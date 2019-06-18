Aerohive Networks Has A Sales Problem

If it wasn't before, Aerohive Networks (HIVE) now officially is a serial disappointer. The networking company's products, particularly its access points, seem at worst competitive and at best industry-leading. Yet the company has shown no ability to consistently compete in its markets - while recurring execution issues seem to undercut every rally.

The most recent disappointment came in April, when Aerohive released preliminary first quarter results that came in well below guidance given after Q4. Those results undercut the optimism following a second half of 2018 when sales had grown (albeit not quite to the extent that Aerohive itself had hoped) and the company had launched new products that were supposed to drive better results this year. HIVE shares plunged on the news. Earlier this month, they would touch their lowest point since the company's 2014 IPO, save for a brief dip nearly two years ago.

And at the lows, HIVE, as it has so many times in the past, looks intriguing. The stock is cheap: it now trades at 0.87x revenue on an enterprise basis. Aerohive still has over $80 million in cash, and $61 million-plus in net cash, over 30% of its $194 million market capitalization. There's been some recent good news in terms of the E-rate program, which funds Internet access for U.S. schools and libraries. Aerohive has been considered a takeover target since before it went public, and there's still a logical acquirer out there.

Yet it seems close to impossible to trust Aerohive at this point. The repeated execution issues are concerning - and even moreso given that (at least per management) it's seemingly the same problem every time. Market share is minuscule. Competitors include some of the giants of the hardware space. There's probably a way to create value here - but Aerohive actually has to take steps in the right direction. And, once again, it seems exceedingly difficult to believe that it will happen.

Aerohive Stalls Out Again

Several aspects of the HIVE story are familiar to value investors in small-cap tech. HIVE is a busted IPO: it went public a little over five years ago at $10, and now is down almost exactly two-thirds from those levels. It's competing with much larger companies: Cisco (CSCO), via its acquisition of Meraki; HP Enterprise (HPE), via its Aruba unit; Ubiquiti (UBNT); and Commscope (COMM), who bought Arris, who had acquired Ruckus. As a result, market share is minimal: by my research, in the range of 3%, though Aerohive does have a decent foothold in education (more on that later).

That said, HIVE has a fortress balance sheet, with plenty of cash. And by several accounts, Aerohive has solid technology. It shipped the first "controllerless" Wi-Fi access points back in 2008. It's caught up with the shift to SaaS/cloud with its HiveManager software. Between the tech, the balance sheet, and the limited market share, Aerohive might make sense as part of a larger company. Indeed, Dell (DELL) has been floated as a potential acquirer for years now, and an ongoing partnership already drives in the range of 10% of Aerohive sales, per its management's commentary.

The problem for HIVE since the IPO has been that the story hasn't changed all that much, particularly in recent years. Revenue growth has stalled out. The company narrowly achieved adjusted net profitability last year, but has since reverted back to modest losses. (Adjusted EBITDA over the past four quarters is basically zero.) The technology might still be good, but Aerohive isn't taking share. And every time investors have started to buy the bull case, they've seen the rug pulled out beneath them:

The bull case here - like many value plays, particularly in tech - has to be an "it's different this time" argument. And yet it seems like so much is the same. Almost exactly a year ago, I wrote that change was needed at Aerohive. In many ways, it feels like I could simply re-write that article today.

The Salesforce Problem

In the last two years, HIVE shares have taken three substantial hits. The stock fell 32% after Q2 earnings in early August 2017; 29% after disappointing preliminary Q4 figures in January 2018; and 17% after April's early release of Q1 numbers.

Each time, disappointing results have been the culprit of the decline. And each time, Aerohive management, particularly CEO David Flynn, has attributed the disappointing results to problems with the company's sales force. After Q2 2017 earnings, the CEO called out "a short-term distraction" from a new operating model that lowered upfront hardware pricing while looking to increase longer-term subscription revenue. In his prepared remarks on the Q4 2017 call, he immediately highlighted "underlying sales execution issues" and said the company had moved to "replace underperforming team members". Flynn explained on the Q1 2019 call that the disappointing quarter was due, at least in part, to another "sales execution issue" in the U.S., with higher funding requests for E-Rate education funding causing "some salespeople to take their eyes off the ball".

