Looking For Value In REITdom

However, REITs have been a top performing industry in 2019 thus far and many of the high quality names in this space are trading at the highs.

In a recent article, I broke down the asset allocation within my portfolio and highlighted the fact that I would like to increase my exposure to the real estate sector. I’ve long enjoyed the idea of owning REITs. Their high yields are obviously attractive to me coming from an income-oriented mindset. Furthermore, looking at long-term sector charts, REITs are one of the top-performing asset classes in the market. With this in mind, when I saw that the real estate weighting within my DGI portfolio was just 6.5%, my initial takeaway was that that number should be higher.

But, the problem is, the low rate environment that we’re operating in has inflated the valuations of REITs and I’m not a fan of chasing the upward momentum in that space. With this in mind, I set out to find an undervalued REIT or two. Spoiler alert: I failed. All of the REITs that I could consider owning are trading above my fair value targets. Yet, there were a couple that were relatively close to my fair value estimates and this piece will be focused on those two names.

Prior to dedicating nearly all of my wealth to the equity market, I strongly considered becoming a landlord. The compounding process has always appealed to me as a means to building long-term wealth and I loved the thought of using rental income to pay off mortgages and slowly build a self-sustaining portfolio of rental properties. I live in a college town where rents are high and demand is steady. Yet, upon further research I realized that owning multiple properties was going to be a lot of work that potentially came with a lot of costs since I’m not a contractor and wouldn’t be able to do the majority of the repair/maintenance work myself.

The allure of owning a rental property empire locally was high, yet to begin that process I would have had to tie up the vast majority of my capital and I didn’t like the idea of having my savings so concentrated in just one asset category. Furthermore, physical real estate lacks liquidity, which was also a bit concerning. Owning REITs allowed me to solve these potential issues while still having exposure to real estate in my investment portfolio.

In the intro, I mentioned that REITs have been one of the best-performing asset classes over the long term and I found this graphic that really hammers home this idea.

As you can see above, REITs have been the top performance asset class during 7 out of the last 15 years. During this time period as a whole, REITs were the top-performing overall asset class, with an 8.52% CAGR, which narrowly beat out the emerging markets index and large cap stocks. Oftentimes, I think that investors view REITs as purely high yield, income-oriented investments. While that’s certainly an accurate portrayal, the data in the graphic above might be surprising to some. Honestly, when I first learned that REITs have been a top-performing asset class in terms of total return (and not just yield) I was surprised as well. Yet, the facts are the facts. The REIT sector is one of the top-performing asset classes in the market year to date and I don’t necessarily think that this trend is going to change anytime soon.

But, outperformance or not, I’m not interested in paying outsized premiums for shares. To show the overvalued nature of many of the top REITs in the market today, I put together the graphic below. Thankfully, I’ve owned positions in these companies for a while now so I don’t really feel the hurt FOMO (fear of missing out) urge to buy them today at the highs. But, as I said in the intro, I do want to expand my REIT exposure which means that I’m either going to have to remain patient and hope for a pullback or find rare value in the sector.

Below, you’ll see a graphic that I put together listing a handful of my favorite REITs. I own shares of the top 6 REITs on this chart and CCI and FRT are two that track regularly because I believe they’re best in breed. As you can see, all of these stocks are overvalued (relative to my own fair value estimates, at least). However, with rates so low I expect to have to pay a bit of a premium to own shares of names that offer such reliable, high yields. Now, just what sort of premium is another question altogether. There are so many variables to consider when adding names (especially overvalued names to one’s portfolio). Yet, after a quick look at this graph it’s clear that two of these names stand out above the rest in terms of their relative valuation at the moment.

Company Name Ticker Share Price Current P/FFO Multiple Long-term Average P/FFO Fair Value Estimate % Over/Under Valued Realty Income O $71.77 22.5 15.7 $53 35.40% National Retail Properties NNN $54.13 20.1 14.5 $44 23% STORE Capital STOR $34.33 18.2 16.3 $31 10.70% W.P. Carey WPC $84.77 18.7 12.2 $68 24.60% Ventas VTR $64.25 16.2 12.5 $49.50 29.70% Digital Realty DLR $116.83 17.6 15.9 $106 10.20% Crown Castle CCI $134.71 23.9 22.8 $117 15.10% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT $131.14 20.8 19.4 $110 19%

STORE Capital is one of my greatest successes as an investor. Here’s the stock talk I posted a couple of years ago when I first initiated my STOR stake. Since then, I’ve made a few small purchases using flexible re-investment to increase my exposure. Right now, my cost basis on STOR is $20.46, meaning that I’m currently sitting on unrealized capital gains of 68%. I’ve only held the shares for a little longer than 2 years, yet when you factor in the dividends that I’ve received, my total returns are north of 80%.

When I first came across STOR, I was performing a similar exercise that I’m doing today. I thought that the big, well-known triple-net retail REITs were overpriced at the time, yet I wanted to grow my real estate exposure. STORE was a relatively unknown company at the time, having IPOed in 2014. STORE didn’t have the long-term dividend growth story that names like Realty Income or National Retail Properties had. Yet, the company’s portfolio was really attractive to me. It appeared that this management team was ahead of the game when it came to focusing on experiential retail and tenants that wouldn’t be “Amazoned”. And, on top of it all, STORE had just experienced a major sell-off from $29 down to $20 and I thought that move was overdone. STORE was much cheaper than its larger rivals and I thought that value shined through the company’s lack of history in the DGI space.

