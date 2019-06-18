Bed Bath & Beyond: New Management And A Compelling Valuation

There's evidence new management will take the right strategy to improve returns on invested capital and transform the company.

With the unrelenting selloff in the stock, the risk-reward opportunity is now very favorable.

A number of high-profile retail bankruptcies and the rise of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have caused investors to question whether a company like Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) can survive in today's retail landscape. After decades of consistent growth, Bed Bath & Beyond's (BB&B) revenue fell by 2.6% last year. Management has been slow to react to the disruption from e-commerce and has struggled to modernize its stores. Margins have cratered and the stock price has gotten crushed since 2015 (down over 80% from its highs). The underlying problem has been a lack of execution.

My view is the rise of e-commerce is both a challenge and an opportunity. Well-managed retailers with healthy balance sheets have a chance to thrive, as disruption continues to cause a shakeout in the industry. BB&B's issues are mainly self-inflicted. Prior management was full of excuses for its deteriorating financial results. All the while competitors like Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) were focusing on improving digital sales while still raising returns on invested capital (ROIC).

This is the cost of poor management. Williams-Sonoma operates under the same competitive conditions and has done an admirable job while BB&B has floundered. With an almost completely new board of directors and a new interim CEO, I expect the company to quickly start improving operations.

There are clear ways to improve its competitiveness and ROIC. The company is in great financial shape with positive earnings and almost a billion dollars in cash/cash equivalents. Investors have priced in a doomsday scenario. The stock will be worth multiples of where it trades at today if margins normalize to a reasonable level.

Smaller retailers have suffered huge selloffs recently, but volatility doesn't necessarily equal risk. In my experience when a stock is as volatile as BB&B, there is often a compelling risk-reward opportunity for companies with positive earnings, a rock-bottom valuation and a conservative balance sheet. This is partly the case for a number of retailers today, but BB&B looks particularly attractive.

This year should continue to be a struggle for the company, but I expect improvements as we get into 2020. Physical retail isn't going away. Even Amazon is opening physical stores these days. BB&B is a company which had over 12 billion in revenue in fiscal 2018 well above competitors like Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Williams-Sonoma yet its enterprise value is at a fraction of theirs. BB&B's stores are an asset which can still be leveraged to turn it into a leading omni-channel retailer. I've purchased a moderate position in BB&B in the last week and will continue to accumulate shares on selloffs.

Valuation

It's clear to me the stock trades at an unbelievably low valuation. BB&B currently has a market capitalization of 1.6 billion with excess cash/cash equivalents near one billion and long-term debt of 1.488 billion. This gives it an enterprise value of roughly 2.1 billion.

With an operating profit ex-goodwill impairments for fiscal 2018 of 423 million, this gives it an earnings yield of 20% (operating profit/enterprise value). This is with its margins at historically low levels.

Net cash provided from operating activities was 918 million. If you subtract out a CAPEX of 325 million and a net interest expense of 69 million, free cash flow was 524 million for fiscal 2018. That is a free cash flow yield of 25% currently. Prior management guided for operating profit to grow slightly and for earnings of close to $2 a share in fiscal 2019 which would give it a PE ratio of 6 currently.

It's also in a position where it could aggressively buy back shares, so any large buybacks would be very accretive to earnings per share given its depressed valuation.

Potential Improvements

If you start looking at where improvements to margins can come, the valuation becomes even more compelling. The company is currently renegotiating its store leases. Prior management expected a 100 basis points reduction in SG&A expense margin long term, and improvements starting to show in the back half of 2019. I expect new management to be more aggressive in closing stores and lowering occupancy expenses.

Closing underperforming stores is one way ROIC could be improved. It expected to open around 15 stores in fiscal 2019 while closing around 40 stores. And more could be closed if more favorable lease terms can't be negotiated with its landlords.

Additionally, the company has been aggressive in growing its membership program (Beyond+). Customers pay $29 a year for a 20% discount on all orders and for free shipping. It now has approximately 1.1 million members, but this has really hurt gross margins. New management will likely moderate this discount over time while keeping the program in place. Prior management had already expected gross profit margins to start improving in fiscal 2019.

The company has been investing heavily to improve its digital operations, and its SG&A expense has been growing and is expected to be over 30 percent as a percentage of revenue in 2019.

Also, capital expenditures are increasingly spent on technology as the company's retail footprint stagnates. New management should be able to moderate this spending over time as the investments pay off.

