Phunware: High Potential But Currently Too Risky

As Phunware has the opportunity to increase its partnerships, I'm keeping it on my radar, and currently believe the company is fairly valued with the limited amount of available information.

The company operates some rather unique operating environments but is currently concentrated in only a few revenue sources, something that increases its risk profile.

Phunware is a well-positioned company in the online marketing and monetization space, which has seen a sharp increase over the past few years.

Phunware (PHUN) offers a mobile application development platform which helps its customers monetize their applications and integrate into their customers' platform and different applications.

For application developers, relying on simple ads popping up is not a viable long-term solution anymore, as we see applications with millions of downloads and a high engagement rate with very little revenues, let alone profits. As nearly 87% of all screen time by the global population is now on mobile phones and applications to control, interact and work are an integral and crucial part of our everyday technological lives, the company offers a comprehensive solution platform to the growing monetization problem facing application developers.

Industry Overview

Phunware operates in an industry which is rapidly evolving, with ever-changing consumer preferences and a dynamic interactive environment. These industries are changing with technological advancements in cloud capabilities, mobility, data analytics capabilities, software-defined infrastructure and IoT.

Worldwide smartphone users have downloaded more than 175 billion apps and are spending nearly $86 billion, according to App Annie 2017 Retrospective. In 2018, app store spending is set to climb over $110 billion, which will be driving much of the services spending for mobile smartphones. This market opportunity, driven by the major smartphone companies like Apple's (AAPL) App Store and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Play Store, are a prime opportunity for the company as more digital ad revenue shifts to mobile.

The digital media spending is set to increase as well and become nearly 50% of all media spending by the year 2021, according to eMarketer's 2017 report, "Worldwide Ad Spending: eMarketer's Updated Estimates and Forecast for 2016-2021". In the US alone, mobile ad revenues were over $50 billion in 2017 and are set for a mid-double digit increase in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

In the company's Big Data market, which includes all enterprise creation, consumption and processing of Big Data, the industry is expected to grow from $130 billion in 2016 to $203 billion by 2020, according to IDC research. As I've written previously about Cardlytics (CDLX), banking and manufacturing automation investments are set to be the largest driver for Big Data consumption, and the company can capitalize on the rise in demand for an overall reaching platform to help organize and monetize parts of this system.

The company also offers its crypto-networking platform, which has been crushed in recent crypto volatility but offers tokens and other currency management services for secure asset transfer and has a high, yet volatile, growth rate.

The Company's Business

Phunware works primarily on subscriptions and transaction services, which allows its clients to dynamically engage with its application suite throughout the rather cyclical nature of consumer preferences, which is an advantage when compared to other offering platforms from competitors.

The company primarily offers its services through Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) licensing contracts on an annual or 5-year basis, which includes development suites, data analytics and intelligence, content management, marketing automation for recurring customer data, advertising and alert systems. The company has created the "experiences" packages for those in a specific industry, which saves time with vertical integration with smaller businesses (and saves dollars) in industries like healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality and education.

The most important part of the company's platform, however, is its suite for engagement and monetization of customers. These fully integrated solutions and the company's data from previous and existing platforms helps it be competitive in an industry with a lot of data. The company uses its Phunware IDs to gather data on every device touching the global networks and leverage that to build a platform which is dynamic for application developers, which differentiates it from most other competitors which run the "write once, run everywhere" platform that creates a disadvantage with financial companies, for example, which changes quite rapidly and is extremely cyclical.

Revenue Sources

The main problem, in my opinion, is that Phunware generates over 60% of its revenues from only two customers: Fox Networks Group (FOXA) and Fetch Media, generating 42% and 21% of all sales, respectively. Even though the indications for contract renewals and continued partnerships are all but set (as stated by both companies in their respective latest financial reports), this may pose a serious issue, especially given recent changes in Fox's business model and product streams. Coupled with a shift in advertising revenue online and newcomers like Cardlytics, it remains a plausible scenario that one of these companies thinks twice about renewing contracts when they expire.

I believe the company will need to take on more customers to dilute the revenue stream by any one customer to under 10% for the risk profile to go down substantially.

Financials and Expectations

Phunware reported $30.9 million in revenues for 2018, but reported a net loss for the year. As revenues grew 16% from 2017, the growth rate for the first quarter of this year slowed slightly, but is likely cyclical and will pick up as enterprise spending does too.

The highlight here is gross margin expansion, where Phunware grew revenues by 16% but cost of revenues was down from $15.7 million to $11.8 million. This will ultimately aid the company's path to profit if it can keep this trend going beyond the 61.8% gross margin.

When it comes to the balance sheet, it's a mixed picture as well. Given the company's $25 million in goodwill, in the form of patents and intellectual property, it has total assets of just $11 million versus liabilities of $19 million when you deduct this. It's unclear what the breakup value of the company is and at what rate it may be able to capitalize off any of this in case it needs to. Just like any growth company in an emerging but highly competitive industry, it's something we need to take into account, even though the chances of liquidation are slim at this point in time.

Valuation

Even as Phunware's risk profile is higher given its concentration of sales in two customers, it's clear that there is a lot of potential once the company diversifies.

With the lack of peer comparisons or forward-looking EPS or revenue data, I believe the company will manage to keep up with industry-wide growth rate, which, when compared to other online-focused industries of advertising and marketing, calls for a revenue multiple of around 4x as an emerging company. Phunware's ~$31 million revenue mark for 2018 should grow revenues to around $34 million, which projects the company's current price as fair value.

Investment Conclusion

As Phunware continues to diversify its revenue sources and keeps up with the online marketing boom, it is positioned well for a nice appreciation in monetization ad dollars from a wide array of companies moving online.

As Phunware should continue to increase revenues by over 10% for the time being, it is also controlling costs, which is set to help the company report a profit in the coming years. It also creates an environment where the company will have the ability to use its existing resources and infrastructure for new projects which can be done at a higher profit margin.

For now, I'm keeping Phunware on my radar in search for new revenue sources or another industry-wide shift of companies online. I'm neutral to slightly bullish on the company for the upcoming year.

