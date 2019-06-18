Ant Financial Looking To Disrupt Health Insurance Market In China

Ant Financial, through its online apps and appeal to consumers and small businesses, has already proven to be a disrupter in the financial industry. Now, it is looking to be a disrupter in the health insurance industry. By pooling very small contribution from a large number of subscribers, the company has been able to provide costly medical treatment for many in China.

While Ant is not a public company, some access to the company is available through Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) which has a 33% stake.

Crowdfunding for Health Insurance

During October 2018, Ant Financial rolled out its Ziang Hu Bao “mutual protection” play for users of Alipay which so far has signed up 50 million participants. The plan provides for lump-sum payouts for 100 critical injuries or diseases. Each participant is required to contribute a small amount for each claim. The article noted that 18 payouts were made during April 2019 and the amount that each participant had to contribute was 0.01 yuan per claim.

Ant Financial earns an 8% administrative fee from each payout.

Whoever joins Ant’s platform is eligible for one-time cash payouts. Payouts are determined based on the facts of the cases submitted. The total payouts are divided among the participants with that sum determining the twice-monthly premium each member must pay, rather than the traditional model of paying premiums up-front for the promise of future protection, according to DigFin. Ant charges an 8% administrative charge from each payout.

Additionally, Ant has edibility requirements. First, a member must have a credit score of at least 650 which is seen as a proxy that the member is an active consumer in Alibaba’s ecommerce platform and pays his bill on time. Payments are also deducted from a user’s Alipay account and the platform aims to target Alipay’s user base. Second, the member must be under 59 years old and have no pre-existing conditions.

Ant financial is targeting 300 million participants in the next two years. The company is also looking to roll out the platform in other emerging markets countries.

Others Joining the Fray

Ant is one of about a dozen private startups in China providing crowdfunding platforms. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) launched a similar platform – Shuidi Huzhu - three years ago and now has 75 million members. Even Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing launched a similar product.

Not Insurance

Companies providing crowdfunding in the healthcare space are careful to stress that these platforms are not insurance products to avoid regulations. Instead, the platforms rest on the premise that small amounts of money can be pooled into large sums. Thus, the platforms call themselves “mutual aid” to identify it as a financial, not a financial product.

Summary

Ant Financial is looking to further disrupt the financial services sector in China. Its current platform looks to provide payments for medical procedures by pooling small payments from a large base of participants. Unlike traditional insurance where premiums are paid upfront for future protection, bi-monthly payments are made by participants to cover previous payments. Such mutual-aid platforms may help to provide insurance for a large swath of the Chinese population which may not have access to such previously.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am the founder of the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce Index, which is licensed to Exchange Traded Concepts and serves as the basis for the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ). I manage an Emerging Markets Hedge Fund that is sometimes long constituents of EMQQ and myself and my family are long EMQQ.