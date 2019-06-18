Ryanair: The Stock Will Fly High Again

Historically, this has been a good time to buy the stock if one is willing to hold for a few years.

Introduction

It has been a while since I've written a public "buy" article on a large-cap stock. In fact, this will be the first of 2019. The last one was a 12/21/18 article on Emerson Electric (EMR), with the stock hitting my "buy" price during the next trading day on 12/24/18. And that sort of makes sense, since 12/24/18 was essentially the bottom of the 2018 correction, and if a stock hadn't looked like a buy on the way down, it was unlikely I would think it was a buy on the way up when it was more expensive. In fact, the market's bounce off the bottom was so strong that I have already taken profits in the Emerson investment mentioned above.

In the past six months, while I did find 10 ideas in the small- and mid-cap space for the Cyclical Investor's Club, cyclical large caps have mostly been fair to overvalued as they bounced off the December lows. But today, I think Ryanair (RYAAY) is at a reasonable price for a small initial investment.

Let's begin by looking at a long-term F.A.S.T. Graph in order to examine the company's historical earnings cyclicality.

How cyclical are earnings?

I generally have two different types of individual stock analysis that I perform. One of them is designed for stocks whose earnings are highly cyclical, and one is designed for the stocks of companies whose earnings are less cyclical. F.A.S.T. Graphs are a great tool to determine which category of earnings cyclicality a stock falls into, because it clearly shows earnings trends over the past 20 years. Let's take a look:

During the 1998 decline, Ryanair's earnings fell -12%, during 2008 -80%, and most recently they have fallen -40%. There have been a couple of other single-digit declines over the course of the past 20 years. Having experienced earnings declines at -40% and -80%, I consider Ryanair to have deeply cyclical earnings. For stocks with deeply cyclical earnings, I use a medium term-focused, 5-year time frame for my analysis, and I typically aim for total returns around +100% (though I sometimes make adjustments to those expectations based on the stock's history and where we are in the business cycle).

Now that we know what sort of stock we are dealing with and how I want to approach the analysis, let's take a look at Ryanair stock's historical price cyclicality.

Historical Price Cyclicality

When I look to invest in highly cyclical stocks, one of my first criteria is that the stock must have been publicly traded during the previous two business cycles, which I judge to be since about 1998, and that the price has a history of recovering from drawdowns in a timely manner. (I typically consider 5 years as a timely manner.)

The table below contains all of Ryanair stock's significant drawdowns for the past couple of decades, when they started, how deep they were, and how long it took for the stock to recover its previous high price.

Year the Decline Began ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1998 3 months 1 year -45% 2004 1 year 2.5 years -54% 2008 9 months 6 years -67%

Currently, it is about -48% off its high price in March 2018:

Data by YCharts

So, you can see why I might be interested here based on the stock's history of bouncing back from these sell-offs.

I would describe Ryanair's historical price cyclicality as having moderately high frequency because it has had 3 historical downturns and recoveries, compared to the market's 2 downturns the past 20 years. (And this current downturn makes for 4 downturns for Ryanair.) Additionally, I would describe the downturns as deep, usually falling a little bit deeper than the market. Stocks that suffer deeper and more frequent drawdowns than the wider market make good cyclical investments, because the potential gains can be much bigger than the index.

In this case, if Ryanair were to recover a little bit more than its previous highs, we would stand to make about a +100% simple return. And that is enough to get me interested in the stock.

Stocks generally don't drop -50% in price for no reason, but since Ryanair stock has a long history of timely recoveries, I begin by giving the stock the benefit of doubt. However, I do have a series of impairment tests that I run cyclical candidates through in order to see if there are any red flags that might indicate this time is significantly different than past cycles. I'll frame these as a series of questions, and as long as Ryanair passes the tests, I'll buy it.

Are revenues during this cyclical peak higher than the last one?

The reason I look at this is that if revenues are lower than the previous cyclical peak, it can be a sign that the business is either being disrupted or in secular decline.

Data by YCharts

In Ryanair's case, its revenues have been consistently making new highs every few years, so this isn't a concern over the medium term.

Could the business have a hidden fatal flaw?

Since, by definition, the fatal flaw in the business model is "hidden" and cannot be easily seen, my test for this is that the cyclical business have experienced two full business cycles, because typically recessions are where the flaws are exposed, and sometimes businesses can get lucky and avoid trouble in one recession but have the flaw eventually catch up to them during the next. I typically pre-screen for this before I write an article, and Ryanair passes this test, since it recovered fine from the past two recessions.

Is there a clear and disruptive threat to its core business?

