Price Fixing Lawsuits And Opioid Litigation Shouldn't Deliver A Killing Blow To Teva - 100% Upside

Yet, the following study of the quantitative impact of such implied legal liabilities reveals completely otherwise.

Investor capitulation from fear of drug fixing litigation and opioid lawsuits have depressed shares far below their fair value.

Introduction

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (TEVA) is an Israeli based manufacturer of specialty-generic drugs. The company is the largest generic drug maker in the world, with close to $18.85 billion in revenues in FY2018. TEVA's stock has been a constant decline due to fears of generic drug price erosion due to Medicare reform; potential liabilities for malpractice in marketing of opioid products; and price fixing lawsuits. There has been much fear and capitulation from investors regarding these risks, yet, shareholders have not been able to quantify the impact of these risk factors and are blindly selling into the downward pressure.

Hence, this article will take an objective approach into the TEVA's revenue streams; new product launches; risks with its best selling drug, Copaxone; debt situation; pending lawsuits; price erosion and determine whether or not these factors have already been discounted in the share price. Based on a valuation analysis, the author finds the stock has over discounted the investment risks, and finds shares to be an enticing long idea. Without further ado, let's begin the analysis.

(1) Revenue Streams

Source: FDA

With 781 final approvals and 190 tentative approvals, the FDA broke a record last year in green lighting ANDAs, with an average approval time of roughly 40 days since the start of filing. This is actually negative news for generic drug makers. Unless a generic company is 1) First to file, and 2) The only generic maker for a branded drugs, the approval of more drugs will lead to erosion of both generic and off-patent branded pricing. For example, 12 generic drugs would effectively reduce the market share of each competitor to ~9%. It should be no surprise TEVA's sales growth estimates will continue in the red for the next 3 years:

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

With $18,425 billion of estimated forward sales in 2021, the outlook is neutral to slightly negative. Moreover, roughly $2.5 billion worth of TEVA's sales came from just one branded drug, Copaxone, which has seen its patents invalidated and generic versions have already come online. For North American generics, pricing is likely to see continual decline due to the issue being a top point of conflict in the upcoming U.S. presidential elections. As for European generics, however, this revenue stream is safe as their drug pricing has already been set as the benchmark for U.S. drug pricing under the Trump Administration. (More on this later) On the other hand, expect no mercy from TEVA's international generics segment as both Indian and Chinese generic companies are able to pump out drugs at much cheaper price due to lower labor and material costs.

Next, let's analyze TEVA's forward adj. Net Income (Free Cash Flow) growth.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

The numbers here look worse than sales, with -6% CAGR Y/Y. By 2020, TEVA's free cash flow will be estimated at just 84% of what it is now. As we will analyze later, this is certainly not very good news for a company enduring opioid litigation and price fixing lawsuits. Let's take a look at margin estimates.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

The 18.4% free cash flow margin estimate in 2020E is good but not great. Luckily, there are new products being launched which may offer relief to a declining sector, let's have a look below.

(2) New Products

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence, Symphony Health Solutions

AJOVY is an injectable prescription medicine used for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults. The consensus expectation for fremanezumab sales is $95.8 million in FY2019, $209.33 million in FY2020, and $358.33 million in FY2021. TEVA is already on its way to achieving double digit to triple digit growth for this drug in its latest Q12019 update, and the migraine treatment market is on well its way to growing to $8.7 billion by 2026.

With 100% better efficacy against placebo (4-5 migraine reductions within 12 weeks of treatment), and good accessibility at just $500 per prescription, the drug casts potential to offset TEVA's declining generic sales:

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence, Symphony Health Solutions

Between 2.6% to 21.7% of adults in the Western World suffer from migraine headaches. With Fremanezumab's patents protection lasting until 2026-2027 in E.U. and U.S., this gives TEVA ample time to capture market share at double digit revenue growth. Next, let's analyze TEVA's partnership with Regeneron (REGN) to develop Fasinumab for the treatment of osteoarthritis.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

With at least 50% in pain reduction versus placebo at p values of lesser than 0.002 in all primary endpoints, this is representative of superb drug efficacy in the treatment interval. Looking at triple digit number of patients selected, and the double-blinded, randomized trial design, the chances of Type II errors are not very likely. OA is prevalent in at least 10% of men and 13% of women over the age of 60, with no effective treatment. There is definitely a large market for this drug candidate, but don't get too excited due to this additional information in their trial:

Source: Evaluate.Com

At higher doses (3mg, 6mg) during the same treatment interval, the trial was discontinued for safety reasons. This means the FDA may require additional phase 3 trails demanding solely safety studies at higher doses and further delay its approval process and incur more R&D costs. Overall, if the rest of its phase 3 trials are replicable, NDA will likely be filled within 2021-2022 with PDUFA in 2023. This is a blockbuster candidate IF approved due to the sheet number of OA patients and the lack of any other meaningful treatments in development, aside from Eli's (LLY) and Pfizer's (PFE) Tanezumab, which announced questionable phase 3 results in terms of its efficacy.