Three significant issues with the salesforce over two years is concerning on its own. (Bear in mind that in each case, too, it wasn't a matter of Aerohive missing market expectations. Results significantly underperformed the company's own top-line guidance in all three instances.) But in the context of overall stagnant growth, these aren't just one-time issues. Aerohive has made some moves in leadership, with Flynn himself taking over sales after in late 2017. (Aerohive shares would plunge just a few months later.) Managers have been swapped out. The company also partnered with Juniper Networks (JNPR), and has mentioned an increasing focus on using VARs (value-added resellers).

The efforts aren't really working. The Juniper partnership had a "multi-million dollar pipeline" as of the Q3 2018 call, and two quarters later "is in kind of a wind-down", per Flynn after Q1 2019. Commentary around the reseller efforts has been nil. Even Dell seems to hover around 10% of sales - which in turn implies that Dell-related sales aren't growing, either.

Aerohive simply isn't doing a good job of selling its products. Is that a matter of just a few missteps? (Glassdoor reviews, particularly on that front, aren't particularly glowing.) Is there something fundamentally wrong with the product or the cloud efforts? Or are Aerohive's salespeople and managers - no matter who they are - facing a Sisyphean task in trying to compete with Cisco, HPE, and Ubiquiti?

Honestly, the answer at the moment isn't entirely clear. But none of those answers is particularly bullish. Execution problems would be the best answer, as in theory those issues can be fixed. But Aerohive hasn't shown any ability to do so. Nor is it clear how the company can do that without spending more money.

Instead, as I've noted before, Aerohive has cut its sales and marketing spend dramatically. Non-GAAP S&M spend declined over 17% in 2017. The GAAP decline was even higher owing to lower share-based compensation. Aerohive cut that spend another 5%+ in 2018 followed by a 7%+ reduction on a year-over-year basis in Q1.

These cuts have seemed illogical since they began two years ago - and still do, for a number of reasons. First, they seemed driven in part by an apparent desire by Aerohive to achieve non-GAAP profitability. That goal, however, made little sense in the context of shareholder value. Public market investors have proven repeatedly that given the choice between revenue growth and earnings, they will select the former. An acquirer wouldn't really care about salesforce spending; in fact, here's how Cisco CFO Kelly Kramer described the Meraki deal late last year:

We know our sales force can take that in scale like crazy. A large reason companies want to be acquired by Cisco is: we do have the huge enterprise sales force and we can scale it globally very fast. We've talked about Meraki over the years - that business - and we bought Meraki for the 100 million [in] orders and now that's a over 2 billion [dollar] business these many years later. So, we know how to scale businesses.

Cisco isn't, and wasn't, likely to acquire Aerohive, admittedly. But the broader point here holds (as it has for some time). No acquirer really would care all that much what Aerohive's sales and marketing spend was going to be. The exception might be a buyer looking to take the company private; but moving non-GAAP EPS to +$0.02 from -$0.05 isn't going to lead P-E firms rushing to buy the company out. And as a standalone, Aerohive had - and still has - no need for cash. Again, it has $60 million-plus in net cash.

There's yet another issue, one that makes the salesforce issues more concerning look at the next couple of quarters. Aerohive has cut spend for reasons that aren't clear at a time when it probably should have been investing in the business. The company's tech side has developed a number of new products. There was the lower-priced Connect rollout, followed by the launch of the HiveManager cloud platform. Aerohive, to its credit, was first to market in 802.11ax (also referred to as Wi-Fi 6). The Atom pluggable access point was well-reviewed upon its launch last year. The A3 cloud-managed NAC (network access control) added a key security offering. Did Aerohive salespeople really "take their eyes off the ball"? Or does the company not have enough feet on the proverbial street to manage the new, larger portfolio?

Those products need help on the sales side - not a 22% cut in spend over two years (not including the Q1 reduction). Yet there's been no acknowledgment that I've seen from management that maybe the cuts went too far, or that Aerohive needs to get more, and not just better, salespeople pushing its products.

Until that changes, it's difficult to see how Aerohive can really compete. Meraki has launched in WiFi 6. That business seems to be growing double-digits as is. HPE did disclose "sales execution issues" of its own in its most recent quarter, but Ubiquiti continues to grow nicely. Aerohive is falling behind - and there comes a point when it's just too late to catch up. That point may not be far off if Aerohive doesn't make a change - yet there's no sign a new strategy is on the way.

The Case for HIVE

For all that negativity, HIVE again does look somewhat tempting, as it has several times in recent years. Sales issues did hit Q1 numbers - but mix shift and a higher balance of deferred revenue also hurt. Q2 guidance looks disappointing, with Aerohive projecting another sales decline y/y and EPS about flat. But there could be some help on the way in the second half.