While I am not an expert on the airline business, it looks like Ryanair is experiencing some headwinds from what appears to me to be overcapacity provided by weaker competitors, potential problems from Brexit, potential problems from the grounding of Boeing's (BA) 737 Max jets, and it being likely we are in the late stages of the business cycle. When I look at headwinds, I focus on a 5-year time frame because I consider Ryanair's potential upside of +100% to be a sufficient return, even if I have to wait 5 years for it to happen. So, I ask the question of whether these will still be issues in 5 years.

I think the answer to that is Brexit will likely be taken care of one way or the other by then, weaker competitors will have folded, and the 737s will be fixed and mostly forgotten. As for the business cycle, that's more complicated and I'll cover it later, but I don't think it is a threat to the company's core business.

Has the stock experienced a recent super-cycle?

Occasionally, stocks go through big super-cycles, valuations get thrown out the window by investors and the stock prices get bid up to crazy high levels. This can cause a problem for a strategy like mine that measures declines from peak prices, because if the peak prices are ridiculously high, then a stock might fall -50% off its highs and still not exactly be a good value.

I don't have a clear way to identify super-cycles. It's kind of an "I'll know it when I see it" sort of thing. But my quick way to check is to look at a log-scale version of a long-term historical price chart. Super-cycles tend to show up pretty well on these charts without giving as many false positives as a normal long-term price chart might.

Data by YCharts

The 2018 peak in this chart actually looks very much in line with what we saw in 2004 and 2008, and those were just regular deep cycles, so I'm not seeing signs of a super-cycle.

How is the company's debt-to-equity compared to previous cycles?

This is a shorthand way I use to look at debt over time for the same company, since different industries have different typical debt loads. If a company has higher debt-to-equity than past cycles, it could delay or impede a price recovery.

Data by YCharts

Debt-to-equity is pretty similar to before the 2008 recession, so I don't think it will be any more of an impediment to the future recovery of the stock price than it was in 2008.

Has the price dropped enough to produce alpha in the past?

Since the price has declined almost -50% off its highs, I'm going to aim for a +100% return for this investment. So, purchased today, it would have to rise a little bit higher than its previous high price. What I'm going to do here is backtest what would have happened if we would have purchased the stock after the price fell -50% off its highs and then sold it after we achieved a +100% simple return. The 1998 decline only fell -45%, so I'll assume we bought at that point, and then sold after a +100% gain. (Usually I would exclude that year, but the price has already fallen -48% this time around and there are only three downturns to work with, so I'm going to go ahead and include it in the backtest.)

For this section of the analysis, I'm going to go back in time and see what sort of returns investing in Ryanair after a major decline would have produced. In the table below, I assume the stock was purchased after it had declined -50% from its highs (except the 1998 decline, which was -45%) and then sold after it recovered its previous peak stock price. So, for each investment, the pure return is ~100% and they do not include dividends. I annualized that return and then compared it to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically this would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500.

Year Decline Began Purchase Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gains S&P 500 Annualized Gains Annualized Alpha to the S&P 500 1998 10/8/98 4/15/99 6 200% 74.68% 125.32% 2004 10/5/04 12/16/05 14 85.71% 9.38% 76.33% 2007 8/1/08 5/28/13 57 21.05% 6.70% 14.35%

During all three downturns, investing in Ryanair after a -50% decline would have produced market-beating returns, and the worst recovery, post 2008, would have still returned about 20% per year. So, historically, buying at these levels and being willing to hold for up to 5 years has been an alpha-producing strategy.

What is a reasonable investment strategy?

I think it's reasonable to take a 1% portfolio-weighted position in Ryanair here and hold for a 100% gain. However, one should be aware that if a global recession were to occur before the recovery, this stock could potentially fall another -40-50% from here. That's simply the nature of investing in cyclical stocks. I would certainly consider adding another 1% to my position if that happened, but if the whole market has sold off, there might be better buys in the marketplace, so I'm not going to commit to that second purchase, yet.

Conclusion

Historically, Ryanair has recovered from downturns in a timely manner even during economic recessions. There doesn't appear to be anything obvious that will prevent the stock price from eventually recovering its old highs. If it does go on to make new highs, investors today stand to gain 100% on their investment. If we experience a global recession before the stock price recovers, investors should be prepared for an additional price drop of up to -50% from today's price. I will consider another purchase of the stock should that happen, but it will ultimately depend on what other opportunities there are in the market at the time.

Since investors can expect this stock to be highly volatile, should they choose to invest I suggest a small 1% portfolio position, because I have found that smaller positions can make it easier to behave rationally with highly volatile prices. Most of the issues that seem to be weighing on Ryanair stock price (Brexit, 737 Max grounding, overcapacity in Europe) should resolve themselves within three years' time, and I think within 5 years the stock will likely make new highs while also outperforming the S&P 500.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYAAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.