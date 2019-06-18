Insurance Dividend Champion - Q1 2019: Aflac Incorporated

Although this shareholder-friendly company is slightly overvalued, I will keep my shares as long as the dividend will be increased and the fundamentals will be good.

The P/B is now about 1.56, 5% higher than the 10-year average.

Over the years, Aflac repurchased its shares actively to offset the premium decline in Japan and return additional cash to its shareholders.

Aflac Inc. is one of the members of this exclusive club with a more than 30-year streak of rising dividends.

The Dividend Champions are companies who have raised their dividend for 25+ consecutive years.

Insurance companies tend to have low correlation with the business cycle, an attractive trait during turbulent times. They also tend to be more profitable during periods of high and rising interest rates, thanks to investing a large portion of their float in short and intermediate term bonds.

As insurers used to generate recurring and resilient cash flows, they used to redistribute the capital excess by paying a growing dividend to their shareholders. Few listed insurers are even considered as "Dividend Champion," i.e., companies who have raised their dividend for 25+ consecutive years.

According to The Dividend Champions list, first produced and provided by late Mr. David Fish, and now being produced by Justin Law who kindly shares this extremely valuable work with the SA community, eight insurance sector investments are considered as dividend champions.

Six of them are insurance carriers.

And Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is one of them, with a unique position in the insurance industry, as the company provides supplemental insurance coverage in Japan and the United States.

This insurance is sold to consumers to provide financial protection in the event of illness or injury. Benefiting from a leading position in Japan and the United States, the company was able to maintain high underwriting standards and invested the insurance float over the years.

In my opinion, Aflac is a resilient insurance company, which succeeded to maintain a leading position in Japan and has grown over the years in the U.S. by launching initiatives that benefit the field force and the broker community.

The changes occurred over the last two years (e.g., investing a more substantial portion of the available float in dollar-denominated fixed assets, taking a minority stake in a Singapore-based life insurance company, renewing partnerships with Japanese companies like Japan Post) should affect the revenue growth positively.

Furthermore, the company will continue rewarding its shareholders, as it did over the years by increasing gradually the dividend and repurchasing its shares actively.

Currently, trading at about 1.56 times the book value, Aflac is not cheap at all. In my opinion, investors should not purchase Aflac shares now but wait for a pullback, when the stock will be traded at least below 1.4 times the book value per share.

Business Overview

Founded in 1955 by three brothers, Aflac pioneered the introduction of policies which covered cancer after having identified this as an important need. In the 1970s, Aflac went international, selling insurance products in a key new market, Japan. Currently, Aflac is the largest cancer insurance carrier in Japan, generating more than $20 billion of revenues each year. The company maintains a leading position in Japan and the United States, and has been able to generate an extraordinarily resilient and stable business through the years.

While over the last 5 years revenues have declined by 4.2% (to $21.8 billion), its post-tax income remained at about the same level ($2.9 billion). Recently, it has benefited from a reduction in the corporate tax rates, and improvement in the underwriting margins, leading to an increase in the net investment income.

In Q1 2019, net income grew 29% to $928 million. Earnings growth was largely due to the investment gains and underwriting margin improvement, partially offset by 1.1% in premium decline.

Segment Review

Aflac Japan: Aflac Japan reported pre-tax earnings of $834 million, or a 2% year-over-year increase.

That increase in the earnings was largely due to an increase in investment gains while underwriting margins remained flat (93.3%) despite declining premiums. Benefits and paid claims, declined from 70.3% to 69.1% of the premiums.

A slight increase in expenses reflected an increase in cancer product surrenders and higher IT costs.

With lower premium volume yet stable underwriting margins, the increase in earnings was primarily due to higher investment income. Investment income less hedging costs grew 3.7% to $610 million, primarily due to higher interest rates in the US (many insurance companies do better when rates rise).

Aflac U.S.: Aflac U.S. reported pre-tax earnings of $323 million, -4.2% YoY. The drop in pre-tax earnings was largely due to deterioration in underwriting margins. The benefit ratio worsened by 50 basis points to 49.3%, and the expense ratio increased to 40.8%.

Nonetheless, this drop was partially offset by an increase in net investment income, +1.1% to $177 million, once again driven by higher income from interest rate increases.

Dividend & Share Repurchases

With more than 30 years of consecutive increases in its dividend, Aflac is a shareholder-friendly company.

In 2018, including dividends and share repurchases, the company returned $2.1 billion (62%) of its $3.4 billion in pre-tax return to shareholders.

In Q1 2019, the company declared a dividend of $0.27 per share, in line with the previous dividend. Additionally, the insurer repurchased $490 million, or 10.2 million of its common shares (1.4% of outstanding).

Debt Position

Book Value & Valuation

Over the last ten years, the book value per share grew by 246% or a 14.8% CAGR. In the insurance industry, price gains tend to follow tangible book value per share gains.

In Q1 2019, the book value per share grew to $34.9, an 11.5% increase compared to Q1 2018. With a current stock price of more than $54, the P/B is now about 1.56, 5% higher than the 10-year average.

Takeaways

One strategy for a well-run, shareholder-friendly firm like Aflac is to buy whenever price to tangible book value drops significantly below average. At the current price, I am not willing to purchase additional shares. Nonetheless, I will keep my shares as long as the dividend will be increased and the fundamentals will be good.

In the next article, we will have a look at the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer, Chubb (NYSE:CB).

