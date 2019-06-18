Healthcare And Biotechnology Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Biotechnology looks significantly underpriced relative to its historical averages in all the valuation metrics reported hereafter. However, profitability is below the historical baseline. Ratios are mixed for pharmaceuticals: price/earnings is fair, price/free cash flow is excellent, but price/sales and return on equity are very bad. Other healthcare industries are significantly overvalued. Healthcare equipment is the worst-looking one combining all metrics. Life science tools/services is the only healthcare industry above its profitability baseline, which may justify a bit of its overvaluation.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, and deteriorated in HC providers and life sciences tools/services.

P/S has improved in pharmaceuticals, and deteriorated in HC equipment and HC technology.

P/FCF has improved in HC equipment and HC technology, and deteriorated in HC providers and life sciences tools/services.

ROE has improved in biotechnology and deteriorated in HC technology and pharmaceuticals.

In 1 trailing month, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 2.4%, 2.2% and 1%, respectively.

The five best performers among S&P 500 healthcare stocks in this period are Anthem Inc. (ANTM), Cooper Cos. Inc. (COO), Illumina Inc. (ILMN), Medtronic PLC (MDT), and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists every month before they are published in free articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

AMGN Amgen Inc. BIOTECH BIIB Biogen Inc. BIOTECH CELG Celgene Corp. BIOTECH EXEL Exelixis Inc. BIOTECH LGND Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. BIOTECH REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. BIOTECH LNTH Lantheus Holdings Inc. HCAREEQSUPP ABC AmerisourceBergen Corp. HCAREPROVID CORT Corcept Therapeutics Inc. PHARMA NKTR Nektar Therapeutics PHARMA

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in healthcare on 6/17/2019

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Healthcare Equipment 49.50 27.18 -82.14% 5.03 3.18 -58.24% 55.96 30.51 -83.42% -47.43 -12.14 -35.29 Healthcare Providers 33.95 20.88 -62.62% 1.16 0.85 -36.44% 24.14 17.75 -35.99% 2.03 5.78 -3.75 Healthcare Technology* 57.69 56.13 -2.77% 5.65 3.39 -66.79% 57.44 35.77 -60.57% -32.75 -6.2 -26.55 Biotechnology 21.56 39.78 45.81% 25.37 29.01 12.54% 25.70 43.74 41.25% -80.17 -64.42 -15.75 Pharmaceuticals 25.70 26.26 2.14% 14.62 8.25 -77.25% 16.82 32.55 48.32% -84.40 -30.3 -54.10 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 45.15 29.52 -52.94% 5.32 3.39 -56.96% 41.31 27.28 -51.41% -7.71 -18.37 10.66

* Averages since 2006

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV, XBI, IBB with the benchmark in 1 month.

Chart by TradingView

Most of my stock holdings are based on quantitative value models. However, value is a bad timing indicator. Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with a more realistic quantitative approach, for a world of probabilities instead of just risk on/risk off . It includes a systemic risk indicator and strategies based on it. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB,CELG,EXEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.