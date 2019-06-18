Significant Weather Shift To A Hotter And Drier Pattern Late June Could Send Grain Prices Rangebound

Investment Thesis

Expect for the grain market to trade within a range with weather in focus. Soybeans has the greater upside potential due to it having the most amount of planting left.

Driven by weather, grain markets continue rally on the first trading day of the week

The U.S. July corn futures finished Monday's trading session up 0.36% to $4.5462, with the U.S. July soybean futures up 1.48% to $9.1025 and the U.S. wheat futures finishing higher 0.09% to $5.3850. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up 0.93% ($0.16) to $17.41, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished up 1.34% ($0.21) to $15.91 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished down 0.16% ($0.00) to $5.90. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

(Source: Investing.com)

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

(Source: Investing.com)

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

(Source: Investing.com)

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 0.4 cents to $5.390, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 1.6 cents to $4.744, resulting in a bearish 65-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was down $0.030 to $5.602. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

(Source: Barchart.com)

USDA weekly corn, soybeans, and wheat inspections come in less than the prior week but fall in line with traders' expectations

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending June 13 at 654k metric tonnes. This came in less than last week's mark of 852k metric tonnes, but in line with traders' expectations of 584k-889k metric tonnes. Japan (236k) and Mexico (203k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 375k metric tonnes, less than last week's 476k metric tonne but in line with traders' expectations of 299k-599k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 218k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 84k of Hard Red Spring HRS. Indonesia (84k), Philippines (66k), and Vietnam (43k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 675k metric tonnes, less than last week's 734k tonnes but in line with traders' range of 490k-980k tonnes. China (274k) was the main destination. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending June 13, 2019.

Source: USDA

Corn and soybeans planting/development still lagging despite making solid week/week improvements; Eastern Belt lagging the most

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of June 16, 92% of this year's corn has been planted. That's behind both last year's and the 5-year average pace of 100%. Most states are over 90% done, but still lag behind the average of 99-100%. States that are behind the most include Illinois (88%), Indiana (84%), Ohio (68%), Michigan (84%), South Dakota (78%), and Wisconsin (87%). Of the corn that has been planted, 79% has emerged vs. the 5-year average and last year's pace of 97%. Michigan (48%), Ohio (50%), South Dakota (56%), Indiana (61%), and Illinois (74%) lag well behind its 5-year average of 93%, 95%, 97%, 95%, and 99%, respectively. Of the corn planted, 59% are in good to excellent condition. That compares to 59% a week ago and 78% last year.

Spring wheat emerged is at 95%, compared to last year's pace and the 5-year average of 97%. Of the spring wheat planted, 77% are in good to excellent condition. That compares to just 78% last year and 81% last week.

Soybean planting had another solid week/week progress from 60% to 77%. That's still well behind last year's 96% and the 5-year average of 92%. Though slowed by weather last week, Louisiana (98%), North Dakota (96%), Minnesota (94%), Mississippi (91%), and Nebraska (91%) continue to lead the way in soybean planting. Meanwhile, Illinois (70%), Indiana (64%), Ohio (46%), Michigan (53%), Missouri (57%), and South Dakota (70%) are well behind the 5-year averages of 95%, 94%, 94%, 94%, 81%, and 98%, respectively. South Dakota (70%) and Kansas (74%) made the largest week/week percentage jumps of +27 and +26, respectively. Of the soybeans planted, 55% has emerged vs. the 5-year average's 84% and last year's pace of 89%.

Meanwhile, the winter wheat crop continues to impress, with 64% reporting in good-to-excellent condition, which is unchanged from 64% last week and better than 39% last year. 8% of the winter wheat crop has been harvested, compared to 25% last year and the 5-year average of 20%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 94% emerged (up 7% from the prior week; 66% in good to excellent condition)

Peanuts - 94% planted (up 3% from the prior week; 64% in good to excellent condition)

Rice - 94% emerged (up 7% from the prior week; 63% in good to excellent condition)

Sorghum - 69% planted (up 20% the prior week)

Cotton - 89% planted (up 14% from the prior week; 49% in good to excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Severe weather and heavy rainfall threat returns to the central U.S.; turning hotter and drier late June into early July amid a potential significant weather pattern change

On the weather front, a quasi-zonal flow (not overly fast-paced upper flow) pattern is present aloft over much of the country. At the surface, a quasi-stationary front is in place from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic. A few waves of low pressure/storm systems will track along this surface boundary over the next few days, setting the stage for multiple episodes (day-to-day chances) of convection from the southern Plains to the lower-mid Mississippi Valley, the Ohio Valley, and into the mid-Atlantic/northeastern U.S.

