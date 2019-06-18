Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.: An Aerospace Company With Upward Margins

Nevertheless, the 100-year-old company has to compete with aggressive newcomers in the space programmes.

Its EPS has reached the highest level in 10 years and the valuation ratios are attractive.

Business overview

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) is a 100+ years-old holding comprised of two subsidiaries: Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc., in the segment of aerospace and defense, and Easton Development Company, LLC, in the segment of real estate.

In the aerospace and defense, the company develops and manufactures all four propulsion types (liquid, solid, air-breathing, and electric) for space, defense, civil and commercial applications. Principal customers and end users include the Department of Defense (including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. Navy), NASA, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), and United Launch Alliance ("ULA", a venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin).

Some of the key space programs it supports:

booster and upper stage propulsion for "ULA"’s Delta IV launch vehicle;

upper stage propulsion for the Atlas V ("Atlas") launch vehicle in support of the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle ("EELV") program;

Cooperation for the first launch of NASA’s Space Launch System ("SLS").

Successful participation in the NASA scientific programs includes providing propulsion for all eight successful landings on Mars of the NASA’s Mars InSight lander. It also provided all 28 rocket engines on OSIRIS-REx, the asteroid sample-return probe that recently arrived at Asteroid Bennu. Also, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, was launched with its RS-68A and RL-10 engines, and is using its propulsion system to enable the probe’s 7-year journey to within 6.2 million kilometers of the Sun’s surface.

In the defense area, the company specializes in the development and production of propulsion systems for defense applications, including both solid and liquid propellant based systems, along with air-breathing (ramjet) systems for missile applications. The majority of these systems is the primary axial propulsion for missile systems. Products include tactical missiles, missile defense boosters and large solid-propellant booster.

Facing the competition, Aerojet Rocketdyne is very aware that newcomers like Bezos’ Blue Origin and Musk’s SpaceX have entered with advantages that are hard to beat. One of them is the design and manufacturing agility that makes them able to compete on price. The second one, not explicitly mentioned, is in my opinion the lack of negative legacy of decades of polluting the environment, which weighs very heavy on Aerojet Rocketdyne because of regulatory environmental requirements. As well, Blue Origin and SpaceX are getting more involved in defense programmes, and this could bite into Aerojet Rocketdyne’s future sales.

Primary participants in the propulsion market are seen here:

Source: Aerojet Rocketdyne’s 10-K for 2018

Because the US government represents 94% share of the end user, the results of Aerojet Rocketdyne rely on governmental contracts, either directly awarded to Aerojet Rocketdyne or to its other industrial clients. Investors need to bear this governmental dependence in mind. You might consider that as both negative and positive, due to political agenda for the former and long-term of contracts for the latter.

Overall, as for the share of net sales, two biggest clients are non-governmental: Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

Source:Aerojet Rocketdyne’s 10-K for 2018

In the real estate business, the holding possesses 11,394 acres of land adjacent to U.S. Highway 50 between Rancho Cordova and Folsom, California east of Sacramento ("Sacramento Land"). The land was acquired in the early 1950s and historically used for the aerospace and defense operations. Large portions were used solely to provide safe buffer zones around hazardous operations. Within the Sacramento Land, 5,203 acres are used for aerospace and defense operations, 628 acres are available for future entitlement, and 5,563 acres for future development under the brand name "Easton." Easton has 3,904 acres that are fully entitled. The term "entitlement" refers to the required set of regulatory approvals required to allow land to be zoned for new requested uses. The holding currently leases approximately 0.5 million square feet of office space in Sacramento to various third parties, which generated $6.4 million in revenue in 2018. (source: Aerojet Rocketdyne’s 10-K for 2018)

There are some financial risks hanging over Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. In sum:

underfunded pension plans might require them to make $37.0 million contributions in 2019;

their estimated future environmental obligations oscillate between $327.9 million and $472.1 million;

as of December 31, 2018, they had $672.8 million of debt principal;

planned real estate operations (re-zoning, complete environmental remediation, water supply) might not work out;

legal proceedings (60 pending asbestos claims; civil demand from a former employee) are not resolved yet. (source: Aerojet Rocketdyne’s 10-K for 2018)

Aerojet Rocketdyne has opened this month the company’s newest state-of-the-art rocket propulsion Advanced Manufacturing Facility ("AMF") in Huntsville, Alabama. This facility will be dedicated to new program opportunities, including hypersonic and the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program. The local workforce counted 70 persons in 2017, growing to over 400 in 2018.

