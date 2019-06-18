Kelt Exploration: The Widening Valuation Gap

But the market values Kelt Exploration at an increasing premium to some of its peers.

Yet, the gap between the Canadian Crude Index and the declining stock price increases.

Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF) reported strong Q1 earnings. Management confirmed the previously communicated 2019 production and adjusted funds flow guidance. Yet, the gap between the Canadian Crude Index and Kelt Exploration's stock price widened over the last few months.

But even with this interesting development, the market values NuVista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF), a similar producer, at a greater discount.

Before getting into the details of the relative valuations, let's have a look at the latest results.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 Results

Production stayed stable year-over-year at 27,057 boe/d.

Due to the expected commencement of operations at the Townsend and Pipestone deep-cut gas plants, production will increase during the rest of the year.

Management still forecasts 2019 production to be in the range of 33,500 boe/d to 34,500 boe/d.

Besides stable oil prices, higher gas prices contrasted with lower NGL prices.

Lower butane and propane benchmark prices impacted NGL revenue.

As ethane represents only about 20% of the NGL production, higher ethane prices didn't compensate for the lower prices of the other NGL components.

About gas, prices were higher than last year. The company benefited from its marketing diversification strategy. Gas prices at U.S. hubs stayed higher than prices at Canadian hubs.

Approximately 12% of the gas production was exposed to AECO gas prices during Q1. For the rest of the year, Canadian gas revenues are expected to represent about 17% of the total gas sales.

Management prioritized marketing diversification over hedges to protect its gas production. The company hedged only about 20,000 MMBtu/d of gas production for the full year. Thus, the company is exposed to the recent decline of gas prices at U.S. hubs.

Due to temporary issues, operating costs were higher than in the previous quarter. But the company is still operating at reasonable costs compared to some of its peers.

I compare Kelt Exploration with NuVista Energy and Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF) as the three companies operate a similar production mix.

Kelt Exploration realized a higher total netback thanks to its higher realized prices. Strong gas prices at some U.S. hubs and higher-priced NGL components contributed to higher realized prices compared to NuVista Energy and Paramount Resources.

My sustaining capex estimate of C$10.8/boe I detailed in my previous article didn't change.

Thus, with reasonable costs and high realized prices, the company generated a higher total netback than its competitors at C$10.24/boe. But the benchmark price advantage at some U.S. hubs isn't likely to repeat as higher prices were due to exceptional weather conditions.

In any case, thanks to similar realized prices, higher gas prices, and stable costs, adjusted funds flow reached a record C$51.4 million.

But with a net capital program of C$108.0 million, net debt increased by C$61.9 million compared to the end of 2018.

Despite the higher leverage, the net debt to adjusted funds from operations ratio is still low at 1.3x. Also, the capital program will slow down for the rest of the year. Management expects the leverage ratio to drop to about 1x by the end of the year.

Over the past several weeks, many Canadian producers reported a decrease in their credit facility borrowings. In contrast, due to the production growth and low level of debt, lenders agreed to increase Kelt Exploration's credit facility from C$250 million to C$315 million. It's a rare sign of confidence in the context of the current challenges in the Canadian oil and gas industry.

The stock price and the Canadian Crude Index don't correlate anymore

These excellent Q1 results don't justify the recent widening gap between the Canadian Crude Index and the stock price. This recent development contrasts with the strong correlation over the last several years.

The perspective of lower benchmark prices worries the market.

Management confirmed the previously communicated 2019 capital program of C$270 million and the forecasted production range from 33,500 boe/d to 34,500 boe/d.

But management also updated its benchmark price forecast as per the table below.

With some positives and negatives, adjusted funds flow expectations didn't change. Looking into the details of the pricing changes, the WTI/MSW differential is the only modification that positively impacts revenues, though. And the WTI/MSW differential is artificially favorable due to the oil production curtailment in Alberta. But the structural egress infrastructure limitations are still not solved.

Thus, even if the updated price forecasts don't impact the expected adjusted funds flow of C$240 million, the new assumptions reflect pessimism about liquids and gas prices.

The valuation gap is increasing

In a previous article, about 2 months ago, I explained why I thought Kelt Exploration was valued at a premium compared to its peers.

Despite the widening gap between Kelt Exploration's stock price and the Canadian Crude Index I highlighted above, Kelt's relative valuation got stronger.

Over the last 12 months, Kelt's stock price dropped "only" 52.86% compared to 60.90% and 70.34% for NuVista Energy and Paramount Resources, respectively.

The market now values Kelt Exploration's flowing barrels at a much higher price compared to NuVista Energy and Paramount Resources.

Higher netbacks justify a higher flowing barrel valuation. But Kelt Exploration's higher realized prices during Q1 were due to local weather conditions and are not sustainable. Also, Kelt Exploration still operated at higher costs compared to NuVista Energy. Thus, Kelt's premium valuation to NuVista seems exaggerated. The relative valuation to Paramount Resources is less obvious as Paramount Resources operates at higher costs and generates much lower total netbacks.

The valuation of reserves confirms Kelt Exploration's premium compared to its peers.

The stronger decline of NuVista's stock price reinforces Kelt's higher valuation. Thus, I still don't see any reason to prefer investing in Kelt Exploration. The opportunity to invest in NuVista, a similar producer, exists at a much lower price.

Conclusion

Kelt Exploration reported strong Q1 earnings. With the help of temporary high prices at some U.S. gas hubs, the company generated the highest total netback among its peers.

Despite the widening gap between Kelt Exploration's stock price and the Canadian Crude Index, the market values the company at a stronger premium than a few months ago compared to NuVista Energy.

The flowing barrel valuation of C$31,063/boe/d seems low. But considering NuVista Energy's valuation discount to Kelt Exploration, I don't see any reason to prefer Kelt Exploration.

