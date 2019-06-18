Alexandria Real Estate Equities: Strong Growth Expected In 2019

Investment Thesis

Alexandria (ARE) delivered solid Q1 2019 with strong top-line and bottom-line growth. The REIT has a favorable leasing structure that helps it to grow its revenue consistently while keeping its maintenance cost low. Its top 20 tenants are mostly high-quality investment grade or large-cap tenants. The REIT has an active development pipeline that should help increase its total GLA by about 10%. The company has increased its dividend consistently and currently pays a 2.6%-yielding dividend. We believe its shares are suitable for dividend-growth investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Alexandria delivered strong top-line and bottom-line growth in its Q1 2019 earnings. As can be seen from the table below, its total revenue grew by 12.1% year over year to $358.8 million in Q1 2019. Similarly, its funds from operations increased by 16.8% year over year to $189.8 million.

In the past quarter, the company was able to grow its rental rate by 32.9% on renewed/re-leased spaces. As a result, it has revised its 2019 guidance. It now guides rental rate increases (for leases that will expire in 2019) of 26-29% in 2019. This was 1 percentage point higher than its previous guidance of 25-28%. The company also increased its adjusted funds from operations guidance to $6.90-7.00 per share.

What we like about Alexandria and its growth outlook

High-quality tenants

Alexandria’s tenants are mostly large-cap or investment-grade tenants that have the ability to commit to long-term rent payments with annual increases. As can be seen from the chart below, its top 20 tenants are either investment-grade tenants or publicly traded large-cap tenants. Its top 20 tenants represent about 41.8% of its total annual rental revenue. These tenants include well-known names such as Novartis AG (NVS), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Amgen (AMGN), Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New York University, etc.

Favorable Lease Structure

Alexandria’s tenants tend to sign long-term leases. In fact, the remaining lease term of its top 20 tenants is 12.1 years. Besides long lease terms, 97% of its leases are triple net leases. These are leases where its tenants are responsible for the ongoing expenses of the property, including real estate taxes, building insurance, and maintenance. In addition, 95% of its leases contain CPI-based annual rent escalations. These favorable lease terms allow its revenue to grow and provide a protection against inflation and rising maintenance costs.

Favorable leasing spreads

We like the fact that Alexandria was able to renew its leases with much higher rental rates in the past few years. The company was able to renew its leases with rates about 25.1% and 24.1% higher than previous leases in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The company is able to carry this momentum into Q1 2019 with rental rate growth of 32.9% on renewed/re-leased spaces. Management commented in the latest conference call that the leasing spread ranges about 10-27% depending on the location. We think the company will be able to take advantage of this favorable leasing spread and increase its rents as well. For readers’ information, there are about 3.3% and 5.9% of its leases expiring (based on gross leasable area) in the remaining of 2019 and 2020, respectively.

A robust development pipeline

Alexandria has an active development pipeline with about 2.1 million square feet of area under construction. These projects should be able to reach completion in 2019 and 2020. These projects also have an average unlevered yield of 7.2% and are 89% leased already. There are also 3.4 million square feet of intermediate projects and 2.7 million square feet of future projects that have yet to begin construction.

Investment grade balance sheet with solid credit metrics

Alexandria has an investment grade credit rating (S&P: BBB+/Stable). Over the past 4 years, Alexandria has improved its balance sheet considerably. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio has improved from 6.1x in Q3 2017 to 5.4x in Q1 2019. Its fixed-charge coverage ratio has also improved from 4.1x in Q3 2017 to 4.5x in Q1 2019. The company has a liquidity of about $2.7 billion. This solid balance sheet should allow it to pursue its development projects and grow its top line and bottom line.

Valuation Analysis

Alexandria expects to generate AFFO of $6.90-7.00 in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, its price to 2019 AFFO ratio is about 21.5x. This is much higher than other office REITs that trade in the range of 17x-18x. We think this is warranted due to its excellent track record of growth in the past and its ability to grow its rent at higher growth rates.

A growing 2.6%-yielding dividend

Alexandria currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.6%. The company has consistently increased its dividend in the past. With a favorable leasing structure and rental revenue growth outlook, its dividend growth should remain solid (mid- to high-single-digit growth rate annually). However, its current dividend yield is the lowest in the past 5 years.

Risks and Challenges

Rising construction cost

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. The economy in the United States continues to run at full capacity. In Q1 2019, the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%. This is the lowest we have seen since 1969. This may have an impact on Alexandria’s construction cost as persistence of shortage of labor may result in higher wage costs. It may also delay some of its projects. Although management mentioned in its latest conference call that construction cost remained stable except for Seattle where the cost is 0.5% higher than its previous projection, we think this is an area where investors need to pay attention to.

Investor Takeaway

We like Alexandria and its business outlook as it should continue to grow its rental revenue at a fast pace. This REIT is a perfect choice for dividend-growth investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.