What To Make Of FedEx's Disappointing Dividend News

I have to admit, 2019 has been a somewhat disappointing year for me in terms of dividend growth.

Earlier in the year, Constellation Brands (STZ) gave investors a paltry 1.4% increase. Prior to that news, I considered STZ to be one of the more promising DGI companies in the market. Sure, its top-line growth had slowed some in recent years and yes, the company had spent billions for cannabis exposure in recent quarters, but I still thought its management team would reward investors alongside of the M&A action. In response to this disappointing increase, I’ve sold ~2/3 of my STZ position. I want to maintain some exposure because of STZ’s unique growth prospects due to its large cannabis exposure. Yet, I consider the stock more of a growth bet than a DGI play at this point in time and with that in mind, I didn’t want to maintain a full position.

Then, Apple (AAPL) gave its smallest increase since initiating its dividend back in 2012, at just 5.5%. Granted, AAPL is also returning $100b+ to shareholders in the form of a buyback, so I guess I shouldn’t complain much about shareholder returns there. AAPL is my largest holding and I believed that the company would give high single digit/low double-digit dividend growth for the foreseeable future. Once again I was wrong, but then again, the massive buyback does at least set this company up for long-term success in terms of future dividend growth. I haven’t sold an AAPL share in response and I don’t plan to. I continue to believe that this is one of the most attractive long-term DGI plays in the market, yet I will be paying close attention to future increases, hoping to see them rise back up towards the 10% range.

And most recently, we come to FedEx (FDX). This is a company that I bought because of its illustrious dividend growth history. In 2015, 2016, 2017, and in 2018, FedEx gave its shareholders absolutely wonderful dividend increases (the annual growth totals were 25%, 60%, 25%, and 30%, respectively). I didn’t expect to see such higher dividend growth in 2019 because of the trade war headwinds that FedEx is facing, but then again, I was certainly surprised by Monday’s news. FDX declared its July dividend after the bell and instead of giving investors an increase like it usually does during this announcement cycle, it simply maintained the dividend at $0.65/share. So, after this apparent freeze, what do dividend growth investors do with FedEx now?

I have a fairly steadfast rule in my portfolio which states: a dividend cut will result in an equity sale. However, a freeze is much different than a cut. Being so concerned about a dividend being maintained rather than increased by 10% or so is a fairly good problem to have in the grand scheme of things. I suppose this is the nature of a dividend growth strategy… when the assets you own are of such high quality, the problems that they present will oftentimes appear to be rather small. But, when my main priority is generating a reliably increasing passive income stream and a company freezes its dividend, it is no longer meeting expectations (in the short term, at least).

I suppose it’s worth mentioning that FDX could increase its dividend in the coming quarters and still maintain its annual increase streak. This is certainly a possibility. Maybe management is just waiting to get more clarity on the trade front. How long they’ll wait is your best guess. From June of 2008 to March of 2009, FDX maintained its dividend at $0.11/share for 8 quarters in a row. So, this company has a fairly recent history of being conservative with its cash flows/balance sheet when it comes to dividend growth. I think the broader economy is much stronger now than it was back then, but who knows… maybe FDX is trying to send a signal here. This management team has its thumb on the strength of the global economy more so than most. Time will tell, yet the fact remains: a freeze is much better than a cut.

Cuts can be pretty devastating to income streams, but freezes don’t have to be. Just think about what we’ve discussed already: FDX was paying $0.11/share in 2009 and today, in 2019, I’m upset about the dividend being frozen at $0.65/share. In other words, over the last decade, FDX management has increased the shareholder dividend by ~600%. Heck, if the dividend grew by half that much, a third, or really, even a fourth of that over the next decade, I’d be pleased. Obviously I’m not a soothsayer and I’m not sure if anyone, including FDX management has an idea of what the dividend will look like in 2029, but I continue to believe that it will be significantly higher than it is today, which is why I’m not selling my shares even though Monday’s news was negative.

Another reason that I’m not selling my shares is because I’m underwater on them. I began buying FDX in March of 2017 at $190. I’ve added to that position several times since, buying shares with prices as high as $209 and as low as $187. When I was buying these shares, I thought that FDX’s valuation was attractive. The company was usually trading somewhere in the 13x range and frankly put, I never would have expected to see the stock’s P/E fall down to the 10x range where it sits today. While I’m not happy about FDX’s frozen dividend, I’m also not so bearish on the stock long term that I’d be willing to lock in losses to reduce exposure. On the contrary, I remain bullish long term, which is all the more reason for me to hold on to these shares which appear to be grossly undervalued.

When I began buying FDX shares I had no idea that the trade war would play out like it has. A slowing global economy has had a major impact on FDX’s bottom line. It wasn’t all that long ago that FDX management was guiding for diluted EPS of more than $17/share for 2019. Yet, during recent quarters guidance has fallen and now sits roughly 10% below the prior high guidance (management’s most recent 2019 diluted $15.10-$15.90). But, what’s curious to me is that the stock has fallen much, much more than 10% since June of 2018 when the initial 2019 guidance was given.

In June of 2018, FDX shares were trading for more than $260/share. Today, they’re trading for $160. So, while the EPS guidance has fallen by 10% or so, the share price has experienced a precipitous ~40% drop. The divergence between share price movement and the fundamental outlook here just doesn’t add up. Sure, FDX should have fallen on the negative guidance updates. I think it’s fair to argue that the stock was overvalued when it was trading for ~18x earnings a year ago. But, pricing a company with flat EPS growth prospects in 2019 and double-digit growth outlooks in 2020 and 2021 for 10x is irrational, in my opinion.

So, with this in mind, I’m actually considering buying shares of FDX, even though its dividend growth announcement was so disappointing. I know that probably seems fairly odd coming from someone who considers himself a DGI investor, yet at a certain point the value proposition and the possibility of long-term total returns that such deep value presents overwhelms my income-oriented focus. When I saw the flat dividend news, my first inclination was to start planning out how I was going to make sales. However, upon further reflection and a deeper dive into FDX’s business and long-term growth prospects, I regained my conviction in the name as a long-term hold. Frankly put, dividend news aside, FDX is one of the best values that I see in the entire market right now.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graph

I own a full FDX position, so I’m not exactly in a hurry to go overweight. But, FDX shares are currently trading for roughly 14% below my most recent purchase at $187 and I am always a big fan of using value that the market presents to lower my cost basis in the high-quality names that I hope to hold long term. I didn’t already own so many FDX shares, I’d be buying today, yet I will most likely wait for FDX’s next earnings release before making any trades.

To me, gathering information before making a move makes the most sense because there is the threat of yet another guidance cut by management. Maybe the frozen dividend is signaling for further disappointment. Negative guidance would certainly hurt the stock price, though I will say that if the stock continues its sell-off and makes new 52-week lows in the $150 range, I will strongly consider adding to my position even if earnings have yet to roll around.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, FDX, STZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.