Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - June 16, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Deal Specifics

Winners were hard to come by this week. Although two other candidates performed well they were not included in last week’s portfolio because of trading above their current offer prices in the hope of a higher forthcoming offer. Wageworks (WAGE), another unsolicited bid approach, was up this week by 2.41%. Last week we stated, "We try to take advantage of the spread volatility before an agreement is reached". The stock has continued to move up and has not worked well for our short call position. As previously stated, we managed to hedge half of this position on a slight pull back. We expect to exit the position in the coming week and with a bit of luck we may escape relatively unharmed. Barnes & Noble (BKS), which also trades above its current offer price, was up 1.81% for the week. However, the stock fell 2.60% on Friday as it was announced the company had not received and new higher bids. We expect further news on the deals soon, which will conveyed through our twitter feed.

This highlights the complexities of investing in merger arbitrage. There is no one correct way of investing in this strategy. Speculating on higher bids is fraught with danger as highlighted by the contrasting fortunes of these two stocks. A lesson has been reinforced.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) announced the company had received a second request for information from the FTC. It was the largest decliner this week falling 10.65%. In addition to this, the UK Competition and Markets Authority have also launched an investigation. This is not necessarily the death knell for this deal. However, the spread is now at 17.20%, a discount of $16.80 to the $114.50 offer price from Roche. We suspect the companies will be aware these types of deals could result in a second request. The problem now becomes what will be the expected timeline for deal completion? The clocks officially begins to tick in the US once the companies have substantially complied with the request for the additional information. Information and analysis is still scarce on this subject. However, penciling in a new completion date of the end of the year still provides an attractive return. We are yet to officially update our closure date analysis on this issue and will await further clarification from the companies. In the meantime, we maintain our small position. We are happy to have stayed disciplined and not increased our holding as the stock dropped. However, this week's performance has taken the shine off LXFT efforts.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) again found itself amongst the biggest movers for the week. This week the stock finished 3.48% lower at $6.65. The $8.00 a share offer from Illumina (ILMN) offers an arbitrage spread of 20.30%. Once again, there were no regulatory filings and no new deal news or commentary but this is one of the largest weekly drops we have witnessed in this stock. It seems strange there was no deal news announced. In light of this, we are happy with our long position we have accumulated but may hold off buying at the next level down. At least until some additional clarity is provided in the context of the deal. Should the stock rise however, we will be ready to execute our strategy as previously discussed.

For the sake of completeness, Luxoft Holding (LXFT) was the strongest performer this week as the deal closed at its $59.00 offer from DXC Technology (DXC). We are extremely happy with the deal as we had forecast imminent closing and took advantage of recent market weakness. A bright spot in an otherwise tough week.

Merger Arbitrage & Market Data

The broader market continued its recovery during the week as it approaches all-time highs. In a relatively quiet week, U.S. retail sales showed improvement to help bolster the domestic economic picture. However, Broadcom did announce that the ongoing U.S. - China trade war was hurting semiconductor demand. This, coupled with two oil tanker attacks in the Persian Gulf tempered the markets rise at the end of the week. The S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished up 0.57% for the week.

Unsurprisingly, the MNA ETF remained relatively unchanged. By Friday, the MNA ETF was down 0.50%. (You can read more about the MNA ETF in the "Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 8 winners and 12 losers this week with zero non-movers. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com declined by a further 0.80% and the standard deviation of returns was 2.49%. This is significantly above the 3 month and long term averages. The performance of the portfolio was attributed to the large declines in ONCE & PACB. However, there is no news to suggest these deals are in serious jeopardy, but expected delays have caused the spreads to widen significantly.

The portfolio of cash spreads declined during the week. The top 20 discount spreads now offer an average of 5.10%. The T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. The portfolio is more broadly based than ever before with 14 spreads offering a simple return of more than 1%.

Merger Arbitrage Strategy

Investors have a number of options to choose from for a healthy return as deal spreads have continued to widen. New deal announcements have also helped widen the average spread expanding the number of attractive options whilst existing deals with smaller spreads have closed. This is due to the introduction of new deals such as Medidata Solutions (MDSO) and Shutterfly (SFLY). PACB remains significantly large at 20.30% and ONCE is now offering 17.20%

We previously warned of the failure to resolve the US-China trade talks. This continues to weigh on the performance of Mellanox (MLNX). However, Broadcom's warning may have wider implications for the market as a whole. Interest rates have already moved in our favor to help tighten spreads. However, some specific deals on our top 20 list (available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) are offering extraordinarily wide spreads. It is important not to be greedy in these situations and enforce prudent risk management practices. Although we are showing a loss on our ONCE position we are happy not to have rushed in to buy more simply because of a price drop.

The market has presented opportunities with sufficient alternatives for which we were waiting. Early closing could even help increase the attractiveness of those opportunities. We discuss deal closing schedules in a previous article. We have increased our long exposure to a level where we are happy now to wait until spreads begin to narrow. We are not 100% but getting close to that level. The LXFT closure has also freed up some funds for redeployment. As always, difficulties remain with individual spreads but we maintain our positive outlook for the profitability of merger arbitrage.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ONCE, PACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.