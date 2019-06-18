22 Low Volatility Dividend Aristocrats

The intersection of these two indices might be interesting to watch, especially in a maturing business cycle.

At a reader's behest, this article lists the current S&P 500 constituents that are members of both the Low Volatility and Dividend Aristocrat indices.

Over at least the past thirty years, Low Volatility Stocks and the Dividend Aristocrats have created alpha for investors.

In the comment section of my recent article Beer and Smokes, reader l2edzl3oy noted that combining Low Volatility - the subject of that article - with the Dividend Aristocrats might be a worthwhile combination. Low Volatility and Dividend Aristocrats are two of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market", and both have generated higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns than the broad market over long time intervals.

The Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) are constituents of the broader S&P 500 that have paid increasing dividends for at least twenty-five years. The S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (SPLV) is constructed from the one-hundred least volatile stocks in the S&P 500 as measured by the standard deviation of the security's daily price returns over the trailing year and re-balanced quarterly.

Both strategies - Low Volatility and the Dividend Aristocrats - have delivered long-run outperformance versus the broad S&P 500 (SPY) as depicted in the graph below of their underlying indices.

Source: Bloomberg

While these strategies deliver market-beating returns through a business cycle, they garner much of their relative outperformance during down market environments. In the five full down years for the S&P 500 in the co-terminus dataset, both the Low Volatility strategy (-0.9% per year) and the Dividend Aristocrat strategy (-3.5% per year), strongly outperformed the S&P 500 (-17.8% per year). These strategies accomplished this feat while still posting strong returns in up years for the market.

The S&P 500 has just over 500 constituents currently. The Low Volatility Index selects the lowest volatility one-hundred for its index. From the S&P 500, there are 57 companies that have met the dividend growth inclusion rules of the Dividend Aristocrat Index. There are currently 22 companies in the S&P 500 that meet the inclusion criteria for both the Dividend Aristocrats and Low Volatility Index. These companies are tabled below.

Through Friday's close, these companies have delivered an equal-weight return of 18%. While there are 73 companies (14%) in the broad S&P 500 that have delivered negative total returns year-to-date, only one of the Low Volatility Dividend Aristocrat list - Hormel Foods (HRL) - is in negative territory.

Lower interest rates and a market re-balancing towards defensive stocks has buoyed the multiples of these companies, which now trade at 23x trailing earnings. While these stocks have largely generated strong returns thus far in 2019, they may still be of interest to defensive-minded Seeking Alpha readers. Given the history of Low Volatility and Dividend Aristocrat stocks outperforming in late cycle periods, this list might be worth keeping in mind.

