Target Has Rushed Quickly To $90 And Could Stall

Although I like the company, I would not be surprised to see shares stall and even correct to more reasonable levels in the foreseeable future.

Shares have climbed an impressive 23% in only one month, making me question if the stock is a good investment at current levels.

Target has crossed my radar, but not because of the system outage covered by the news channels on Monday.

Minneapolis-based retailer Target (TGT) made the news over the weekend. The company fell victim to a system outage that disrupted point-of-sale activity across the country for a couple of hours.

Monday's slight share price pullback, which hit -2% in the morning before recovering later in the day, could be attributed to the operational issues. Interestingly, TGT has recently crossed my radar as a potential "trim position" candidate but for a very different reason: how quickly the stock has approached my price target of $90 apiece in a matter of a few weeks.

Credit: NBC News

To be clear, I continue to find the results of Target's two-year long transformation efforts impressive. Less than a month ago, following the most recent earnings report, I stated that a healthy economic backdrop had met strong internal execution (e.g. competitive pricing, expansion into urban markets, Shipt acquisition, same-day pickup, curbside service, stores-as-hubs strategy, remodels) to drive robust top-line performance while maintaining margins relatively stable.

But from an equity investment perspective, I fear that the upside opportunity in TGT may balance out the downside risk at around $90/share.

Plugging in the numbers

Early in March, I adjusted my P&L projections to incorporate slightly more aggressive top-line growth assumptions, given the success of Target's reinvented physical-digital distribution model. I also recognized that strong sales mix in higher margin categories, moderation in unit fulfillment costs, and competent management of trade policy-related challenges would likely result in a higher op margin than I had originally anticipated -- despite the expected rise in personnel expenses driven by the upcoming increase of the company's minimum wage to $15/hour.

Fundamentally, none of the above has changed. The problem is that consensus estimate for 2020 EPS, now at $6.31, has come up nearly ten cents in the last 30 days alone, while current-year P/E of 14.7x is nearly three turns higher than it was in mid-May (see chart below). Coincidentally, this looks very much like the combination of projected earnings and fair valuation that I indicated would support a share price of $90 by the end of 2020:

The Street is estimating [next-year EPS of] $6.23, a number that could be revised up in the next days as 1Q19 results are digested. For TGT to reach $90/share in 2020, therefore, the company merely needs to meet bottom-line expectations, at which point an earnings multiple of 14.5x that is on par with the trailing twelve-month valuation average seems reasonable.

Data by YCharts

Looking back at my model (see below), I now believe that Target would need to either produce mid-single digit revenue growth through the next few quarters, or achieve substantial margin expansion in an environment of higher operating costs and possibly increased tariffs, or a combination of both to support a stock climb into triple-digit territory (i.e. $100/share or higher) by next year and justify an investment at current levels. While this is a plausible scenario, I begin to think that the probability of it materializing is no better than 50/50.

In my opinion, TGT may still be a good stock to own given the quality of the company - but only at a more de-risked price. I would not be surprised to see shares stall following the impressive run and even correct to more reasonable levels in the foreseeable future.

Source: DM Martins Research estimates

Note from the author: While I do not currently own TGT, my All-Equities SRG portfolio contains retail and other high-quality stocks that have been beating the S&P 500 since inception on both an absolute and risk-adjusted bases. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.