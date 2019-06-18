Japanese Yen Might Be Approaching A Ceiling

However, further "risk-off" sentiment could actually decrease demand for the yen in favor of perceived safer assets such as gold.

At the end of last month, I made the argument that the yen will continue to see significant strength against the euro heading into June.

My reasons for arguing this was primarily due to US-China trade tensions slowing down global export demand, demand for risk-off assets such as the yen is rising.

That said, it is notable that while the yen has continued to appreciate (or the AUD, CHF, and USD have been depreciating against the yen), the euro did make back some gains so far this month even if the EUR/JPY did fall overall:

Source: investing.com

The primary reason for the yen continuing to strengthen has been continued risk-off sentiment in the market. However, in this article I wish to address the extent to which the rise in the yen can continue, and whether an increase in risk-off sentiment could actually lead to a decline in the yen over the longer-term.

Let’s consider the period from mid-2015 to mid-2016. We can see that while the JPY/USD appreciated by just under 7% over this period, gold prices were up by nearly 16%:

Source: investing.com

One significant reason behind the spike in gold prices during this period was that the Federal Reserve had started raising rates in late 2015, investors were significantly fearful of the fact that doing so might tip the U.S. economy back into a recession.

Moreover, the yen at the time had already reached highs against the greenback by mid-2016 – and the currency could not appreciate any further at that point.

Therefore, should risk sentiment accelerate due to interest rates going lower – it would likely mean that demand for the U.S. dollar would be significantly weakened, and gold demand will conversely start to rise. Meanwhile, there is the possibility that growth in the yen would reach a ceiling, and the currency could start to see a significant decline from that point onwards.

The JPY/USD is still significantly below highs seen in 2018 and could have further room left to run from this standpoint.

Source: investing.com

However, there is also the possibility that currencies as an investment more generally might take a backseat, and this would include risk-off currencies such as the yen. The JPY might have some upside left, but the currency could be heading for a downtrend in the near-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.