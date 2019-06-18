American Outdoor Brand Corp: Q4 FY 2019 Expectations

We discuss my revenue expectations and the decisions going into those numbers.

American Outdoor Brands is facing year over year declining NICS data; however, it has the opportunities to capitalize with their growing outdoor products lines.

Source: A few of Author's Smith & Wesson firearms.

On Wednesday June 19th, after market close, American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) is set to report their Q4 and full year FY2019 earnings results.

I believe this will be an important quarter so let's discuss some of the things I am looking for including financial results, and then discuss some of the recent industry events which will have an impact for both American Outdoor Brands and the industry.

Financial Results

Unlike some of their peers, American Outdoor Brands does issue guidance and has for the longest time been considered a company that low-balls guidance and consistently blows it out of the water. That is ... until recently.

As of the Q3 earnings results conference call, the company has guided for full year revenues of between $625 and $635 million and GAAP EPS of between $0.19 and $0.23. Non-GAAP EPS is estimated at $0.69 to $0.73.

For Q4, the company guided to revenues of between $162 and $172 million and GAAP/Non-GAAP EPS of between $0.03 to $0.07 and $0.11 and $0.15.

Let's tackle revenue first.

From the Q3 results presentation, we have this slide, estimating revenues of $625 to $635 million.

Source: AOBC Presentation

The estimated $162 to $172 million would be below last year's Q4 results of $172.03 million.

One way we can try to come up with our own numbers and which has served us fairly well in the past is to start with the adjusted NICS data and adjust that to broader trends, product mix, etc.

Q4 consists of the months of February, March and April.

Going through my adjusted NICS data we can see the year over year drops in background checks.

Source: FBI NICS Data, Compiled by Author

As we can clearly see, while handgun checks for this period were down mid single digits, the long gun sales have seriously suffered.

Here, we combine the checks into a single 3 month number for each.

Source: FBI NICS Data, Compiled by Author - Q4 FY 2018/2019 checks

As can be seen, during this period we have a decline of 7.05% in the number of handgun checks and a 16.71% decline in the amount of long gun checks. The average decline was an 11.08% decline for all types of checks.

Adjusting the Q4 FY2018 revenue by the 11.08% year over year drop would give us a revenue target of approximately $153 million.

Unfortunately, I think that would be a bit simplistic as we know that American Outdoor Brand Company is a bit more diversified. While I would be happy with that $153 million estimate if the company was strictly firearms, we do have to account for the growing accessories business.

As of the last report, investors were made aware that about 1/4 of the revenues came from the "Outdoor Products & Accessories" division which grew at 4.3% but were held back by Electro-Optics.

As such, we can separate the business segments and apply an 11% decline to firearms and a 4.3% increase to outdoor products.

Source: Q4 AOBC Financial Results, Estimates by Author

With those breakdowns, we come up with a Q4 revenue figure of just under $160 million.

What other adjustments?

Of course, we can look at other factors that do have an impact which can help us fine tune the estimates a bit more.

What will certainly help the numbers is that firearms prices did stabilize a bit more versus prior year and at least for the months of February, March and April, there was less promotional activity.

Furthermore, the company released some terrific firearms aimed at the growing precision rifle shooting segment, the Thompson Center LRR, and newer concealed carry pistols such as the Shield EZ 380.

What helps the outdoor products segment is the very nice re-brand of brands such as Bubba that will surely help the products sell.

Deterring factors are equal.

First, as we know from the prior calls, the company was warning investors that some of the Q3 activities may have pulled some sales from Q4. We discussed this in the past as seemingly Shot Show product releases were earlier than anticipated and there was a fairly productive buying season for distributors in November and December.

Secondly, I do believe the company will be impacted a bit by the product mix.

As we know, handgun checks were hurt less than the long gun numbers.

With long guns, despite launching great products such as the aforementioned Thompson Center LRR, Thompson Center TCR22 and others, Smith and Wesson is still heavily exposed to the modern sporting rifles, aka AR-15s. Those firearms are taking a toll.

On the handgun side, the NICS data is not as bad; however, while the company's bread and butter concealed carry pistols, like the M&P Shield, are doing well, the full sized pistols, the M&P 2.0 firearms, are getting a bit old at this point in time. This likely dued to the Gen 5 Glock 17s and Sig P320s competing directly at the price point, Ruger (RGR) Security 9 pistols competing right under, and myriad of higher end semi-custom pistols such as the Zev OZ9 at the higher end.

One of the most popular trends in handguns today is what is called the "Roland Special".

What was once popular in the competitive shooting and the special forces/professional circles is now going mainstream.

This involves taking a full sized pistol, adding a slide mounted optic such as a Leupold Deltapoint, adding a light/laser and a pistol compensator.

As such, firearms that come with threaded barrels and most of all with optics ready slides, have been terrific sellers. Companies such as Glock and Sig have come to the market with their Glock MOS and Sig RX lines.

