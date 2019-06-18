Pyxus International, Inc. (PYX) CEO Pieter Sikkel on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call June 18, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Thank you, Cody. With me this evening is Pieter Sikkel, our President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors; and Michael Shannon, Vice President and Treasurer.

Good evening, everyone and thank you for joining us. Looking at the current fiscal year, our team has accomplished unprecedented change successfully driving the launch of our new business ventures in legal Canadian cannabis, industrial hemp and the illiquid lines and strengthening our leaf business for the future. We remain pleased with the progress we have achieved on key initiatives undertaken in support of our transformation efforts and look forward to entering fiscal year 2020 with an evolved and innovative business model.

Turning now to performance, throughout the year, we made significant investments in the development of our new business ventures, and addressing challenging market conditions facing our leaf business, with efficiency and agility, resulting in a strong performance in leaf and significant growth in our new business lines. While the requirements of our new business ventures drove an increase in SG&A, those increases were partially offset by our cost savings initiatives in the leaf business. And we are pleased that we finished the year above our anticipated adjusted EBITDA guidance range at $163.3 million.

The reduction of long-term debt remains a top priority for our team, and we continue to progress in reducing our second lien note. We continue to see the benefit in the implementation of strategic initiatives to enhance the leaf business. In fact, we had one of the best years in tobacco that we’ve had in quite some time. Our team addressed challenging market conditions with an innovative mindset and a focus on quality, resulting in a 4.9% increase in full service volumes to 400.5 million kilos for fiscal 2019.

Our year-end uncommitted inventory was the lowest it has been since fiscal 2011, consistent with our working capital strategy. And Cyclone Idai struck Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, we were able to mitigate the impact on our operation, and more importantly successfully provide support to the individuals and communities impacted by the storm.

I'm very proud of the work our team has done and we look forward to continue building on this momentum in fiscal 2020, as we continue to execute against our strategy of increasing volume by strengthening our market share.

Our new business ventures in which we've invested substantial time and resource to build out are experiencing tremendous growth. Looking at projections our legal Canadian cannabis, industrial hemp and e-liquid businesses remain on track to deliver significant revenue and profit in 2020, which we're incredibly proud of and grateful for the dedication of our talented teams for their relentless efforts to accomplish our established objectives.

In line with our objective to deliver enhanced value to shareholders, we're evaluating the consolidation of Pyxus' ownership, and its two majority owned Canadian cannabis businesses FIGR Norfolk and FIGR East licensed as Canada's Island Garden with two of its minority-owned United States hemp and e-liquids businesses Criticality and Purilum, respectively, under the common control of a subsidiary separated from Pyxus' other operations. We’re assessing the opportunities to monetize a portion of Pyxus' interests in this subsidiary in fiscal 2020.

On that note, let's turn FIGR. FIGR continues to outperformer remains a leader in share in the Maritime. FIGR hold strong positions across all categories. And since the legalization of recreational cannabis last fall, FIGR has achieved the number two share position in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. Also in line with expansion objectives FIGR announced its expansion into its third Canadian East Coast market, New Brunswick last week.

The introduction of FIGR products in New Brunswick grows FIGR's retail distribution as it continues to execute on its strategy to enter new provinces. FIGR is also taking steps to enhance its position by delivering on its commitment to increase local capacity. FIGR Simcoe, Ontario facility, FIGR Norfolk recently announced that the company have begun excavation and tree-clearing on the 20-acre parcel of land slated for phase two of its approximately 800,000 square foot expansion project.

Phase two will involve the construction of an approximately 200,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, modular indoor concept cultivation facility, which we expect to be complete by the end of 2020. Associated revenue and profitability as expected in early to mid-2021. The build-out of FIGR East is also on track with phase one completion targeted for the end of spring and for the completion of phase two expected by the end of the calendar year. Combined, we anticipate that this will increase FIGR’s total annual capacity to more than 140,000 KGs.

Looking at around consolidated industrial hemp joint venture Criticality, we're excited that this quarter we announced the opening of its 55,000 square foot industrial hemp extraction and purification facility in Wilson, North Carolina. They're also very pleased with the development of Criticality’s were less product pipeline and release of exciting new products. In May Criticality announced release of its professional line of CBD products Korent Select, available for sale to healthcare professionals.

