EOG Resources Keeps On Truckin'

Plenty of potential zones in this acreage have yet to be explored. Management has also begun EOR techniques on this unconventional acreage.

EOG Resources (EOG) is one of those safe havens that provides a steady return even during the worst of times. So when the trade war talks heat up and the market runs the other way from oil stocks, this is one stock to consider investing in for the long term. This stalwart company has overcome the big oil price drop in 2015 to continue growing production and profits. Investors can probably expect more in the future from this industry leader.

Very few oil and gas companies have total costs below $30 BOE. This company has managed that industry-leading feat for some years. This was one of the first oil and gas unconventional companies in the industry. Much of its acreage was acquired at far cheaper prices than the current sales prices. Plus the company acquired some of the best geology on those acres. So it is no surprise that the company outperforms much of the industry.

The EOG Sandbox

EOG acquired the acreage in the Eagle Ford, for example, by spending the then outrageous price of $450 an acre. Much of the rest of the acreage was acquired at similar prices. This management is not sitting on past accomplishments. Management has expressed an interest, for example, in the Louisiana Austin Chalk. As more basins are explored, investors can expect this company to gain its fair share of acreage. This company has long "liked to be there first" and that in so many ways appears to be the standard operating procedure. Others can pay top dollar to get in later.

Not only are the well costs declining, but this company manages some of the highest returns per foot drilled in the industry. Great geology definitely helps those results. But so does a continuing management drive to be an industry innovator. EOG has often come up with "a better mousetrap" that the rest of the industry copies over the next few years. Those "mousetraps" include better well designs leading to increased productivity and operational improvements.

Best of all, management acquired enough prime acreage to keep the operations department busy for at least another decade. The unconventional business is still pretty young. Therefore, more intervals will be explored as the technology advances. The acreage listed above could really keep the company profitably busy for far more than a decade as long as industry advancements and improvements continue.

Multiple Pay Zone Examples

As advanced as this company appears to be, the acreage really has only begun to be explored. There is a lot of resource yet to be even looked at by the company.

A small sample of the current possibilities is shown above. Some, like the Delaware Basin, are relatively far along the delineation process. However, the Delaware appears to have even more possibilities than shown above depending upon technology advances.

There are so much resources the industry still does not know how to extract. For example, limestone formations are a particular challenge. Oftentimes, the only way oil in limestone formations can be extracted is when the formation is naturally fractured.

Similarly, the actual shale oil itself is still a challenge. Many of the formations now producing are tight oil formations related to the shale oil. So there is still a lot of growth possibilities left in the oil and gas industry.

Production Rate Leader

The savings on the operations side are compounded by some of the best initial flow rates in the industry.

The flows rates shown above lead to some embarrassingly short payback times. Simply stated, the flow rates shown above allow this company to mint money. This company is the leader in first year well production statistics. Competitors may occasionally have a high output well, but the consistency shown above is seldom matched in the industry. From time to time this company has reported wells that produced more than 400 KBO in the first year! Of course, management claims to be on its way to making this an average result in the future.

Finances

A very profitable company is the result of all of the above.

EOG returned to profitability after the big oil price drop in 2015 very quickly despite having plenty of older, higher cost wells with obsolete designs. Many in the industry are still recovering from the effects of 2015. The long-term average return on capital employed is pretty impressive. Even the conventional crowd seldom matches the profitability shown above.

Compare the results shown above with market darling ConocoPhillips (COP). ConocoPhillips took roughly $10 billion in losses through the years ending in 2017. Those losses necessitated a big dividend cut. Then management needed a way to prop up the stock until conditions sufficiently recovered. That resulted in the share buyback program along with some small dividend increases along with notices of free cash flow.

The management messages covered the fact that ConocoPhillips underwent a very sobering experience. The evidence would be that the lenders politely leaned on management for some action. Debt payments resulted in a lot of distressed sales. Those sales may have been "expected." Then came the "debt adjusted" growth pronouncements. That was aided by sales proceeds not used for debt payments instead used to buy back shares of common stock. The net result is a slow liquidation of the company. Meanwhile, management continues to report lower or steady production numbers (without the "debt adjusted") because the continuing property sales offset any production growth to enable the company to report free cash flow.

EOG Resources has no need for such machinations. This management simply produces some of the best results in the industry. Free cash flow will probably not be necessary here as the company has far too many prospects that generate fantastic returns for the amount invested while the company lives within cash flow.

At current oil pricing, free cash flow represents missed profit opportunities. The emphasis on free cash flow continues to be misplaced. The market appears to demand that companies miss the opportunity to earn 40% or more on their money so that management and investors can trumpet free cash flow. At some point, this misplaced emphasis will probably pass. Right now, though many managements are scurrying to please the market.

The sad truth is that free cash flow has very little to do with financial health in the oil and gas industry. For distressed companies, free cash flow makes little sense, compared to a pile of debt. That cash investors see with distressed companies is hardly free. Lenders and bondholders probably have a higher and oncoming claim to the cash.

EOG has no worries in this area at all. Management has a lot of cash from operating activities to grow at whatever pace the company selects. The low debt level allows more borrowing at comfortable rates if the right opportunity comes along. Long-term debt-to-cash-flow ratio is far more important than free cash flow in so many ways. EOG has a very low ratio.

The Future

First-quarter production was up a fairly routine 20%. Management managed to report income per share that was the same as the year before. Much of the industry is reporting lower first-quarter earnings due to an unfavorable oil price comparison with the previous year. Discretionary cash flow increased 3% despite an average 13% oil price drop compared to the previous year.

Total debt outstanding was $6.1 billion for the quarter. This can be easily handled by the annual cash flow which will be greater than that amount. Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-working capital accounts should exceed $8 billion this year barring a major oil price setback. This company can easily withstand an oil price downturn and be ready for the next cyclical recovery relatively unscathed.

The best bargain here by far has been management. Right about the time the stock appears to be adequately priced, this management reports a surprise that sends the stock higher. This company at the right price will most likely be a takeover target. The company has everything acquirers want and none of the problems most acquirers want to avoid. In the meantime, this is one of the better long-term holds in the industry.

