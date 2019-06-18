Key Moment In Crypto History (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)

Today's Top Stories: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has unveiled a consortium to create an open-source digital currency, Mario Draghi is ready to launch another round of stimulus, and Boeing (NYSE:BA) did not announce a single new order on the first day of the Paris Air Show.

If you are interested in listening to Wall Street Breakfast to start your day, look for us in the following places:

The Wall Street Breakfast podcast version will be posted by 8:00 am ET each morning. You can read the full Wall Street Breakfast here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.