It's worth remembering that Aerohive has had a reasonably substantial headwind over the last few years. The federal E-Rate program, subsidized by fees paid by telecommunications customers, gives grants to schools and libraries for communications spending - including on access points. The program has been a mess for some time, with the chairman of the not-for-profit that administers E-Rate resigning two years ago. E-Rate requests have fallen steadily, providing an outsized amount of pressure on Aerohive sales. On the Q1 call, Flynn said that E-Rate was less than 50% of the company's education revenue - but that end market, as an analyst noted on the call, drives about 30% of sales. Per the K, that's down from 37% the year before - meaning that non-education revenue grew double-digits, with education off 20% or so. At least a chunk of that decline likely came from E-Rate funding.

But 2019 should be much better on that front. On the same day as it announced the disappointing Q1 preliminary figures, Aerohive disclosed that its funding requests had risen some 55% to over $37 million. That dollar total is almost one-quarter of the company's trailing twelve-month revenue. Aerohive won't receive all of that sum - channel partners will get a small share, and presumably not all of the requests will result in deliveries - but there is a tailwind coming to back-half results. If Aerohive can get education even stabilized, let alone positive, and keep driving double-digit growth in enterprise, revenue growth can start again.

Meanwhile, E-Rate aside, there are some catalysts here. WiFi 6 can drive demand. Margins are better on the service side, implying some help as subscription revenue grows. The company's tech still seems to be competitive, and its portfolio is more diversified. Internet of Things (IoT) expansion presumably means more demand for access points, whether the company's legacy products or the pluggable Atom.

In a scenario where enterprise growth stays at 10%+ and education turns even modestly positive, it doesn't seem terribly aggressive to see a 1x revenue multiple and a share price back near $4, at least. (~$170 million in sales, a bit over 10% above current levels, plus the ~$60 million in cash gets HIVE just shy of a 4 handle.) Better results move the stock higher. Maybe Dell, who makes sense as an acquirer, gets interested. Perhaps NETGEAR (NTGR), flush with cash and looking for M&A, decides to add access points to its routers. (It is solely a coincidence, and of late an unfortunate one, that I'm long both NTGR and DELL.) Maybe it is different this time.

Change Still Is Needed

I've written before that whatever the outcome for HIVE, it will seem obvious in retrospect. If HIVE continues to decline over time, the reason will be simple. It's just too tough, no matter how good the technology, to outgun the likes of Cisco, HPE, and Ubiquiti (though Aerohive management says it doesn't often see that latter company). Similarly, if Aerohive does sell itself to Dell or another strategic acquirer, the still-cheap valuation on a revenue basis and the attractiveness of its technology will make the deal seem logical. As a result, it's difficult to pound the table with any certainty in either direction.

That said, I'm still skeptical there's consistent, long-term value to be had in HIVE shares at the moment. Barring a sale, something needs to change - and I'm still not sure what that is supposed to be, or can be. Execution isn't necessarily going to be better. There's been zero discussion from management in terms of strategic changes, whether ramping investment behind the business or looking to more aggressive strategic options.

HIVE does look like an intriguing target for an activist, but there are roadblocks there. It's been tried before: Discovery Equity Partners pushed in late 2016 for an end to the company's staggered board, but with no apparent movement. That still-staggered board seems an impediment, and Flynn himself owns nearly 6% of the company (though ~half is through options).

So if this is an "it's different this time" case, the obvious question is: what's different? Some help with E-Rate and new products don't look like enough, given market share, and given that larger rivals are catching up in WiFi 6. That leaves HIVE's upside seemingly dependent on a sale. But who is the buyer? A go-private doesn't make sense given the lack of profitability. NETGEAR might make sense, but that's truthfully pure speculation. Dell has had pretty much this entire decade to make a move; Michael Dell obviously has been busied twice with enormous corporate engineering projects, but a ~$200 million net cash outlay isn't exactly a gamechanger for that business. The partnership (which began in 2015) was seen as a potential first step towards a deal, but Dell (particularly given its debt load) doesn't need to buy a business that isn't growing.

That perhaps changes if Aerohive shows signs of life - and that could come as soon as the second half. Until then, however, as cheap as HIVE is, there still seems little reason to get too excited.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DELL, NTGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.