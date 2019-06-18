Materials And Energy Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Energy equipment services, oil/gas, metals/mining and paper/wood are significantly underpriced with regards to historical averages. However, energy equipment/services and metals/mining are below their baseline in profitability metrics, whereas paper/wood is above it. Chemicals look close to fair price. Packaging is significantly overpriced, but it is the best in profitability metrics, which may partly justify overpricing. The worst industry in these 2 sectors regarding my metrics is construction materials, significantly overpriced in all valuation ratios and below the profitability baseline.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in energy, and deteriorated in construction materials, packaging and metals.

P/S has improved in energy, metals and paper/wood, and deteriorated in chemicals.

P/FCF has improved in oil/gas, chemicals, construction materials and packaging, and deteriorated in paper/wood, metals and energy equipment/services.

ROE has improved in energy and metals.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 4.7% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) has outperformed it by 3.6%.

The five S&P 500 stocks in energy and materials with the best momentum in 1 month are Ecolab Inc. (ECL), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), Linde Plc (LIN), Newmont Goldcorp Corp. (NEM) and Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value members have every month an early access to the cheap stock lists in all sectors before they are published in free-access articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time.

CEIX CONSOL Energy Inc. OILGASFUEL DNR Denbury Resources Inc. OILGASFUEL CC Chemours Co. CHEM LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV CHEM MERC Mercer International Inc. FORESTRY AKS AK Steel Holding Corp. METAL NUE Nucor Corp. METAL STLD Steel Dynamics Inc. METAL IP International Paper Co. PACKAGING SLGN Silgan Holdings Inc. PACKAGING

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in energy and materials on 6/17/2019

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Equip./Sces 18.63 24.2 23.03% 0.67 1.73 60.99% 24.65 35.34 30.26% -8.08 7.34 -15.42 Oil/Gas 12.29 18.53 33.66% 1.48 3.35 55.85% 20.59 29.03 29.08% 1.96 4.47 -2.51 Chemicals 18.07 18.48 2.24% 1.52 1.21 -25.70% 23.26 25.37 8.31% 8.82 6.74 2.08 Construction Materials 36.08 21.44 -68.26% 1.45 1.16 -25.05% 47.01 40.5 -16.07% -1.54 5.77 -7.31 Packaging 20.56 17.96 -14.45% 0.98 0.61 -60.49% 26.36 20.09 -31.22% 16.15 8.34 7.81 Metals/Mining 16.28 19.83 17.90% 1.82 2.65 31.14% 18.14 25.53 28.93% -14.14 -8.6 -5.54 Paper/Wood 12.68 21.27 40.38% 0.66 0.72 8.04% 20.70 22.81 9.23% 11.18 4.99 6.19

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with the benchmark in 1 month.

