10 Dividend Growth Stocks For June 2019

The top 10 list contains four stocks I own and one interesting candidate I don't own.

I rank a selection of the CCC stocks and present the top 10 for consideration.

Justin Law maintains the CCC list, a wonderful resource for dividend growth investors created by the late David Fish. The list contains 884 stocks trading on U.S. exchanges that have paid higher dividends for at least five consecutive calendar years. An accompanying spreadsheet provides valuable data and is updated monthly.

In this article, I rank a subset of the CCC stocks and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for consideration. My ranking system assigns letter grades to stocks relative to their performance among sector peers. A sector-oriented ranking system avoids the problems associated with ranking dissimilar stocks.

This month I decided to rank CCC stocks in the Communication Services sector.

The CCC List: Communication Services

The latest CCC list (dated 05/31/19) contains 884 stocks. There are 137 Dividend Champions with increasing calendar year payouts for the past 25 years; 232 Dividend Contenders (past 10-24 years); and 515 Dividend Challengers (past 5-9 years).

The CCC spreadsheet contains only 18 Communication Services sector stocks. I ranked 13 of these stocks after excluding stocks trading over the counter, stocks with market caps below $1 billion, and stocks with yields below 1%.

Source: finbox.io

Collectively, the stocks have a fair value upside of about 4% and an average dividend yield of 2.9%. An equal-weighted portfolio would have returned 12.9% in the past year. Over the last five years, the stocks have slightly trailed the performance of the S&P 500.

Overview of My Ranking System

I ranked the 13 Communication Services sector stocks using data available in the CCC spreadsheet and additional sources like Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, finbox.io, and Simply Safe Dividends.

My ranking system assigns letter grades to each stock relative to its performance among sector peers, in each of the following four categories:

Consistency and rate of past earnings growth Dividend Safety and sustainability of payments Financial Health of the company and quality of the stock Growth of dividends and earnings (history and outlook)

In each category, I assigned A and F grades to 2 stocks, B and D grades to 3 stocks, and C grades to the remaining 3 stocks.

The letter grades are assigned based on scores for different metrics in each category. Metrics are weighted relative to how important I consider them to be. For example, I have one metric in each category with a relative weight of 3, three metrics with weights of 2 each, and several additional metrics with weights of 1 each. The maximum score per category is 25, so the total score for each stock is out of 100.

Stocks are ranked from the highest to the lowest based on total score.

I don't consider valuation metrics in my ranking system. Instead, I try to identify top-quality dividend growth stocks regardless of valuation. However, I do provide fair value estimates of the top-ranked stocks to help readers identify potential candidates for further research.

Top 10 Communication Services Sector Stocks

Here are this month's top 10 stocks according to my ranking system:

The four stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted.

1 • Comcast (CMCSA)

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, CMCSA is a media and technology company. The company's Comcast Cable business provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. CMCSA’s NBC Universal business consists of cable networks, broadcast television, filmed entertainment, and theme parks.

2 • Walt Disney (DIS)

DIS is a diversified international family entertainment company based in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney, the company established itself as a leading animation studio before diversifying into other entertainment-related segments. Today, DIS operates in four segments: Media Networks, Parks & Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media.

3 • Omnicom (OMC)

OMC is a holding company that provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services worldwide. The company’s branded networks and specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications. OMC was founded in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

4 • Interpublic (IPG)

IPG is a global advertising and marketing services company. The company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. IPG was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

5 • Verizon Communications (VZ)

VZ provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. Formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation, the company changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc in June 2000. VZ was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

6 • Nexstar Media (NXST)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, NXST operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in medium-sized markets. NXST offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

7 • Marcus (MCS)

MCS, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. The company operates movie theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio. Also, it owns and manages hotels, resorts, and other properties nine states. MCS was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

8 • Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI)

SBGI is a television broadcasting company that owns, operates, and/or provides services to television stations in various markets in the United States. It also offers digital agency services and technical services to the broadcast industry and designs and manufactures transmitters and antennas. SBGI was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

9 • AT&T (T)

Incorporated in 1983 and based in Dallas, Texas, T is a holding company providing telecommunications services across the world. These services include wireless communications, data/broadband and Internet, video, local exchange, long-distance, managed networking, and wholesale services. Through DIRECTV, a subsidiary, T provides pay television in the United States and internationally.

