AGNC Investment Corp.: Safe 6.8%-Yield From This New Preferred Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) recently pre-announced a dividend cut in order to account for lower debt yields and lower expected profitability going forward. The mortgage REIT’s common stock has sold off in response. Investors that like AGNC Investment Corp. but that think that the common shares are too volatile and risky, can take a look at the mortgage REIT’s relatively new preferred stock. An investment in AGNC's preferred stock layer comes with attractive dividend income and limited volatility.

Common Stock Dividend Cut

Mortgage REITs AGNC Investment Corp. and Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) both pre-announced dividend cuts on the back of a flattening yield curve and a more challenging rate environment in the second quarter of 2019. Annaly Capital Management said it would cut its quarterly dividend in the second quarter from $0.30/share to $0.25/share, reflecting a decrease of ~17 percent. AGNC Investment Corp. reduced its monthly payout from $0.18/share to $0.16/share in June, representing a dividend cut of ~11 percent, which was only slightly better than Annaly's dividend adjustment.

I have discussed AGNC Investment Corp.'s common stock value proposition in my article titled "AGNC Investment Corp.: Dividend Cut."

Investors that are put off by the most recent dividend cut and high risk embedded in AGNC Investment Corp.'s shares, however, may want to consider a lower-risk alternative to the mortgage REIT's common shares: AGNC Investment Corp.'s 6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Stock (AGNCM), which was issued in March 2019.

AGNC Investment Corp. regularly sells (preferred) shares in order to raise capital for new investments. According to the offering prospectus, the company is using proceeds from its preferred stock offering for the following purposes:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to finance the acquisition of agency securities, non-agency securities (including credit risk transfer securities), other real estate-related assets and hedging instruments, other investments in, or related to the housing, mortgage or real estate markets, and for other general corporate purposes. Pending this utilization, we may temporarily invest the net proceeds in readily marketable, short-term, investment-grade, interest-bearing investments, including money market accounts, which are consistent with maintaining our qualification as a REIT.

AGNC Investment Corp. buys mortgage assets (agency and non-agency securities) with either debt or by using capital raised from common and preferred stock sales. If the yield on these mortgage securities exceeds the mortgage REIT's funding costs, AGNC Investment Corp. stands to make money which is then used to pay shareholders a healthy dividend. As a result, however, mortgage REITs including AGNC Investment Corp. tend to be highly levered companies.

Capital Structure And Seniority

Preferred shares rank higher in the capital structure than common shares (lower risk of default), which in practice often means that preferred stocks such as AGNC's Series D trade around liquidation preference value. If a company runs into financial trouble, however, preferred stocks can also lose value, but the downside is typically much less than the downside associated with the common stocks of the same issuer.

AGNC's capital structure includes other preferred stocks (the Series B and Series C) the mortgage REIT previously issued.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s Series D preferred shares have a higher degree of principal safety than the mortgage REIT's common shares. According to the offering prospectus, the Series D is senior to the common stock and on parity with other securities based on the following ranking:

The Series D Preferred Stock will rank, with respect to rights to the payment of dividends and the distribution of assets upon our liquidation, dissolution or winding up: (1) senior to all classes or series of our common stock and to all other equity securities issued by us other than equity securities referred to in clauses (2) and (3) below; (2) on a parity with all equity securities issued by us with terms specifically providing that those equity securities rank on a parity with the Series D Preferred Stock with respect to rights to the payment of dividends and the distribution of assets upon our liquidation, dissolution or winding up, including the Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock; (3) junior to all equity securities issued by us with terms specifically providing that those equity securities rank senior to the Series D Preferred Stock with respect to rights to the payment of dividends and the distribution of assets upon our liquidation, dissolution or winding up (please see the section entitled “-Voting Rights” below); and (4) effectively junior to all of our existing and future indebtedness (including indebtedness convertible to our common stock or preferred stock) and to the indebtedness of our existing subsidiaries and any future subsidiaries.

Low Degree Of Volatility

While AGNC Investment Corp.'s common shares have sold off after the dividend cut, the newly issued Series D preferred stock has actually increased in price. Since the Series D today sells for $25.43, investors pay a 1.72 percent premium to liquidation preference value.

Source: Tickertech.com

Payment And Security Features

AGNC Investment Corp.'s Series D preferred stock has an attractive payment feature: It combines fixed with floating-rate dividend payments.

Over the fixed rate period (from issue date until 4/15/2024), the Series D will make dividend payments at a fixed rate of 6.875 percent per annum, based on a $25.00 liquidation preference value. After this date, the floating rate period will commence: From and including April 15, 2024, the mortgage REIT will pay a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.332% per annum.

The first call date for the Series D is April 15, 2024.

The Series D will pay $0.43/share quarterly, or $1.72/share annually. Income investors buying the preferred stock today can therefore lock in a decent 6.76 percent dividend yield. The preferred stock yield is much lower than the common stock yield of 11.46 percent, but investors in the Series D have a much higher degree of principal safety.

Over the fixed rate period, income investors buying the Series D have a high degree of dividend visibility. Since the Series D switches to floating rate payments in 2024, investors have reduced interest rate risk at this point as well.

Your Takeaway

The Series D preferred stock has only a limited performance history of three months, Yes, but so far the security looks promising: It has actually held up very well while AGNC Investment Corp.'s shares have dropped off on the back of the most recent dividend cut. The Series D preferred stock offers income investors attractive dividend income with less risk, relative to the common shares, and a high degree of principal safety. An investment in the Series D yields 6.8 percent. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.