Meanwhile, robust strengthening of the northeast Pacific ridge will lead to dynamic downstream troughing over the northwestern U.S. and northern Rockies over the 5 days. By the end of the week and over the weekend, the weather pattern will have become more amplified with anomalously strong ridging over the northeastern Pacific and anomalously strong upper-level troughing over the western U.S. This will set the stage for an active southwest flow pattern across the middle of the country. Further downstream, some upper-level ridging is expected to build over the east-central U.S. (Great Lakes) into the southeastern U.S., resulting in warmer-than-average temperatures across the southern and east-central U.S. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day upper-level/jet stream pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

From a temperature perspective, the next 5 days will feature a cooler-than-normal pattern over the northern half of the country and a warmer-than-normal pattern over California and the southern U.S. A cooling trend will take place over the western U.S. in conjunction with the aforementioned upper trough, and a warming trend will take place over the east-central U.S. in association with the aforementioned upper ridge.

From a precipitation standpoint, a very wet and stormy weather pattern will return to the central U.S. as storm after storm travel between two contrasting air masses and upper-level weather features. Mass fields of flow, moisture, and instability return, combined with surface frontogenesis and cyclogenesis, will present an emerging threat for multi-day severe weather and heavy rainfall (and thus, flooding risk) to the central U.S. Areas from the central/southern Plains to the Midwest and Ohio Valley (the heart of the corn belt) are at greatest risk. Figure 7 is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

(Source: NOAA)

Figure 8 is a map from the 06z GFS ensemble depicting a wetter-than-normal precipitation pattern from the Rockies eastward in the 1-7 day time frame (June 17-24) with the highest rainfall production from the Plains into the Ohio Valley (including the eastern corn belt).

(Source: Tropical Tidbits)

Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 6-11 day upper-level/jet stream pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Early in the 6-11 day period, the western U.S. trough will broaden and become more diffused, before shrinking and becoming more concentrated over the western U.S. By day 10-11, the weather pattern then takes a noticeable change to hotter and potentially drier conditions as anomalously strong upper-level ridging builds from southeast to northwest in the 6-11 day time frame. This will resemble a full-blown, bonafide summertime weather pattern with a large heat ridge/heat dome area over the central U.S. and the jet stream as far north as the U.S.-Canadian border. This dome of hot air will result in widespread daytime high temperatures in the 90s and 100s over the southern U.S., central U.S., and mid-Atlantic regions. The presence of a strong heat ridge/sub-tropical high over the central U.S. will result in subsidence likely cutting off the wet pattern and shifting it further to the northwest (e.g., northern Rockies/Plains into southern Canada). The weather pattern looks to be that of a cool western U.S., a hot central, southern and portions of eastern U.S. (mid-Atlantic), with a stormy pattern over the Rockies and the northern tier states (e.g., the U.S.-Canadian border) with near normal temperatures. High temperatures in the 90s as far north as Chicago and Philadelphia look likely.

This classic summertime pattern looks to continue into early July or through day 15-16.

Figure 10 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 9-14 day upper-level/jet stream pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Figure 11 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day upper-level/jet stream pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Figure 12 is a map from the 06z GFS ensemble depicting a drier pattern overall in the 10-16 day period (June 26-July 3) compared to the 1-7 day period.

(Source: Tropical Tidbits)

When looking at this time period (late June into early July), the forecast models diverge in the handling of the evolution of the weather pattern. The European solution, ECMWF, has a slower bias in introducing the heat slightly later in time, as well as keeping the heat around for a longer period (thus slightly hotter). The American GFS model has a fast bias in the evolution of the heat by introducing it slightly sooner than the ECMWF model, but is also quick to pull the heat into the western U.S., while cooling off the eastern half of the nation. Days 9-14 are the hottest on the GFS ensemble, while days 10-15 are the hottest on the ECMWF ensemble. I think the slower ECMWF makes the most sense, though I can see the transition that the GFS is making at the end of the period happening, but after at least the first few days or so in July.

Final Trading Thoughts

Weather has recently been the primary driver and will continue play a key role in the grain market. It's unclear how much of the weather rally has been priced in with the weather pattern set to turn wet again across the nation's mid-section. Given the wet and stormy pattern over the next week or so, and the planting disruptions that it will create, there could still be some room over the next week to the upside. Looking further out into time, the weather pattern could potentially undergo a major shift to a hot and dry pattern over much of the country, including the super-saturated central U.S. Though the weather pattern will potentially go from one extreme (cool and wet) to another (hot and dry) in short order, it would be welcome news for many, including farmer and producers. Additionally, the pattern change could aid in crop development. For the markets, this could result in some risk to the downside or range-bound trading. The longevity of this hot and dry pattern will be an item to monitor. Drought will not be a concern, but trashier the heat. If this turns out to be extended, longer term it could result in upside potential for the markets, particularly for corn and soybeans, due to risk for heat stress in these crops' late planting/early development. For now, expect rangebound trading with some downside risk to be applied given the potential pattern change longer term and considering the recent rally courtesy of more near-term wet weather and planting issues.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.