This follows the release of Criticality’s Korent oil drop and e-liquid products in December 2018 and January 2019, respectively. Criticality expects to continue its momentum with new product launches planned for the second half of 2019.

Moving on to e-liquids, we're seeing impressive growth. This quarter sales across our collection of brands exceeded sales in any other quarter. Also, and some recently launched its rebranding and new packaging and sales are reflecting positive momentum. As we manage our new business lines in our existing leaf business, we expect sales to be in a range of approximately $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion, and adjusted EBITDA in a range of approximately $160 million to $180 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

Further to the performance of leaf and our new business ventures, I want to take a moment to highlight Century [ph]. This proprietary block chain type platform is truly a differentiator for Pyxus as it provides critical visibility into a product sourced to market journey, from the seed to the shelf. We can track our product. This quarter we released entry for Bantam, and are now working to build entry capabilities for Korent and Purilum, as well. We’re committed to providing our partners and consumers with greater product transparency across all of our business lines.

We’re also focused on the pursuit of opportunities in the advancement of our agronomy services, which focused on the development of value added agricultural products. Our commitment to the space is a key component of our transformation, and a continuation of our strategy to move into new areas of growth.

In May, we achieved a key milestone as our affiliate, Pyxus Agriculture Limited Tanzania received the merger clearance certificate from the Tanzania Fair Competition Commission for the acquisition of an oil mill and refinery operations located in Dodoma. The oil mill and refinery operation provides Pyxus with the ability to extract and sell sustainably produced sunflower oil in various product formats for human consumption, as well as seed cape for animal feed.

This acquisition demonstrates our ongoing efforts to evolve and diversify. We're expanding as a global agricultural company with strong CPG capabilities. And this is another step in driving transformation. We have taken meaningful steps to transform our organization this past year. Looking at the growth of our leaf business and the progress we have made in developing our new business ventures, we are confident in our strategy and look forward to delivering long-term growth for the benefit of all of our stakeholders. Joel?

Thank you, Pieter. For the fourth quarter, social respondents increased 4.3% to 131.9 million kilos in fiscal 2019. Sales and other operating revenues decreased $52.7 million or 8.2% from $643.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 to $591.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in leaf volumes in North America attributable to Hurricane Florence, reducing the U.S. crop size, the foreign tariffs and U.S. tobacco. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in leaf volume mainly attributable to larger crops in Africa, the timing of leaf shipments in South America, a decrease in average sales price of 12%, and the continued development of other products and services segments.

Cost of goods sold decreased $63.4 million or 11.1% from $569.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 to $505.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in leaf volume. Gross profit as a percentage of sales increased from 11.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 to 14.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. This increase was primarily due to lower leaf conversion costs in Africa from higher factory throughput, driven by higher volumes and the favorable exchange impact on local currency costs, primarily in South America and Europe, and the continued development of our other products and services segment. These increases were partially offset by higher leaf conversion costs in the U.S. from lower factory throughput driven by reduced volumes.

SG&A increased $8.1 million or 17.6% from $46 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 to $54.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. This increase was primarily due to startup costs associated with the development of the cannabinoid manufacturing facilities in the provinces of Prince Edward Island and Ontario, and marketing expense for the FIGR cannabinoid brand. SG&A as a percentage of sales increased from 7.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 9.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Restructuring and asset impairment charges of $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, were primarily related to cost savings and restructuring initiative to consolidate the company's U.S. green tobacco processing operations in Farmville, North Carolina, into the Wilson, North Carolina facility and repurpose the Farmville facility for storage and special projects.

For the fiscal year ended March 31 2019, full service volumes increased 4.9% to 400.5 million kilos, despite the impact of Hurricane Florence and foreign tariffs on U.S. tobacco. Sales and other operating revenues decreased $44.4 million or 2.4% from $1,846 million, for the year ended March 31, 2018 to $1,801.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2019.

This decrease was primarily due to decrease in leaf volumes attributable to Hurricane Florence reducing U.S. crop size, and foreign tariffs on U.S. tobacco. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in leaf volume, mainly attributable to larger crops in Africa, the timing of leaf shipments in South America, the decrease in average sales price of 7.3% and the continued development of the Other Products and Services segment.

Cost of goods sold decreased $49 million or 3.1% from $1,599 million for the year ended March 31, 2018 to $1,550.8 million for the year ended March 31 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in leaf volume. Gross profit as a percentage of sales increase from 13.3% for the year ended March 31, 2018 to 13.9% for the year ended March 31, 2019.

