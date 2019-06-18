Buying Preferred Shares With PSK

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) as an investment option at its current market price. Despite the "Wells Fargo" in the name, this is not an ETF made up entirely of Wells Fargo preferred shares, but rather an investment that tracks an index developed by Wells Fargo. However, the index is predominately made up of securities issued by banks and other financials firms. With this in mind, I view PSK very favorably, as companies in the financial sector are less leveraged than their non-financial counterparts, on average. Debt-to-GDP ratios are much lower in the financials sector, and strong corporate earnings throughout the space give me confidence the income stream is safe. Furthermore, PSK is offering a yield comparable to a broad, non-leveraged high-yield fund, yet it is made up entirely of investment grade debt. This means investors are taking on less credit risk to obtain a similar yield, which is an attractive proposition. Finally, I expect interest rates to remain near current levels, with perhaps one interest rate cut by the end of the year. If interest rates do not drop considerably, current shares probably will not be called early, which is a risk investors take on from buying preferred shares. If the securities are not called early, PSK offers a chance to buy in to an above-average yield of 5.5% for the long term.

Background

First, a little about PSK. The fund "seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index". This index holds preferred shares from investment grade companies, with a heavy emphasis on the Financials sector, as well as including a fair amount of exposure to Utilities and Real Estate. The fund currently trades at $43.09/share and has a current annual yield 5.57%. This is my first review of PSK, and has recently attracted my attention because the interest rate outlook is getting more dovish by the month. Therefore, I am broadening my search for income-oriented investments, with a keen focus on obtaining an above-average yield. Preferred shares fit my current investment goal, and in this review I will examine why PSK offers a reasonable risk-reward opportunity.

Preferred Debt Out-Performing in 2019

To start the review, I want to examine how preferred securities have been performing so far in 2019, and compare this performance against other types of fixed-income products. To do so, I compiled the year-to-date performances of PSK against another preferred securities ETF, an aggregate bond ETF, and a high-yield corporate bond ETF. To see how the performance stacks up, the graph illustrates year-to-date performance of PSK against the SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB), the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), and the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF):

Source: CNBC

As you can see, PSK has been leading the pack, but it is also worth mentioning that both high-yield and preferred debt are handily beating the broader fixed income market, as measured by SPAB. Furthermore, preferred securities and high-yield debt are each yielding near the 6% mark, while the aggregate bond index has a yield under 3%, compounding the divergence in performance.

With this in mind, I want to examine why preferred shares are out-performing, and to see if that out-performance is likely to continue for the remainder of 2019. After a review, I believe preferred shares, and PSK in particular, are ripe for further gains, which I will discuss in detail below.

Financial Sector Debt Appears Safer

I now want to examine the why behind this outperformance, in order to predict if it is likely to continue going forward. As I mentioned earlier, PSK is not isolated to Wells Fargo securities, but it is heavily exposed to the financial sector as a whole. In fact, the sector makes up almost two-thirds of PSK, as shown below:

Source: State Street

With this in mind, it is important to consider what has been happening in the debt market, with a particular focus on the financial sector.

To start, I want to make it re-emphasize that corporate debt levels are very high, as corporations have been borrowing record amounts of money given our very low interest rate environment. While debt declined briefly during the recession, total debt outstanding has been rising steadily over the last ten year, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Yardeni Research

What is telling from this graph is that financial sector debt, while increasing, has leveled off a bit in recent years. This contrasts with non-Financial debt, which continues to move higher at a consistent (and perhaps alarming) rate.

My takeaway from this is that financial firms seem to be less indebted, on average, and that offers some safety for funds like PSK. While PSK holds securities, not bonds, the primary reason many investors buy preferred shares is to access an income stream. In that way, they operate similar to bonds, and are impacted when a company struggles to pay their dividend obligations. Therefore, investors will want to make sure they are purchasing assets from a company that is in a strong financial position, and will be able to cover the stated amount of the dividend on a consistent basis. With the Financial sector seeing a slowdown in the growth of outstanding debt, that is a positive sign.

Furthermore, the share of Financial sector debt as a percent of total GDP has been rising steadily over the last decade. With GDP rising and debt within the sector flattening, this story makes logical sense. In comparison, the non-Financial sector debt to GDP, while leveling off recently, has risen over the past decade in a marked divergence from the Financial sector debt, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Yardeni Research

My takeaway here remains positive. Looking at debt levels, in terms of outstanding debt and debt as a percentage of total GDP, the financial sector appears to be in relatively good shape. This is especially true when comparing the sector to its standing prior to the recession, as well as compared to the non-financial sectors right now.