Making matters better, not long after I initiated my personal stake, the world’s most famous Investor purchased a 9.8% stake in STORE Capital. Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) made a $377m investment in Store in June of 2017. I’m not going to lie, it felt great that the Oracle of Omaha must have been attracted to the same unique combination of quality and value that I saw in STORE. The Buffett hype has certainly legitimized STORE faster than I think it would have been otherwise. This relatively young REIT is talked about in the same triple net breaths as O and NNN. Honestly, I think it’s still too early to crown STOR one of the triple-net kings, though I am happy to own it and I think it offers investors a strong and reliable yield moving forward.

But, STOR shares are much more expensive than they were when I originally bought them. That’s what an 80% run-up will do to a stock. Much of this move has been due to increased bullish sentiment behind the name and the multiple expansion that has occurred since what I’ll refer to as the Buffett bump. Since I bought shares in the middle of 2017, the P/FFO multiple has increased by nearly 40%, from 13x to 18x. Yet, the company’s actual FFO growth has been roughly half of that. I think it’s clear that the stock was undervalued at 13x, though I also think it’s fairly clear that the stock is slightly overvalued here at 18x.

The value investor in me has a really hard time buying shares of a company that are both overvalued and sitting near 52-week highs. Sure, I’d love to put some cash to work, generating the company’s 3.85% yield, yet I also know that I’d experience significant regret if I knowingly purchased shares when they were overvalued and then they pulled back. Buying overvalued stock means that I’m giving myself zero margin of safety. That’s just not how I operate and I will likely wait and see if STOR experiences notable weakness before adding shares.

But, this discussion of buying into strength brings me to the second REIT that appears to be attractively valued (of a relatively basis to its high quality peers, at least): Digital Realty. Unlike STOR which has been on an absolute run over the last couple of years, DLR has traded in a fairly tight range between $100 and $120. DLR’s FFO has increased during this period of time, meaning that the stock price’s consolidation does not match up with the underlying fundamentals. This could present an interesting opportunity, even near 52-week highs.

But, the problem is, DLR has given me a handful of opportunities to buy the stock much cheaper over the last year or so and I have a really hard time looking past this when thinking about buying shares near the highs. Honestly, I feel like a fool for missing DLR’s recent pullbacks to $100. I trimmed my DLR stake in September of 2017 due to industry headwinds and my belief that the shares were overvalued, trading for nearly 20x FFO. It was right around this time that Social Capital’s Chamath Palihapitiya made bearish comments about the data center industry at the Delivering Alpha conference.

This news ended up hurting DLR and in the short term, trimming shares appeared to be the right move. I sold roughly half of my position at $120.02, locking in 126% gains (and 149% total returns after dividends received were factored in). I was happy to avoid the perceived risk that Palihapitiya discussed while locking in such large profits. Yet, when the stock fell some 20% from my sale price relatively soon thereafter, I should have used the opportunity that the market offered to increase my position with a much wider margin of safety.

Thankfully, I don’t feel too much regret because I still believe that data centers face disruptive risk from the big tech names. Furthermore, as I pointed out in the piece that I wrote shortly after trimming DLR, Digital Realty had been lagging behind its data center peers and that performance gap has remained in place. DLR is the largest data center REIT and has an impressive global footprint. I suppose that its smaller competitors may be more nimble and that has to do with their out-performance.

Yet, I’m usually a fan of buying the largest player in an industry because I’ve found that more often than not, scale matters (especially during bear markets when I want the largest cash flows possible backing up my investments). This is why I’ve maintained exposure to DLR for years and it’s why this company is on my list of favorite REITs instead of names like CoreSite Realty (COR) or CyrusOne, Inc. (CONE).

The $120 area where I sold has served as strong resistance for DLR ever since, yet as the company’s FFO rises, it’s more and more likely that the stock breaks through because it requires a smaller FFO multiple to get there now. And, once a stock breaks through strong resistance it oftentimes turns into support and we see them take off to the races. I’m not here predicting that something similar will happen to DLR, yet after a multi-year consolidation period, I wouldn’t be surprised if this stock turns out to be a bit of a coiled spring.

DLR shares sold off to the $100 level in early 2018, October of 2018, and again in January of this year and I overlooked the stock in all instances. Looking back, I wish that I hadn’t because it’s clear that the ~16x FFO area has formed a strong floor of support for the stock. To me, that $100 area is where an investor gets a wide margin of safety when it comes to DLR. Right now, at $119, I’m not sure that there is much margin of safety left in the name. Yet, not only has DLR underperformed its peers in the data center industry over the last several years, but it has lagged behind many of its REIT brethren overall. I enjoy buying high-quality laggards because I believe in mean reversion and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a name like DLR out-perform in the future.

The problem is, with DLR, I’m running into the same realization of potential regret should I buy shares here when they’re trading $10 above my fair value estimate in the event that they sell-off. When I believe that I’m making disciplined, value-oriented trades I never feel remorse when I don’t time it right and I’m sitting on unrealized losses. I have a lot of conviction in my ability to evaluate stocks and generally, over time, I’m proven right and multiple expansion leads to gains. So, right now, I’m asking myself whether or not my desire to increase my REIT exposure in the short term outweighs my value-oriented principles and at the end of the day, the answer is no.

It’s those principles that have generated success for me over the years. It’s those principles that have allowed me to make purchases like I originally did with STOR and DLR that have turned into gains of 80% and 132%, respectively. Increasing my income stream is important to me and I know that REITs would do that in short order. Yet, if I know anything about the market it’s that it always presents strong value opportunities for those who’re patient and vigilant. I missed the boat of a few DLR sell-offs and performing this due diligence exercise made that clear to me. Now, I won’t make that mistake again and I’ll be watching STOR closely as well to see if any near-term sell-offs bring that stock back down to the $31 area where I believe fair value lies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLR, STOR, O, NNN, WPC, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.