This increase was primarily due to favorable changes in product mix, lower leaf conversion costs in Africa from higher factory throughput driven by higher volumes and the favorable exchange impact on local currency costs, primarily in South America and Europe, and the continued development of the Other Products and Services segment. This increase was partially offset by higher leaf conversion costs in North America attributable to Hurricane Florence reducing U.S. crop size.

SG&A increased $24.5 million or 16.5% from $148.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2018 to $172.8 million for the year ended March 31, 2019. This increase was primarily due to start-up costs associated with the development of the cannabinoid manufacturing facilities in the Provinces of Prince Edward Island and Ontario in Canada, marketing expense for the FIGR cannabinoid brand and the Humble Juice e-liquids brand and the acquisition of an additional cannabis cultivation license from Health Canada. These increases were partially offset by leaf cost savings and restructuring initiatives. SG&A as a percentage of sales increased from 8% for the year ended March 31, 2018 to 9.6% for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Restructuring and asset impairment charges of $4.9 million for the year ended March 31, 2019 were due to the closing of one foreign processing facility in order to process tobacco in the affected area under a third-party processing arrangement going forward and the consolidation of the company's U.S. green tobacco processing operations into its Wilson, North Carolina facility and the repurposing of its Farmville, North Carolina facility for storage and special projects.

Income tax expense increased $96.6 million or 164.3% from a decline of $58.8 million for the year ended March 31, 2018 to $37.8 million for the year ended March 31, 2019. This increase was primarily due to a one-time benefit related to the enactment of the U.S. corporate income tax law in December 2017, recorded in tax expense for the year ended March 31, 2018.

As we move into fiscal year 2020, we remain committed to the pursuit of value enhancing opportunities and driving efficiencies across all operations.

Thank you, Joe. Fiscal 2019 brought about a great change for Pyxus. While our evolution is ongoing, we are confident that fiscal 2020 will continue to deliver greater growth and allow us to further capitalize on the momentum we've generated in our pursuit of new innovative opportunities to support our vision for the future. And we're excited about what the next year will bring.

Hi, this is Jacqueline Crawford actually on for Karru. So just in terms of your fiscal 2020 EBITDA guidance, do you think we should be run rating the gross margin improvement that you realize this past quarter or how do you think we should be viewing margins going forward?

Then I was also curious, if you could break out the guidance between your segments and maybe provide some more color on the anticipated SG&A spend for your Other Products and Services segment? And whether we should be thinking about as being fairly stable year-over-year or how we should think about that moving forward?

Yes, so maybe address the SG&A cost first, SG&A costs will be increasing as we look at 2020 driven by the new businesses primarily. And so, we're very focused on trying to manage those costs as best we can to the business size as it's growing. But it's one of those items, as we talked about before, where you've got to continue to make the appropriate investments in people and in the marketing, branding and advertising expense to drive the growth of the new businesses. And so that'll be an ongoing set of dynamics that we'll have to deal with.

As it relates to margins, we see great opportunities for margins to continue to improve. And as we look at new businesses, in particular, we anticipate because the new businesses will be going to EBITDA positive during fiscal 2020. So that's very exciting, as we're already -- as we've already stepped into the New Year.

Okay, thank you. And then in regards to potential monetization event that spoken really in the column in your press release. How do you think about valuations for these assets? Are you looking more toward the realized production from these subs or where you're projecting a 10 day production moving forward? And then just given your prioritization of debt pay down, can we assume that any proceeds from a monetization event would go toward most likely reducing the second lean note?

Joel Thomas

Yes. So maybe to take the first part of that question first, our plan is to take surplus cash from any source, including a partial monetization to help to reduce net debt. And so there has I think been a lot of focus on the new businesses by a variety of sources. And I think there are a number of different folks out there that have developed views on what they think value looks like based off of some of the data points that we have provided.

We feel as though the value created by the new businesses is not reflected in our current stock price. And so, we're spending some time right now taking forward the new operating entities, two of which we have a majority stake in, two of which we have a minority stake in that are now all operating together. And our goal is to have those under our holding company, but then, we can look at different ways that we might be able to monetize a portion of the value of that entity.