10 • Meredith (MDP)

Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, MDP is the leading media and marketing company serving American women. The company's publishing segment includes magazine and book publishing, integrated marketing, interactive media, brand licensing, and other related operations. Its broadcasting segment includes the operations of network-affiliated television stations and syndicated television marketing and development. MDP was founded in 1902.

Please note that the top 10 ranked stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Below is a finbox.io analysis of the top 10 Communication Services sector stocks for June 2018:

According to finbox.io, four stocks are trading below fair value and, overall, the stocks have a fair value upside of about 4%. The dividend yield of 3.1% is higher than the sector's average yield.

These stocks have returned 20.3% in the past year and 49% over the last five years, slightly outperforming the S&P 500.

Grades and Key Metrics

The table below presents letter grades, key metrics, and a fair value estimate for each stock. The letter grades are for Consistency (C), Safety (S), Health (H), and Growth (G) as described earlier. Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in the Ticker column.

In the table, 5-Yr DGR is the compound dividend growth rate over a 5-year period and 10-Yr EGR is the adjusted operating earnings growth rate over a 10-year period. When available, I provide Standard & Poor's Credit Rating. I also provide the Dividend Safety Score (out of 100) from Simply Safe Dividends and my own estimate of Fair Value.

To estimate fair value, I use proprietary implementations of the multi-stage Dividend Discount Model and the Gordon Growth Model. I also reference fair value estimates and target prices from other sources, including finbox.io, Morningstar, and F.A.S.T. Graphs. With up to nine estimates available, my final fair value estimate ignores the lowest and highest, then averages the median and mean of the remaining estimates.

Commentary

Six stocks are trading at discounts of at least 10% to my fair value estimates, including T (which is a stock I own).

Of the stocks I don't own, only OMC looks interesting to me. The stock yields 3.26% and has a strong dividend growth rate of about 10% over the last five years. And its dividend is deemed Very Safe by Simply Safe Dividends.

OMC's F.A.S.T. Graphs chart shows solid earnings growth over the coverage period of about 10 years and confirms my valuation that OMC is trading at a discount to fair value. The stock recorded an earnings growth rate of 5.9% and an annualized RoR (rate of return) of 12.9%. Over the same period, the S&P 500 had an RoR of 13%.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

Dividends are shown as the light green area above the orange line, but also as the white line within the dark green shaded area and relative to the orange line. The white line graphically represents OMC's payout ratio.

OMC's payout ratio leaves ample room for the company to continue raising its dividend.

So far, I've used my new ranking system to rank the following sectors:

I've noted before that my ranking system appears to favor growth over income. I'm planning on completing one round of sector-based ranking before considering and making adjustments to my ranking system.

Other Good-Looking Charts

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for two of the stocks I own.

CMCSA's chart shows strong earnings growth over the coverage period of about 10 years and confirms that CMCSA is trading at a discount to fair value. The stock recorded an earnings growth rate of 17.6% and an annualized RoR (rate of return) of 17.8%. Over the same period, the S&P 500 had an RoR of 13%.

Next, let's look at DIS:

Again, the F.A.S.T. Graphs chart confirms that DIS is trading at a premium to fair value and shows an earnings growth rate of 9.3% over the past 10 years. DIS's annualized RoR (with dividends included) is 16.1% (versus 13% for the S&P 500 over the same 10-year period).

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked 13 stocks in the Communication Services sector.

Six of the ten top-ranked stocks are trading at discounts of at least 10% to fair value, but only OMC looks interesting to me. The other stocks do not have fundamentals that are attractive enough for consideration, in my view.

The Communication Services sector is a new sector in the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sector taxonomy. In time, I'm certain this sector will grow and offer more opportunities for investment, but, with the exception of possibly OMC, I'm not interested in expanding my positions in this sector.

I've now ranked seven of eleven sectors with my new sector-oriented ranking system. The system favors growth over income. I'm planning on completing one round of sector-based ranking before making any adjustments to the present system.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS, VZ, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.