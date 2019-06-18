LexinFintech: Regulatory And Trade-War Headwinds Provide For Opportunity

I believe that basic multiple figures for the rest of the industry indicate that LexinFintech can rise over 100% in the coming 12 months once headwinds ease.

As regulatory and trade war headwinds pressure share prices, a resolving of these issues will offer large upside potential as the company trades at low multiples in a high growth industry.

Investment Thesis

Most Chinese consumer finance companies operate as private or semi-government-owned companies and investing in a public Chinese bank carries its own risks of macro and microeconomic conditions in the People's Republic of China due to government manipulation and regulations. Other companies like Hexindai (HX) are offering US investors the opportunity to be a part of a booming industry, and LexinFintech (LX) is no different.

LexinFintech provides peer-to-peer and online-to-offline financing solutions to the lower and middle classes in China. As most major financial institutions in China service higher-income clientele and businesses, the emerging lower and middle class have been looking elsewhere for financing as younger generations look upon debt in a different manner than previous ones. Companies like LexinFintech started offering, through its vast salesperson teams around China, loans for small purchases like cellphones and slightly larger ones like cars or even cosmetic surgery.

As this demand continues to soar and as the crackdown of Chinese authorities continues on underperforming companies with less credibility, the market for such an industry is booming and is breaking all records as China moves from being an emerging economy to a developing one where financial services plays a larger role.

This presents a solid investment opportunity to tap into the consumer finance boom in China without the risk of the overall financial market or a larger institution.

Market-Wide Regulatory Headwinds

As China goes from being an emerging economy to a developed one, it began to shift investments and resources from manufacturing and other emerging market industries and into other developing market industries like financial services and general services. However, some have taken advantage of this and began the practice of predatory lending in shopping malls and other purchase stops to help fund everyday shopping with interest rates hovering around 40%, on average.

As a result, Chinese household debt-to-GDP ratio went from just over 30% to 46.8% in 36 months, and it is still rising. These factors have propelled estimates for the consumer loan market to ~$800 billion in 2019 and over $1 trillion in 2020, growing at a 35% CAGR from 2016. As the larger financial institutions still hold most of the market, core operators like LexinFintech are reaping the rewards and growing loan facilitations and revenues at high rates as they capture market share from the big players who have a lower lending appetite.

(Chart: Consumer Loan Market Growth In China/RMB6,790 = $1.07 trillion)

LexinFintech As A Business

LexinFintech operates a system which is closely regulated and is shielded from the majority of the crackdown currently taking place in China. Most of the crackdown is done on predatory lending practices in which super high interest rates are in effect and on those who are poorly structured to handle defaults.

The company's business model offers a peer-to-peer, or investor-to-borrower, lending platform which operates through its online and mobile applications. It allows investors to lend out any amount of money with a variety of interest rates and pay-back durations to fit their borrowers' needs. As larger financial institutions deny most of the lower and middle class folks loans, these companies are on the rise as they utilize both third party lending services and the aforementioned peers which invest in those loans.

After reporting EPS of $0.26 and revenues of $858 million in 2017, the company reported a high growth rate and both resulting in an increase to $1.62 and $1.1 billion, respectively, in 2018. In 2019, the company is expected to report EPS growth rate of 14% to $1.85 and revenue growth rate of 9% to $1.2 billion. For 2020, the company is expected to increase growth rates and report $1.4 billion in revenues and $2.21 in EPS.

The company did outperform other lenders like Hexindai and others which saw a lull in 2018 figures, but the company was able to retain loan facilitations growth and used their existing infrastructure to lower operating costs which helped bolster EPS growth over its revenue growth rates.

Valuation

As the industry is expected to grow around a 30% CAGR, LexinFintech is expected to grow revenues by 16.7% in the coming year, whilst growing EPS by a 19.5% rate. Giving a negative premium due to the risk involved in a larger overseas market with less predictability than the US one, a valuation multiple of roughly 10x 2020 earnings is applicable to the company's 2019 and 2020 price projection.

This presents a fair value of $22.10 per share for the upcoming year, representing a possible upside of around 100%.

Risks

The number one risk for the company and the industry as a whole is government manipulation and regulation. In recent months, China's government has put a renewed emphasis on cracking down on consumer lending operations as household and overall debt levels rise to worrying ratios. Although this risk remains a real concern for the industry in the coming years, the company is well positioned and is in full compliance with all government regulations and will likely be spared any government-enforced closures.

The usual risk of a company that is newly launched in a fresh market is their inability to successfully predict an operational environment given a lack of historical perspective. The company will also be adversely affected by changes to credit ratings and policies from government or central banking regulations. The high reliability on China's economic condition as a whole, something which is increasingly volatile in the past few months, is a risk worth exploring prior to looking into any one of these companies.

The other issue, which is the more obvious one, is competition. China has massive government-backed and owned financial services companies whose terms are dictated and can face intense competition in a short period of time. This can be mitigated by keeping a close eye on the company and the industry for the emergence of new regulations or market players but still remains a real risk for anyone looking to invest in the industry and LexinFintech.

Investment Conclusion

As the Chinese consumer loan industry approaches $1 trillion through 2020, LexinFintech is one of the leaders in the industry and one of the few options for US investors to tap into that market.

Even as risks remain high with an unpredictable market, the company is well positioned to weather the regulatory storm which will present the company with large upside potential heading into 2020 as they trade at very low multiples for an industry and a company expected to grow at a high growth rate.

I believe the company will indeed weather the storm and that it has significant upside from its current share price position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.