And so, as we're moving to EBITDA positive during this fiscal year that provides a very nice inflection point related to how a variety of different players are looking at value today and the prospects for new business.

Okay, that's really helpful. Thank you.

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Mary Gilbert with Imperial Capital.

Yes. Just to kind of follow up on a couple of those. So with regard to the monetization, is the timing going to be this calendar year in 2020? And then also, is it something that we're looking at where we would tap the Canadian equity markets in order to get, let's say commensurate valuations?

And then also with regard to the negative impact of SG&A, while the businesses are getting to EBITDA positive, the $160 million to $180 million guidance, does that infer an, let's say a drag on the core tobacco leaf business such that, there's still sort of a consolidated negative EBITDA that goes against the leaf business EBITDA in that $160 million to $180 million? Or does that also incorporate a positive EBITDA contribution that part wasn't clear to me. And I have a follow-up. Thank you.

Yes, so the $160 million to $180 million is a consolidated view based on how we currently account for all of our various operating units, and then the real uptick in consolidation, and does have baked in the additional costs that we just talked about at the front side of the call related to SG&A.

And so at the beginning of the year until we go EBITDA positive, the new businesses, are -- do have negative EBITDA associated with them. And then, as we move into the breakeven, and then across over to positive EBITDA then they'll be providing positive EBITDA. And again, that's all baked into our current year guidance.

And as it relates to the first part of your question, we can't speak to any specifics at this time related to how we're thinking about monetization. But right now if we kind of think through the fiscal year that we've just started, it would be towards the beginning of the year that we would be evaluating and looking at various opportunities.

Okay. So then following up on that, does that infer that originally you were timing to do a refinancing later this year, does that look like now that's going to be timed just ahead of the one year out on the 8.5, so, April 15, 2020 is one year out on the 8.5. And so obviously, you want to have it done before then.

So is that what you're sort of thinking, is it going to be a refinancing kind of timed with potential personal monetization in the first quarter? And then just to clarify on the SG&A or the negative EBITDA impact to the guidance, is the magnitude of that impact somewhere in the $20 million to $30 million range, is that how we should think about that?

Joel Thomas

We've not given any specific ranges related to the new businesses, not at this time. There will likely be additional information related to the new businesses as we get further out into the year, and as we start to have the actuals flowing through for this year. So we'll come back to you on that point.

As it relates to the timing of the refinancing, yes, sometime between now and April of 2020, would be when we would be looking to step into the market. So it's just a matter of the appropriate timing.

Okay. And then finally, you talked about financing the cannabis operation, where does that stand? Is that going to be in the first quarter that we will start to see debt associated with sort of the build out of that business since it didn't show up at fiscal year-end?

Joel Thomas

Yes, it may not show up, necessarily as debt depending on the type of products that we use, we'll try to make sure that we tailor what we use to the specific requirement. And again, as we've talked about before, on some of the other calls, there are certain structured finance products that we might utilize that wouldn't necessarily show up as debt still.

Mary Gilbert

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Bryan Hunt with Wells Fargo Securities.

Good afternoon. Joe, I was wondering if you could touch on what's the remaining capital, what's the capital plan for the Canadian cannabis business for this year.

Yes, so, we try to give a little bit of information on that in the K Bryan, and if you go to page 70, we have got a section on planned capital expenditures and we've identified about $94.2 million for 2020. And of that, the Other Products and Services segment is estimated to be around $67 million. So it's the typical kind of $15 million to $20 million, maybe even up to $25 million related to maintenance CapEx on the leaf side. And then we've got the other businesses.

Bryan Hunt

Very good. And based on the discussion you had with, Mary, there for the full year it is safe to assume that all the other businesses will be EBITDA negative for the year?

I don't -- I think it's too early to make that statement. If you’re talking the businesses outside of leaf, they're all going very quickly. And there are some timing questions that are still out there. But we're looking forward to this year and getting numbers out as we move through the year. But there could be some timing elements there. I don't think that I can really speak to that yet.

Bryan Hunt

When I look at leaf as a standalone business, you all have done a -- as Pieter pointed out in his prepared remarks one of the best years in a very long time m you’ve had two years of growth in a row. What's your outlook when you look at major markets like Brazil and Africa in terms of the availability of leaf? And do you think you can grow organically again in fiscal 2020?

