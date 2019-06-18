Microsoft: Final Performance

Although this one underperformed SPY, I show that, on average, the portfolios hedged in a similar manner have outperformed SPY.

A Hedged Portfolio Around A MSFT Position

Last August, I wrote about the performance of a bulletproof, or hedged, portfolio built around a position in AT&T (T) in 2017 and presented a new one, which completed in February (each portfolio lasts for six months). Following that, I began presenting hedged portfolios built around other, putative conservative stocks, including Microsoft (MSFT) in mid-December. Let's see how the portfolio finished at the end of six months. First, a reminder of how the portfolio was constructed and what it consisted of.

Constructing The November MSFT Hedged Portfolio

We used the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around Microsoft in December starting with these premises:

You had $2,000,000 to invest.

You were unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 12% over the next six months, so you wanted to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You wanted to invest in a handful of names, including Microsoft, with a goal of maximizing your expected total return net of hedging costs.

Here's a recap of the steps involved, if you wanted to do this manually.

Step 1: Estimating Potential Returns

The goal of this step was to find names that had the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside Microsoft. Our site, Portfolio Armor, calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history (which takes into account dividends) and options market sentiment, but you could have derived yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you followed. Your initial universe could have been as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~4,500 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.), or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculating Hedging Costs

Since you were going to hedge, gross potential returns would have been less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you would have needed to figure out the optimal, or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you would have been looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 12% or greater. The lower the decline you were looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you would have been able to use.

Step 3: Ranking Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that had a positive potential return, you would have subtracted the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buying And Hedging

Here, you would have simply bought and hedged a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach shown below included a fine-tuning step to minimize cash, and another to determine whether to hedge with puts or collars, but those four steps were the basics.

The December MSFT Hedged Portfolio

Using the process outlined above, this was what Portfolio Armor's automated hedged portfolio construction tool presented us:

Image via Portfolio Armor

In addition to Microsoft, the site included Amedisys (AMED), Casey's General Stores (CASY), Church & Dwight (CHD), Eli Lilly (LLY), McCormick (MKC), and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns when hedged against >12% declines. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected the Twilio (TWLO) to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down the primary securities. TWLO was hedged with an optimal, or least expensive, collar with a cap set at the then-current seven-day (annual) yield of the Fidelity Government Cash Reserves money market fund (FDRXX). The hedging cost of this was negative: The idea here was to get a shot at a higher return than cash while lowering the overall hedging cost of the portfolio and limiting your downside risk in accordance with your risk tolerance.

Performance Of The Underlying Securities Since

This is how the underlying securities in the hedged portfolio have performed since, unhedged. Microsoft was the top performer.

Data by YCharts

Twilio was the best performing name here, with Microsoft the second best performing name, and Spirit Airlines was the worst performing one. Assuming, for simplicity's sake, your portfolio was equally weighted, and you held each position from December 13 until June 13, you would have been up 8.62%.

Performance Of The Hedged Portfolio Since

Here's how the hedged portfolio performed.

Chart via Portfolio Armor

The hedged portfolio finished down 0.04%, net of hedging and trading costs, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 10.26% over the same time frame. One reason the hedged portfolio underperformed its components (unhedged) is because its two best performing names, MSFT and TWLO, had their upsides capped with collars, as you can see in the "call option value" column of the table above.

Performance Of All 12% Threshold Portfolios So Far

This was the thirteenth portfolio I've presented that was hedged against a greater-than-12% decline. Here's how all of them have done so far. You can click on a starting date for an interactive chart for each portfolio.

Portfolios Hedged Against > 12.0% Declines

Wrapping Up

As you can see in the table above, the portfolios hedged against >12% declines have, on average, outperformed SPY, although the most recent ones here underperformed it. The actual returns have, on average, lagged the expected returns, but over time, I expect the gap between the two figures will narrow, as we are continually using actual returns to re-calibrate our potential return estimates.

