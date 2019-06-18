Buy The Brent-WTI Spread

Over the past few weeks, there have been interesting shifts in fundamental dynamics which have resulted in an opportunity within the crude markets. Specifically, the current fundamental and instrument-specific factors favor trading the Brent-WTI spread in anticipation of it widening in the coming weeks and months. What is unique about this opportunity is not simply that the fundamentals each of each benchmark suggest a divergence, but that by trading specifically the United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO), investors are likely to earn excellent return per risk in the coming months. It is my belief that the Brent-WTI spread is going to widen in the near future, and investors can capture this opportunity by purchasing Brent (BNO) and shorting WTI (USO).

To examine this thesis, we need to first look at the fundamental forces at work in both the Brent and WTI benchmark crude grades to determine where prices and market structure of these instruments are likely headed in the future. Then, we need to look at the instrument-specific factors of USO and BNO to understand how the instruments are likely to respond to fundamental developments.

Fundamentals: North America

The fundamental landscape for North American crude is currently one of a broad self-off with bearishness in most reported statistics. To get an immediate feel for where the fundamental balance between supply and demand stands, we should start with the 5-year range of seasonally adjusted inventories.

If you’re unfamiliar with charts like this, it will pay to look over it to understand exactly what it’s saying. This chart shows the current inventory level versus the historical range of that figure, as well as a seasonally adjusted 5-year range to show the trend and average of the last 5 years in a given week. This chart can show you in a single glance what is happening in the crude markets of North America: supply is overwhelming demand. Inventories continue to rise in a time of year in which they tend to start falling due to summer driving season, and prices are currently hovering near multi-month lows.

Oil bulls may point to the fact that the trajectory of inventory builds fell by a bit last week by only seeing a 2.2 million barrel build, but a simple look at a few years of readings for this time of the year tells the story pretty clearly.

That’s right, last week’s reported EIA figure came in as the second-largest build in at least 20 years. In fact, the last time we saw a build for this specific week was in 2013 - right before the crash in oil prices which lasted for the next two years and as a fall of well over 50% in price. We are likely not to see a similar crash simply due to the fact that prices are already low and near potential production cut levels, but this historical perspective gives us insight into how truly bearish the recent fundamentals are. I believe that we will see draws in the near future, but the damage is already done - inventories are substantially above the 5-year average, and it will take several more months to even come near to the level of relative balance (if we even are able to do so at all this year).

The reason why inventories have been so bearish as of late really boils down to three things. First, supply in the form of production has continued to grow and hammer to new highs.

This growth in domestic production is compounded by the fact that imports have returned to the 5-year range in the face of ongoing OPEC cuts.

As I’ve mentioned before, the fact that OPEC cuts are the leading driver here of the decrease in imports can be seen when you examine the seasonally adjusted level of imports in PADD 2 and 3. PADD 2 is crude that largely comes by pipeline from Canada, and PADD 3 is crude that largely comes by water.

OPEC cuts have taken their toll on PADD 3 imports, but PADD 2 imports have stepped up and in many regards are filling in the gap. In other words, if OPEC had the goal of decreasing stocks in the United States through reducing imports to the country, it appears Canada is happy to step in the gap and frustrate their efforts.

The reason why this is bearish for crude oil is that it basically signals that OPEC has potentially failed in its object to raise prices of United States crude at these levels of cuts. We saw OPEC cuts suppress imports through most of the rally in crude in the first half of this year, but imports recovered in the late April time frame, which led to an immediate collapse in crude pricing. We’ll talk more about OPEC in our discussion regarding Brent, but for now, just make a mental note that they have failed to drive up the price of WTI at their current levels of quotas.

The bearish case for crude in North America is compounded by the fact that demand has simply been lackluster this year. People may show you a chart like this and say that refining runs are strong...

... But what is neglected in this type of analysis is the fact that refining capacity continues to creep upwards in most years.

The best way to study runs is to look at it in the terms of percentage utilization because that actually shows runs as a percentage of capacity, and utilization has been very weak this year.

A healthy year for refining doesn’t look like this. We normally don’t start the year with record runs (which oversupplies the product markets) and then collapse into below-average / below range runs for the next few months. Last week we did witness a climb above the 5-year average, but it does beg the question if these runs can be sustained considering that they come after crack spreads have started to collapse back towards more normal levels.