Inventory levels can be reduced significantly improving ROIC and adding cash to the balance sheet. BB&B previously differentiated itself by its sheer depth of inventory which has ballooned in recent years. Store managers were in charge of purchasing so inventory wasn't streamlined and there were too many SKUs. Some improvements have been made in optimizing inventory, and management's forecast was for a 4% (100 million) decline in inventory levels year over year in fiscal 2019.

Part of the problem is the lack of a strategy to modernize stores. Breadth of selection is not a differentiating feature these days with the explosion in selection online. Stores need to be more interactive and experiential, more like a showroom. Restoration Hardware (RH) has had success doubling down on physical retail, and BB&B needs to do the same.

It's realistic to think the company can double its operating margins to around 7%. That's still lower than past 12+ percent operating margins and lower than Williams-Sonoma's current operating margin.

This would put its normalized earnings yield at 40% currently. If the company gets back to growing and continues buying back stock at its current rate. The stock could easily quadruple in a few years and still trade at a cheap earnings yield.

If the new management stabilizes the company and improves margins, let's say BB&B trades at a still cheap 10% earnings yield. If operating profits double to about 850 million as margins normalize, then the enterprise value would be around 8.5 billion. That's over 400% higher than the current enterprise value.

If there is a smaller improvement in margins, the stock could still easily double in the next 12 to 24 months. Encouragingly, the activist investors who ousted the former CEO are focused on improving ROIC and will make sure management is shareholder-friendly. Here are some highlights from their plan.

Reverse sales weakness – fixing the merchandise over-assortment problem through a detailed SKU rationalization process as well as developing a merchandise architecture that will better resonate with customers. Making the in-store experience something that drives traffic to the stores will be a major priority.

– fixing the merchandise over-assortment problem through a detailed SKU rationalization process as well as developing a merchandise architecture that will better resonate with customers. Making the in-store experience something that drives traffic to the stores will be a major priority. Significantly expand gross margins – improve vendor relations and drive profits by establishing a direct sourcing strategy and private label program as well as fixing mix issues created by the Company's shift to commoditized and lower margin products.

– improve vendor relations and drive profits by establishing a direct sourcing strategy and private label program as well as fixing mix issues created by the Company's shift to commoditized and lower margin products. Implement cost cutting – conducting an extensive reassessment of the increases in expenses over the last five years, including the explosion of the Company’s advertising budget, seemingly endless array of initiatives that have failed to produce meaningful results and extensive use of consultants.

– conducting an extensive reassessment of the increases in expenses over the last five years, including the explosion of the Company’s advertising budget, seemingly endless array of initiatives that have failed to produce meaningful results and extensive use of consultants. Improve inventory – increasing inventory turns which would result in a substantial release of cash tied up in slow-moving goods.

– increasing inventory turns which would result in a substantial release of cash tied up in slow-moving goods. Fix capital allocation – reviewing all non-core businesses and assessing their value as part of the business or their potential value to other parties. Excess cash created could be applied to share or debt repurchases, both of which are significantly accretive given discounted trading levels. Lastly, the increase in capital expenditures will be addressed.

With the deal recently between the shareholder activists and BB&B, 12 of the 13 board members have now been added to the board in the last two years.

Conclusion

The good news is BB&B was already implementing, albeit too slowly, some of these strategies. This should allow management to speed up the process significantly. It's increasingly introducing differentiated private label products under its own brands. Six new proprietary brands are scheduled to be introduced in fiscal 2019 and 2020 including Bee and Willow Home which has already launched. This is exactly what it needs to do, create a more exclusive offering to differentiate it from its competitors.

Online competitor Wayfair has close to a $15 billion enterprise value whereas BB&B is around $2.1 billion. This is despite BB&B having nearly $5 billion more in annual revenue. Williams-Sonoma's enterprise value is close to $5 billion despite it currently bringing in less than half BB&B's yearly revenue.

Just look at Wayfair's financial statements, selling only online is tough to make a profit, inventory has to turn over frequently as margins are lower. Having physical stores is one of the only ways to differentiate yourself in the industry. There's a reason Amazon is moving into physical retail, and Restoration Hardware has been a success story by improving its stores.

Toys "R" Us and Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) went bankrupt due to bad management and too much leverage; this doesn't have to be Bed Bath & Beyond's fate. For instance, Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) seems to be at risk of bankruptcy and possibly liquidation and possibly J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) too. BB&B would suffer in the short term but should increasingly be able to position itself as a survivor in the new omni-channel marketplace.