Next, let us analyze TEVA's blockbuster drug currently undergoing loss of patent protection:

(3) Copaxone is Going to Zero (In the U.S.) . But This Shouldn't Be a Surprise

Source: IMS Health

Teva's once blockbuster drug for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Copaxone, had seen its patents invalidated. Generic variants of this 40mg injection from Mylan (MYL) have already come online, and resulted in a -59% drop in Copaxone revenues in Q12019.

But this should be no surprise to shareholders, as we can see above, branded drugs undergo at leas 90% decline in sales within 12 months of patent expiry/invalidation. Perhaps as little as 1 in 10,000 branded drugs are immune from this effect.

Luckily, there is a small respite, despite its U.S. sales likely going to zero within the next 2 years, international sales of Copaxone will not:

Source: Q12019 Earnings Call

The key takeaway is Copaxone's European patent was filed on August 19th, 2010 and granted in 2017. Since patent protection last for 20 years after the date of filing, there will be no generic competition coming online in Europe for the time being. Hence, Teva has until 2030 to monetize branded revenues of up to $500 million for its glatiramer acetate therapy in this geographical region. Next, let's see how TEVA's revenue streams can hold up against its debt stacks.

(4) Credit

Source: Company Presentation

With its net debt being $26.7 Billion and adj. EBITDA being $5.6 Billion as of Q12019, this puts TEVA's leverage ratio at nearly 5x. Keep in mind anything below 4.5 to 5.0x is considered junk status by S&P ratings.

Meanwhile, TEVA's debt covenants require the leverage ratio to be maintained at less than 5.9x, which TEVA is compliant on at the moment. It's encouraging to note that the average debt maturity is 6.8 years with 66% of its debt denoted in USD, 32% in EUR, and 2% in CHF respectively. This far out maturity, combined with the continued appreciation of the US Dollar Index (DXY), should give a breath of relief for stockholders until refinancing kicks in between 2023-2024.

Source: Company 10-K Filings

Moreover, with the average interest rate being mostly fixed and locked in at ~5%, this places TEVA's EBITDA to interest ratio at a healthy 4x, and should deter any fears of long term bankruptcy.

Keep in mind the net debt has not been adjusted for opioid litgation and settlement of price fixing lawsuits, which we will analyze below:

(5) Opioid Litigation

Source: Symphony Health Solutions, Bloomberg Intelligence.

Based on the Tobacco Master Settlement of 1998, Bloomberg Intelligence has curated a list of implied opioid liabilities for companies in the sector based on market share. The practices at the time engaged by tobacco companies include unethical sales; misrepresentation; pressured sales tactics; all of which closely mirrors the accusations against opioid distributors today, making the settlement sum a usable precedent.

As we can see, TEVA is only a minority in this sector with just 6% of branded opioid market share (but more in terms of generics). The main players here are Purdue Pharma and Endo (ENDP), of which I analyzed the latter in great detail in an article here. Recent opioid settlement from Oklahoma sets TEVA liable for the middle range of the implied litigation estimate, as a master settlement is likely to present a sum in bulk discount as opposed to state by state judgments ($85 million * 50 states = $4.250 Billion for individual settlements)

Estimated liabilities: Bulk Settlement of $2.125 Billion at a 50% discount to individual ones, with judgment 2 to 7 Years from now, paid by installments. Note, the payout period for the tobacco master settlement was 25 years. The author will estimate 10 years for the opioid one to compensate for risks of a higher settled sum. Let us take a look at their next potential liability: punitive damages for price fixing of generic drugs.

(6) Price Fixing Lawsuits

Source: National Journal

According to the allegations, 6 generic companies reportedly raised drug prices between 50% to 1000% on key products through via consensus hikes, which is in direct violation to the nation's anti-trust laws. Let us analyze a recent precedent with regards to the governing legislation, the Sherman Anti-Trust Act.