I think we’re certainly going to try Brian. In terms of availability, we've got big crops across South America and Africa. This is the third large crop in a row in Brazil, coming in at 580,000 at 600,000 tons, Zimbabwe is another big crop, Malawi is another big crop. And at -- but we are seeing across those areas, in particular, with the larger crops, I think between currency and quality, we are seeing some cost reductions in that.

And that may be part of what you're seeing in the potential guidance there in terms of actual market prices, because we are seeing some cost reductions. And you can see that publicly when you're looking at the auction markets as they are going along. So we have as always in the leaf business the strong availability of tobacco that helps us efficiently purchase product.

And now it's a matter of us really executing on sales, blending those tobaccos getting the shipments out for the customers and hopefully having another good year. But certainly the opportunity is there, the opportunity is there for significant amounts of business, but it's still early in the year for us to really make any direct statements as to where we expect to be in terms of volumes for the full year. There's multiple factors in that and obviously a pretty wide guidance range, because we got -- we have a long way to go.

But once we get through quarter two and announce that I think we'll be able to give some more clarity on that, including where we are in the U.S. in terms of supply for China tariffs, et cetera.

Bryan Hunt

And maybe one last question I'll get back in the queue. When you look at Pieter and we've had this discussion, Joe, over the years about great opportunities for your business. Continued outsourcing from the traditional tobacco companies, the cigarette companies. Have we seen any announcements recently and kind of where do you stand on your cut rag operations, which is a beneficiary of outsourcing. So that's it kind of the evolution of outsourcing and what opportunities do you see in the near-term?

Pieter Sikkel

With value added, we see strength in that business. In fact, that as a piece of the business we continue to invest in, and whether that be in cutting in our facilities here in the United States and in Jordan, whether that be in software, as we move out, whether that be in opportunities to provide other value added services to blue chip manufacturers around the globe, as they're looking to create more efficiencies in their supply chain, as volumes are declining.

We continue to see those opportunities and that is reflected in the growth that you're seeing in the total full service volumes that we announced today for the year and certainly are working very hard to continue to grow as we move out. It's a segment of our business that has steadily been growing over the last five years and we've been very pleased with that part of the business.

Bryan Hunt

Great, I'll hand it off. Thank you.

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Hall Holding [ph] with Barclays.

Thank you, I had a couple, just very quick ones. Joe, if you do monetize the new businesses, is there any restrictions on moving Canada back from a Canadian cannabis company to a U.S. corporate under current your laws?

Joel Thomas

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. In the 10-K, you guys mentioned the potential to apply for other licenses outside of Canada, I was wondering if that was a near-term event or if that was just a line for future thought?

Yes, no our global expansion plans continue and there are a number of opportunities outside of Canada and the U.S. that we are looking at and exploring and at points in the future we’ll be moving forward on.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then would it be possible for you guys to quantify the impact of the cyclones in Africa, and how that impacted the fiscal fourth quarter?

Pieter Sikkel

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And then my last question is, on a potential monetization of the new businesses, how -- I assume that some portion of that any proceeds would stay in the business to help fund it on a go-forward basis, or are those other type of securitization facilities a possibility also, just trying to like trying to figure out how much...

Joel Thomas

Pieter Sikkel

Yes, let me just add to that. I mean, it's an exciting time for those new businesses. At the end of last week, Health Canada announced the regs for the next generation products coming out at the end of this year. So those were very much where we were anticipating and hoping that they would be and clearly when you look at a combination of cannabis expertise, e-liquids and vapor expertise, and track and trace with Century when you look at the next generation of products that with these regulations should be able to come out just in the middle of December now. I guess, about 60 days after October 17.

I think these four businesses are extraordinarily well positioned to work together to get the next generation of products out in the marketplace and really be at the forefront of that. And that is really in-house expertise that should propel these businesses, particularly up in Canada forward very quickly and give us great opportunities to expand faster across the Canadian footprint, along with that, of course, the new production capacities coming online.

The increased product manufacturing capabilities are all part of that licensing program. So really it’s falling into place for us to be very well positioned, particularly as we look at the end of the year there.

Then here in the United States, we've relaunched Bantam, Bantam 2.0. We're seeing good traction on that in terms of consumer uptake, and looking forward to the expansion of that. And we've got the new line of CBD Korent Select, and we're seeing good selling coming from that. And really is for us to get the production and distribution out of that.

