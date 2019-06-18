CenterPoint: Operational Strength Will Be The Key Growth Catalyst

CenterPoint Energy's (CNP) Q1 2019 results show a Y/Y decline in bottom-line EPS. Trading above its 52-week mid-point value, CNP’s current prices may appear slightly risky, but the technical analysis indicates room for potential upside. This expectation is also supported by the performance of CNP's key operating segments. The company also maintains a strong liquidity profile in relation to its debt. When fitted into the bigger picture, these factors indicate reasonable growth opportunity in the medium to long term. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Shutterstock)

CNP's Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.28 saw a Y/Y decline of $0.10/share (Q1 2018: $0.38/share). The Y/Y decline in earnings was primarily due to mild weather conditions during Q1 that affected energy consumption. As we roll into Q2 2019, I expect weather conditions to positively impact energy demand, which is likely to translate into a stronger quarter for CNP, on a Q/Q basis. Also, the company has shown strength on the operational front that is reasonably expected to propel business growth going forward. On that note, the company's ‘Houston Electric-Transmission and Distribution’ business saw an increase of ~41,000 customers on a Y/Y basis. CNP expects PUCT’s (read: Public Utilities Commission of Texas) approval for its proposed 345 kV transmission line (which extends from the Bailey substation in Wharton County to the Jones-Creek substation in Brazoria County). This transmission line, once completed, will improve the transmission and distribution network of CNP's Houston Electric business, and is likely to further expand its customer base in Texas. Moreover, the rate case for Houston Electric was filed in April 2019, and seeks an ROE of ~10.4%, together with the recovery of restoration expenses associated with Hurricane Harvey, and also seeks to recover the capital invested during FY 2018. This will positively impact CNP’s liquidity.

Similarly, CNP's electricity distribution business in Indiana (represented by its recently acquired Vectren Corporation) is basing its growth on the provision of reasonably priced, cleaner source of energy while ensuring reliability in operations. Vectren recently received IURC’s (read: Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission) approval for construction of a 50 MW capacity solar array that will contribute to its goal of providing a cleaner source of electric power. Moreover, the company's retrofit plan for its 270 MW coal-fired plant (Culley Unit 3), was recently approved by the IURC, keeping in view the fact that it would meet EPA's coal-efficiency standards. In my view, cleaner and environmentally friendly power generation will be a long-term plus for the company, uplifting its corporate image (among the customers and regulators alike) as a responsible power producer.

CNP's 'Natural Gas Distribution' business acts as another major growth catalyst, delivering a Y/Y improvement of ~45,000 customers. Similarly, the company’s equity investment in Enable (read: Enable Midstream Partners LP) is also paying off. Enable witnessed higher volumes of natural gas gathered and processed, and crude oil/ condensate gathered during Q1 2019, Y/Y. Over the next 3-5 years, Enable will witness business growth through its Gulf Run Pipeline project, which is currently awaiting FERC approval. The project is expected to be completed by FY 2022. In my view, Enable’s improved business performance is highly valuable for CNP’s liquidity position since CNP receives quarterly cash distributions from Enable (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Form 10-K)

In terms of its future business performance, CNP expects FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS to lie between $1.60-1.70, and this is expected to increase to the range of $1.75-1.90 (for FY 2020). CNP targets a 5-7% EPS CAGR for the period from 2019-2020 (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Presentation)

CNP’s apparent problem is its towering long-term debt. At the end of FY 2018, CNP had $9 BB+ in LTD which accounted for ~1/3rd of its ~$27 BB balance sheet. Nevertheless, CNP has maintained a strong liquidity position in relation to its debt. Its cash and cash equivalents at the end of FY 2018 stood at $4.23 BB, while the company reported ~$7 BB in current assets (Figure-4). Moreover, CNP generated ~$2.14 BB in operating cash flows that increased from ~$1.42 BB in FY 2017.

Figure-4 (Source: Form 10-K)

CNP's 52-week range lies between $25.27 and $31.42. At the time of writing, the stock last traded at $29.62, and this price was slightly above the mid-point value of CNP’s 52-week range (at ~$28.345). Nevertheless, the company’s technical chart (Figure-5) shows that the stock is in recovery mode and given its business growth opportunities, a reasonable target price could be around $31.

Figure-5 (Source: Finviz)

In short, even though CNP’s Q1 earnings remained under pressure due to adverse weather conditions, we could be optimistic about the forthcoming quarters. CNP’s operational profile shows strength from all its major business segments that will yield positively on its bottom-line earnings. The company’s earnings forecast for FY 2019 and FY 2020 also shows an anticipated Y/Y increase. Although CNP’s long-term debt represents a sizable portion of its balance sheet, it maintains a strong liquidity position to cover its debt position. Finally, the technical analysis confirms that the share price may explode further to the upside in the medium to long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.