Since refiners are producing in an environment in which cracks are falling, I believe we are going to see an erosion of demand in the immediate future and potentially will see below-average demand for most of the summer.

For North American crude, supply is growing and adapting, and demand is weak and likely to fall. This is bad news for oil bulls and a strong reason why we should short USO.

Global Crude

Brent crude is a blend of a few different grades of crude and is produced in and around the North Sea. There are a lot of intricacies around the Brent markets, but the overall ICE Brent contract (which BNO holds) serves as an excellent benchmark for global crude fundamentals. And currently, global supply is being directly impacted by OPEC cuts.

OPEC is currently in discussions regarding their meeting to discuss the ongoing production cuts of 1.2 million barrels of supply which came into effect at the beginning of this year. The current stated hope for the organization is that cuts will be extended through the remainder of this year. As long as these cuts remain, Brent crude is likely to remain in backwardation as there is supply pull displaced from OPEC and towards other barrels. In fact, Brent crude actually switched into backwardation around the beginning of this year in conjunction with the cuts, and has remained so for the duration of this year.

When the market is in backwardation, it signals strong demand. Backwardation is a state of the market in which prompt crude is trading at higher prices than crude in later months and signals market participants to pull crude from storage to supply the market rather than rolling inventories to later months. In other words, backwardation signals undersupply.

As long as the OPEC cuts remain, we are likely to see Brent remain in backwardation. While Brent is in backwardation, the Brent market (while highly correlated to WTI price) is bullish on a relative basis to WTI. In fact, over the course of this year, we’ve seen Brent-WTI widen by over $5 per barrel due to this decoupling between global and North American fundamentals.

The Roll

Let’s talk about roll yield. Roll yield is the secret sauce of this specific trade in that a substantial portion of the earnings on the long BNO / short USO trade will come from this factor. I’d take some time to understand this if you’re looking to take the trade.

Roll yield is a phenomenon in futures markets in which prices in back months of the curve tend to trade towards the prices in the front of the curve as the month progresses. The ramifications of this are pretty simple - if you have a position across a few different months while the market is in contango, you are likely to see losses from roll yield as prices in the later months fall in relation to the prices in the front of the curve. When the market is in backwardation, you are likely to see gains from roll yield as prices in the back of the curve trade up in value towards the prices in the front.

The methodology of USO and BNO are created by the same index provider and follow basically the same process. And this process is notorious for demonstrating the effects of the roll. For example, here’s how USO has performed versus WTI over the last decade.

This is due to the fact that USO has been in contango for 78% of all months over the past decade. Since USO has been in contango, it has led to underperformance of the benchmark WTI futures contract by a substantial margin (as high as 30-50% in some years). In fact, some years even saw USO decrease in value, while WTI showed modest gains - all due to roll yield.

When it comes to BNO (Brent), the market is currently in strong backwardation. Think through the chart above but in reverse (ETF outperforming benchmark futures) - that’s the kind of thing that happens when you buy an ETF in a backwardated roll market.

Putting it together, here is the actual investment strategy proposed for this article: buy BNO and short USO. BNO has positive roll due to backwardation, and the fundamentals are in place for at least a few more months of backwardation in all likelihood. USO is in contango and is likely to remain in contango as long as bearishness stays in the fundamental data - and I expect this through at least the end of the summer driving season (if not the year) due to the simple fact that inventories have shot far above the average and it would take absurd levels of demand (or a major supply disruption in North America) to correct the situation.

Even if we saw no change in the fundamentals or the outright price of crude, this strategy is likely to make money simply due to roll. In fact, here’s performance of buying BNO and shorting USO with a daily rebalance to maintain constant exposure to each side of the trade for the past few years.

The largest drawdown in performance of this trade was seen in mid-2018 and was due to the North American market (USO) switching into backwardation for a period of time (an event which investors would have been aware of as it unfolded, allowing them to mitigate losses).

The relatively consistent gains seen in all other periods is due to the fact that contango has dominated WTI and Brent has been caught in strong backwardation with some periods of weak contango. The current fundamentals are highly supportive of continued upside for this trade.

Conclusion

We’ve covered a lot of territory, but it really all boils down to this: North America is oversupplied and the global markets are undersupplied. This situation has led to interesting structure in the futures market, which gives investors an opportunity to trade the specific USO and BNO instruments to continue riding a profitable trend. It’s a great day to buy the Brent/WTI spread.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.