And so it’s exciting times for those businesses. And obviously, whatever we're looking at going forward, we really have one turn have to give the opportunity for those businesses to maximize their growth potential, particularly, when they're strategically so well positioned.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you so much for the call.

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Alex Kelsey with Wasserstein.

Hey, guys, it’s Roger here. I'm curious on the guidance. Just given that the leaf business has the potential to be flattish and that took a $180 million business, and if growth can be either less of a drag or potentially flat or positive, why is the guidance in the $160 million to $180 million range versus like $170 million to $200 million?

Pieter Sikkel

And so that's really what's driven the range that we provided. And depending on timing, we'll have to wait and see, but we've got a ways to go. I think there are some other factors, as well, that you need to think about and that is we think about the tariff situation that still has not been resolved here in the U.S. and other crop quality type issues that we stay focused on. All of those are baked into our guidance for the year of $1,850 million to $1,950 million on the top line and $160 million to $180 million. So -- but we’ll have to wait and see how this year goes, we've got some puts, we've got some takes; and then the timing of some things on the new business.

So that's where our $160 million to $180 million comes from. And we'll be paying attention to what's happening across the year and letting you know, if things get accelerated. We're moving a little bit faster than what we thought.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Is there any outlook you can provide on just terms of the band of outcomes on growth revenue for the year? Is that too granular?

Joel Thomas

So we're working through some of that right now. And we haven't completed that work yet.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And my last question, just to clarify on the monetization, the growth properties, is that something that you would -- that would occur after you have, like more revenue from those properties in your fiscal Q3 and fiscal Q4, is that the idea?

Joel Thomas

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks. Great job, guys. Thanks.

Operator

Mary Gilbert

Yes. Kind of touching up on the minority investment, so Criticality is going to become a majority investment by the end of the year? Do you get to take when that occurs? Do you get to take the whole impact of the profitability, revenues and EBITDA into your financial performance for the full fiscal year when that occurs? And then also -- yes, sorry, go ahead.

Joel Thomas

Mary Gilbert

Yes. And then also just with regard to -- it sounds like the e-liquids business has an exceeding expectations in terms of growth, which sounds really good. And then, of course, the prospects with CBD, but I was just wondering if how you view the risks associated with the FDA targeting flavors and some of the issues around that?

Joel Thomas

Mary Gilbert

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Bryan Hunt

Thank you. I was wondering, Joe, when you look at the overall marketing spend on FIGR. Is there any way you can kind of segment out the marketing spend versus maybe to spend on licenses and personnel. So we can just get an understanding of what you're investing in the brand?

Joel Thomas

So those are all kind of components of where we're spending right now. Obviously, you've got differences in what's legal in Canada versus what's legal in the U.S. and other parts of the world. And so we need to make sure that we're following the various rules and regs related to those legal requirements.

Bryan Hunt

Just two more questions. One is Criticality our Court the letter from the FDA during the year and could you talk about what the resolution was there?

Joel Thomas

Bryan Hunt

Okay, I thought I read that in the 10-K. And then my last question, I was wondering, with all these capabilities, I mean, if I look at your core tobacco customers, a lot of them are going down, kind of the same path you are in terms of e-liquids or vaping tools, as well, as I daresay a lot of them are probably going down the path of exploring cannabis. Are your new capabilities providing a halo effect for your legacy business? And if so, can you talk about how and have there been any particular wins given your new capabilities? And that's it.

Pieter Sikkel

So I think that, yes, when you talk about a halo effect, I certainly believe that there certainly all the discussions we've had with a multitude of our customers across the globe have always been extremely positive as we've been going through this transformation. And there has been a lot of excitement about that. And I think it's not only that optimism and outlook is affecting our customers, it's also affecting our employees. And that spirit is running across the whole business.

So I can't directly attribute anything in leaf to anything in -- on the other side of the business, but at the same time, I think it creates a very positive outlook for all to be -- to have Pyxus in your supply chain.

Bryan Hunt

Very good. That’s it for me, thank you.

Thank you. And it does conclude today's question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Thomas for any additional or closing remarks.

Thank you for joining our call this afternoon. The call will be made available for playback for any interested person through 8 PM on June 22nd. Our financial results in Form 10-K as well as other information can be accessed on our website at www.pyxus.com. Additionally, I'm available by phone should anyone have any further questions? Again, thank you for participating in our conference call this afternoon.