Source: Bloomberg

A recent anti-trust case involving Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), brought by 12 million merchants over a period of 13 years from artificially inflating service fees in violation of the Sherman Act, ruled a judgment of $5.56 and $6.2 Billion. This settlement accounted for 25% and 33% of V and MA's FY 2018 revenues respectively. Since this was the largest anti-trust settlement in history, the author will assume this as a worst case scenario and assign 30% of TEVA's annual revenues, or $4.8 Billion, to be paid out by 2024-2025 as part of a potential judgment . (as the price fixing accusations are from 2014 to 2015)

The problems for TEVA do not end here, and shareholders should be well aware of the risks posed to the generic drug sector around the world:

(7) Medicare Risk and Price Erosion

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

As shown above, none of the CEOs of the big 6 generic companies are optimistic about forward generic pricing. Indeed, generic drug prices have been on a -2% CAGR since 2015. While CEO Kare Shultz has guided for this trend to hit rock bottom this year, there are multiple reasons why this may not be the case:

Source: HHS

Newly appointed HHS secretary is planning to implement changes for Medicare Part B/D rebates (affecting up to 41 million Americans), giving the coverage plan negotiating power over drug pricing with an estimated savings of 15-20% for patients receiving generic drug treatments. This double digit guidance of price erosion is directly in conflict with Kare Schultz's guidance of prices hitting "rock bottom". Here's some additional negative news below:

Source: HHS

Should HHS Secretary Azar decide to enforce changes by pegging U.S drug prices to an international index, this would reduce the price of certain generics by over -55% (albeit over a few years). Also, the cancellation of a 5% commission assigned to physicians for prescriptions would effectively nullify the incentive for high cost generics over lower ones, further eroding TEVA's revenue streams. Expect the generic price erosion to pick up in the low double digit Y/Y decline range as healthcare is likely the most important battleground going into the 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

(8) Valuation

Source: Company Presentation

With recent guidance, free cash flow margins have been further reduced to 9-12%, and revenues down a further -10% Y/Y. To see if investment risks have already been reflected in the share price, we will find out using this guidance and the assumptions presented throughout the article:

1) Estimated opioid litigation liabilities of $2.125 billion, to be settled 2-7 years from now, paid over 10 years.

2) Estimated generic price fixing settlement at 30% of TEVA's FY2018 revenues, or $4.8 billion, paid out in 2024-2025.

3) Continued generic drug price erosion of 8% to -10% Y/Y until 2 years after the 2020 presidential elections (and subsequently medicare reform has been carried out), or 2022. This assumption prices in the -15 to -20% Medicare discount rate guided by HHS Secretary Azar.

4) Generic segments - NA revenues decline high single to double digits due to political pressure; E.U. revenues increase by 3-5% every year; International revenues decline double digits due to increased production from lower cost Chinese and Indian generic companies.

5) Copaxone goes to zero in U.S. due to severe generic competition, but retains $500 million in sales in E.U. until 2030.

6) Fremanezumab continues its upward momentum while Fascinumab receives approval in post 2025 after multiple safety retrials, then becomes a blockbuster.

Results:

Source: Author's Curation

Despite generic price erosion; potential liabilities for questionable opioid sales practices; and accusations TEVA violated the Sherman Anti-Trust Act with other generic companies; TEVA should be able to survive ALL of the risks factors combined AND still have the share price undervalued.

The strength here really comes from TEVA's European generic segment, which is unlikely to be affected by the U.S. war on drug pricing. Remember, the entire objective of HHS Secretary Azar's Medicare campaign is to reduce U.S. generic pricing to that of Europe, Japan, and Australia's.

Aside from this, new generic launches and the release of both Fremanezumab and Fascinumab are key pillars to a strong cash flow post 2024. The recent of acquisition of #4 generic drugmaker in the world, Anda, has shown continuous momentum in its filings despite the sector apocalypse. Moreover, the newly launched Austedo for the treatment of Hungtington's disease has continued to show double digit growth. The author expects this trend to continue because there are currently no other drugs on the market which treats this condition. (Statistically, a new drug from being developed to being marketed can take an average of 7 years).

From this, the author finds the risks of TEVA's credit; litigation; and sales growth to be overblown. These risk factors seem fearful; unappealing; and or downright negative, but when evaluated quantitatively, reveals deep value in TEVA's future potential. TEVA's shares seemly artificially depressed due to poor, uninformed investor sentiment, and the author estimates its fair value to be $16, or a 100% upside from today's price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TEVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.