However, an equal risk to the oil market is the potential for a settlement which would result in the lifting of sanctions and opening of the floodgates of Iranian oil on the world market.

Based on DOE estimates, Iranian production averaged 2.4 million barrels per day in May, down about 1.4 million from its pre-sanction level of 3.8 million. If that oil were restored, it would have major ramifications for OPEC’s ability to “stabilize” oil prices through output reductions.

Call on OPEC Oil

The International Energy Agency (IEA) issued its forecast for 2020 on June 14th. It predicts the “call” (demand) for OPEC oil will drop to 29.3 million barrels per day. OPEC’s most recent report put its production at 29.9 million. And so, OPEC would need to engineer an additional cut of about 600,000 b/d to keep oil inventories from ballooning.

The only OPEC member which has made a substantial cut under the current agreement is Saudi Arabia. Output was estimated to be 9.9 million, well below its quota of 10.3 million.

If Iran’s production were restored by 2020, and the demand for OPEC oil drops to 29.3, there would be a requirement by non-Iranian OPEC members for a 2.0 million barrel production cut (i.e. Iran restores 1.4 million and OPEC output must drop another 600,000 b/d).

Assuming no other member is willing to cut by much, the implication is that KSA would have to cut from 9.9 to 7.9 million barrels per day.

Source: OPEC.

Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih was asked during the December 2018 press conference following the OPEC meeting how deeply KSA would cut to support prices. He responded:

Even with US growing at fantastic numbers over the last couple of years certainly in 2018 and 2017, we’ve been able to grow. Look at Russian production, it has grown. Not too long ago, three or four years ago, Saudi production was in the low nines. And we thought we were going to be stuck in that neighborhood for a long, long time. And here we are today talking about climbing down from 11.1 to 10.3…. If we find out that we're having to cut unreasonably, then that’s when we'll say we can’t do it anymore. So if you told me today that you have to go back to 8 million to balance the market, Saudi Arabia, I would tell you no. That is a structural change that Saudi Arabia will not do. We will not cut to allow shale to grow 2 -3 million year after year after year. That is a structural change Saudi Arabia cannot do.”

Negotiations Status

Source:

Prime Minister Abe delivered a message to Ayatollah Khamenei from President Trump who said “negotiating with the U.S. will help Iran progress.” The Ayatollah reportedly responded,

“I do not consider Trump as a person worth exchanging any message with and I have no answer for him, nor will I respond to him in the future.”

However, Iranians' confidence in their local economy collapsed, and a record-high 34% rated their lives poorly enough to be considered "suffering," according to a Gallup poll.

And on June 17th, Iran gave Europe 10 days to save the nuclear deal:

“Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s president, said there was still time to save the nuclear agreement if Europe stepped up its support for Iran’s economy before the end of the month. "It's a crucial moment,” Mr Rouhani told the French ambassador in Tehran. “France can still work with other signatories of the deal and play an historic role to save the deal in this very short time.”

Source: The Telegraph

Over the weekend, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Face the Nation interview, June 16, 2019:

SEC. POMPEO: Our- our intention is this. We- we know that their nuclear program accelerates if they have more money and wealth. If they have more capacity, more resources, they have access to metals and to materials and to fissile material. If we relieve sanctions, their nuclear program presents an even greater risk to the United States. And so our mission has been very clear: deny them the wealth and resources and their capacity to build out a nuclear program, and be prepared to do all that it takes to prevent that from happening.

Conclusions

There is little doubt that Iran is becoming desperate due to economic pressure. My opinion is that they must do something soon to relieve the problem.

President Hassan Rouhani has suggested Iran may be willing to hold talks if the United States showed it respect. And so, a new nuclear deal may in fact be possible.

Ironically, if an agreement is struck, and Iranian oil comes back into the world market, it could cause oil prices to collapse, thereby denying Iran the revenues it would be seeking.

Politically, President Trump wanted to prove he could get a better deal than Obama's. He is also concerned about the economy going into the election cycle. Lower oil prices would help. So, he may be very negotiable to get one done before the election, assuming he can improve on the one he ditched.

For investors in oil, the above scenario of a deal and its subsequent impact on oil prices should be closely monitored to protect oil-related investments.

Are you pleased with your energy sector returns? To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.