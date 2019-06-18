Hudson's Bay: Hoping For A Higher Take Private Bid

Real estate value is hard to unlock, so Hudson's Bay may sell for less than its real estate value. However, I think the take private bid price should be increased.

Hudson's Bay's value may be around $4.172 billion USD (net of debt) based on its real estate. This is a bit over $16 USD per fully diluted share.

There has been a lot of news around Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) recently, with its decision to divest its German real estate and operations and the offer to take Hudson's Bay private at $9.45 CAD (approximately $7.04 USD) per share. Overall, Hudson's Bay's retail results look mixed still, although there appears to be hope (outside of Lord + Taylor).

German Exit

Hudson's Bay is mostly exiting from Europe, after agreeing to sell its remaining stake in its German real estate JV and its retail JV stake to SIGNA for 1 billion Euros (or $1.12 billion USD or $1.5 billion CAD). Hudson's Bay will end up with full ownership of the Netherlands retail business, although it has been struggling there.

This appears to be a decent price, given that the implied value (from the SIGNA transactions in 2018) of Hudson's Bay's remaining German real estate was around 957 million Euros.

Source: Hudson's Bay

Overall, the European venture may have been pretty close to breakeven for Hudson's Bay after factoring in transaction fees and operating losses.

Net Debt And Real Estate Value

The proceeds from the European divestiture should allow Hudson's Bay to reduce its net debt (on its balance sheet) to around $1 billion USD, down from a bit over $2.1 billion USD at the end of Q1 2019.

This debt consists of the following items (shown in CAD) and does not include its real estate JV debt.

Source: Hudson's Bay

Hudson's Bay's remaining real estate is valued at around $5.17 billion USD net of debt. This is based on its April 2017 valuation estimates. For example, its RioCan-HBC joint venture was valued at approximately $1.065 billion USD net of debt, and Hudson's Bay owns 87.4% of that JV, resulting in its stake being worth around $931 million USD.

The Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store was appraised at $3.7 billion USD before, and the mortgage debt for that is listed on Hudson's Bay's balance sheet.

Total ($ USD) % Ownership HBC Stake ($ USD) RioCan-HBC JV $1,065 87.4% $931 HBS US Properties $868 62.4% $542 Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship $3,700 100% $3,700 $5,172

Thus, Hudson's Bay should theoretically be worth around $4.172 billion USD (net of debt). This would translate into a bit over $16 USD per share based on its fully diluted share count of around 259 million, which includes the effect of the conversion of its preferred shares and the exercise of stock options.

Retail Results

Hudson's Bay has been able to deliver continued solid performance at Saks Fifth Avenue and had a nice rebound quarter at Saks OFF 5th and believes that it is in good shape there now.

Hudson's Bay has been struggling a bit in Canada, but there is hope that changes to marketing, customer service, and merchandise will help that banner rebound.

Lord + Taylor looks to be a potential candidate for liquidation or more store closures after its continued dismal performance. Comparable store sales at that banner were down -17.1% in Q1 2019.

Comparable Sales Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Hudson's Bay 3.2% -0.6% 4.3% -2.9% -4.3% Lord + Taylor -6.2% -8.4% -5.0% -9.0% -17.1% Saks Fifth Avenue 6.0% 6.7% 7.3% 3.9% 2.4% Saks OFF 5TH -3.5% -7.6% -2.3% -2.1% 4.4% Digital Sales 7.4% 10.8% 8.0% 8.7% 9.8%

Conclusion

Hudson's Bay's estimated real estate value points to it being worth over double its current share price (and over double the offer price to take it private). However, fully unlocking that real estate value has proven challenging in the past. Hudson's Bay has struggled with its retail results (although outside of Lord + Taylor, the retail outlook looks a bit more hopeful now). The majority of the real estate value is also attributable to the Saks flagship store, which was appraised at $3.7 billion USD before and could be worth even more now. Given the solid retail performance of the Saks flagship store and the money that has been put into renovating it recently, it doesn't look like it will be monetised in the same way as Lord + Taylor's flagship store was anytime soon, though.

Due to the challenges involved in unlocking the real estate value, it is probably unrealistic to expect any bids for Hudson's Bay to be near the estimated value of its real estate. However, even if it only fetched 60% to 70% of its net value (of $4.172 billion), that would result in it being worth around $9.65 to $11.25 USD per share. This would also be around halfway between what Hudson's Bay was trading for before the recent offer to take it private and its estimated real estate value net of debt. Thus, I would hope that Hudson's Bay pushes for at least a somewhat higher price, especially since there has been some progress around retail results recently.