Why is Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. an interesting investment?

Aerojet Rocketdyne has popped up on my new screener dedicated to the Aerospace and Defense industries. Like it or not, but an investment in this industry would have brought a good return for last ten years. After I back-tested my trading model of holding three top positions with quarterly re-balance, it seems that this strategy would have brought you a 700+% return. SPY did not do bad either, but still less return, just below 300%.

Source: EquitiesLab.com

In last 7 years (to include two US Presidencies), Aerojet Rocketdyne has richly outperformed the S&P 500.

Source: EquitiesLab.com

The graph starts on June 18 open price $5.84, and it closed on last Friday June 14 at $40.64, 596%. SPY returned 115.22% for the same period. Past performance does not guarantee future returns, but it is good to see the past trend.

Its revenues and Gross Profit Margin have steadily increased in last 5 years.

Source: Morningstar.com

Revenues increased at CAGR 6.39% for 5 years, and 9.74% for last 10 years.

Net income is more volatile and reflects the costs incurred for reasons related to real estate and debt. If we look into its cash flow statement for last 5 years, we see that Aerojet Rocketdyne had big outflows in the investments in property between 2014 and 2016. Also, it repaid debt to the tune of $166 million in 2014, $81 million in 2015 and $701 million in 2016.

Source: Morningstar.com

Overall, current status of Aerojet Rocketdyne indicates surpassing many of its 5-year averages. This is the case of revenues ($1.9 billion vs. $1.78 billion), operating income ($294.3 million vs. $120.95 million), net income ($158.7 million vs. $25.51 million), EPS ($2.04 vs. $0.27), operating cash flow ($330.4 million vs. $172.83 million) and free cash flow ($289.8 million vs. $129.42 million). (source: Morningstar).

Valuation

Stock AJRD is currently trading around $40.6. With this price, their P/E ratio is 19.92, while 5-year average is 80.14. Price to Cash Flow and Price to Book Value are also below the averages: 9.63 vs. 13.39 and 6.86 vs. 16, respectively. However, its Price to Sales is nearly twice the average: 1.68 to 0.92. This ratio has been steadily growing in last 5 years, which could indicate that market has been increasingly pricing the company higher and higher, as Sales per Share have been rather stable in this period, as the chart below shows (grey line).

Source: EquitiesLab.com

For comparison to other publicly traded major companies in the industry (indicated by Finviz), like MICT, Inc. (MICT), Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC), RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) and Textron Inc. (TXT), and including General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) - mentioned in Aerojet Rocketdyne’s own table of competitors - it looks effectively fairly priced. Only MICT and RADA have smaller caps ($10 million and $130 million, respectively), and the others are multiples of AJRD’s cap. Therefore, valuing as based on comparables could be misleading.

Source: Finviz.com

I used the Margin of Safety calculator from Phil Town’s website RuleOneInvesting.com to calculate how much AJRD should cost now to reach my assumed return. I used AJRD current TTM EPS $2.04, calculated the historical EPS growth rates for 10 years CAGR 9% (mind you, on Finviz the analysts foresee EPS 5-year future growth of 20%, so I played conservative), and I required annual ROI of 10% for next 5 years. The sticker price I received was $63, which is a theoretical upside of 55% over today’s price. Although to meet Margin of Safety, I would have to wait for the stock to drop to around 32.

Conclusions

Aerojet Rocketdyne is according to me a very interesting stock, with a strong track record. If you are willing to look at aerospace and defense, which does not rhyme with ESG tendency for most people, I think that this stock presents a very attractive target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.