Even Smith & Wesson is aware of this as they launched various new Shield models with optics ready models ... yet, the company's full sized offering, the M&P 2.0, does not offer an optics ready model. This is a big area of opportunity and once again represents minimal investment.

As you may or may not be aware, retrofitting an existing firearm to receive a slide mounted optic is a fairly costly investment, easily costing $200 to $300 or more and requires you to send in your gun to a gunsmith. This is why the vast majority of gun owners, even competitive shooters, would rather purchase an optics ready gun than have their gun modified to accept an optic.

Smith & Wesson earned a lot of credit within the competitive shooting circles when they offered the M&P CORE, a competition ready pistol milled for an optic. Yet, they have not updated it for the 2.0 treatment and it no longer shows up as an active model on the website.

One place we can get a sense of what works is in the annual USPSA equipment survey conducted at the nationals matches.

Source: USPSA 2018 Nationals Survey - Optics Ready Division

As we can see, as of last year, 5% of USPSA shooters used a Smith & Wesson firearm, presumably the M&P CORE pistol.

If we go back to the 2017 survey results, we see an issue.

Source: USPSA 2017 Nationals Survey - Optics Ready Division

The company's pistols represented more than 27% of the pistols in 2017 and subsequently dropped to 5% the following year.

Does this even matter? Does this translate into sales?

I suppose both yes and no.

On one hand, speaking with Steven Blaier, owner of Monmouth Arms, a New Jersey FFL, it was indicated that overall, not that many people are coming in asking for optics ready pistols; however, when pointed out, it is a selling feature and a differentiator. As per Mr. Blaier, the three most popular optics ready pistols in his shop are the CZ P10C, the Sig P226 Legion and the Canik TP9, a Turkish-built firearm quickly picking up steam, known for its overall value.

To get a perspective from actual gun buyers, I conducted a poll on a regional firearms community, NJGunForums.com.

In that poll, I asked 4 questions that were geared towards finding out two things: first, whether or not people were looking for optics ready firearms and second, how much, if anything, they were willing to pay.

While at the time of writing the sample size is still small, we do have a good amount of data to go off of.

More than 35% of the respondents stated that having an optics ready pistol was important to them. A little more than 26% stated it was not and nearly 40% did not have a preference either way.

Even if we look at just the 35% of the firearms buyers, that represents a good area of opportunity and why companies such as American Outdoor Brands and Ruger should seriously look at this space.

Source: NJGF Poll

The second question was focused on how much people were willing to spend to get that option.

Not surprisingly, the majority (more than 50%) of the people were willing to spend up to $100 more to get a gun cut for an optic.

Further not surprising is that about one third were not willing to pay extra for it.

Source: NJGF Poll

The largest drivers for wanting to add an optic? Deteriorating eyesight and because they "look cool".

The takeaways here for investors is the following.

Gun buyers are looking for differentiating features and about half are saying they are willing to pay for them.

What is fairly certain however, is that a company would attract more buyers if they were able to differentiate their pistols, or at the very least not hold themselves back by being unable to offer a firearm to the growing amount of handgun buyers looking for an optics ready platform.

Finally, with more and more military and law enforcement agencies adopting firearms with an optics ready platform, there will be a growing, intermediate to long-term shift to these types of firearms with the "LEO Effect," where legal, law abiding citizens want to have the same firearms as the military and law enforcement offers do. We have seen this with Glocks, Beretta M9/92FS and most recently with the Sig P320 being adopted as the US Army's sidearm. Optics ready firearms are that next trend, especially as America's gun owners are quickly aging.

Bottom Line

I am anxiously awaiting the latest earnings results.

While I am mostly certain the company's firearms sales will be less than exciting, I am very interested and excited to see how much the outdoor products have grown.

I am also tempted to find out any timelines for new product introductions as it relates to full sized pistols. As we discussed, while I believe the company is hitting it out of the ball park on carry/concealed firearms with their M&P Shield line, I believe the full sized lines are getting left behind.

Where I believe this will play out is starting this holiday season and into next year when gun owners will once again find themselves listening to the anti-gun rhetoric instilling fear, once again causing gun owners to go out and purchase more firearms. What is quite unique is that more and more, President Trump is making himself look like an anti-gun President.

Despite his tough talk at 2A groups and NRA speeches, President Trump has done numerous things to irritate gun owners including adding Vyatski Polyani, the manufacturer of the popular Russian VEPR rifles onto the sanctions list, thus preventing new imports. President Trump also drove gun owners away with his instructed ban of bump-stocks and his current stance that he does not like suppressors. This is in stark contrast to President Obama who made it easier for law abiding citizens to purchase suppressors.

On this topic, I do believe American Outdoor Brands has a lot of potential to capitalize on this upcoming fear/election cycle. What is different this time however is that there is no shortage of supply or manufacturing capacity. As such, I believe having attractive products which gun owners look for will be necessary for the largest success.