Low Correlation to S&P 500

Another favorable aspect of preferred securities is that they can often function as a hedge against equity market volatility. This is because preferred securities have a relatively low correlation to both traditional stocks and bonds. As the chart below illustrates, the preferred securities index has a .40 correlation to the S&P 500, which means the index will often move in the opposite direction of the major stock index:

Source: iShares

My takeaway here is largely positive given our current economic climate. While preferred securities can certainly decline along with stocks, they are much more insulated against daily swings and trade headlines. Preferred securities would come under pressure from a general economic slowdown, credit crisis, or declining corporate earnings, but should be less susceptible to political noise or short-term trading movements. This is because the income stream from preferred securities is not likely to be effected by a headline with limited long-term significance. Of course, I am not saying preferred securities will always go up when the market goes down, or vice versa. But I am saying, based on historical correlation levels, that funds like PSK should offer some relative safety should the market experience short-term pain.

What's the Risk?

Of course, investing in PSK presents a certain unique risk to investors. While investors have to deal with credit risk for any fixed-income investment, preferred shares often have the added risk of being callable. What this means is that a corporation can "call" the shares, and essentially retire them, if they feel it is advantageous to do so. A reason for doing this would be if the company expects interest rates to decline, or if rates have already declined. The result would be effectively retiring the shares, and reissuing them at the prevailing, lower rates. It is important to note that under this scenario, investors would not be losing out on principle. They would be losing out on the future income stream, which in this case is around 6%. PSK could then buy and hold the new preferred shares, but those shares would presumably be offering a lower yield, (one that is more in-line with current market conditions). Given that the preferred shares in PSK are all from investment-grade rated companies, I see the call-ability of these shares as a more important factor than the credit risk, or the ability of these firms to make good on their debt obligations.

With this in mind, it is important to consider the interest rate outlook going forward, to gauge whether buying preferred shares makes sense now. In this light, there are some headwinds on the horizon. While rates have been steady since 2019 began, traders are beginning to bet on multiple rate cuts by year-end, which is a dramatic shift in tone from 6-8 months ago. In fact, based on data compiled by Bloomberg, the difference between the current Fed funds rate and what traders expect it to be in January 2020 is quite significant, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, traders expect 2-3 rate cuts by next January, which increases the likelihood of preferred shares being called early, if these rate cuts do materialize. This presents a unique scenario in the income-seeking world because with most fixed-income products, investors have the ability to lock-in higher yields now, in order to hedge against the possibility of declining rates. With preferred shares, the current yield is not guaranteed forever, because the shares can be called and then re-issued. So there is a possibility that investors who buy-in now are not going to get the same yield a year from now (or sooner).

Given this reality, investors may be wondering why I am suggesting buying preferred shares at this time. This is for a few reasons. One, I believe that even if rates are cut, the new, effective yields on preferred shares within PSK will still be attractive, so I do not see this as a huge risk. Even if we see a couple of rate cuts, that could leave investors with a yield in the 5% range, which is pretty reasonable for investment grade securities. Two, I believe the risk/reward proposition is still in PSK's favor, considering treasuries are yielding under 3%. While it is true that buyers of government bonds, fixed-rate corporate debt, or other fixed-income products such as certificates of deposit would indeed be locking in a rate that would not be cut by declining interest rates. However, the yields are quite low, and investors would be foregoing the higher income on a fund like PSK during the interim. Nobody knows if and when the Fed will cut rates this year, and sacrificing a 5.6% yield to earn a 3% yield presents an opportunity cost of its own. Three, I believe the current interest rate forecast is too dovish, and do not expect to see aggressive Fed action this year. My own opinion is that the Fed may cut rates once by year-end, and I see two or three rate cuts as simply too optimistic. While the market is right to price in uncertainty regarding trade disputes, I believe the majority of those headwinds will be adequately resolved prior to any Fed action, which would then limit the rationale behind Fed action. If my prediction turns out to be correct, investors will have pocketed an above-average yield from PSK likely without any cut to their future income stream.

Bottom-line

Over the past few months, I have been recommending a general level of caution with respect to equities, and I continue to believe investors should be using recent market run-ups to de-risk their portfolios. While I have been advocating the Utilities and Real Estate sectors as a broad way to generate income and shield assets from the impact of negative trade developments, the cost to own these sectors continues to rise, in comparison to their historical multiples and when compared against other sectors. Furthermore, many fixed-income products have been bid up, depressing yields on bonds and widening premiums on the many CEFs that I cover.

With this in mind, preferred securities have come on my radar as a way for investors to capture an above-average yield, while also giving themselves a high level of safety. PSK fits this bill, generating an income stream close to 6% and, by holding investment-grade securities, offering exposure to companies that are very unlikely to default on their obligations. While there are risks to these assets if interest rates move up or down, I have a neutral interest rate forecast for the remainder of the year, which makes it an ideal environment for preferred securities. With financial sector firms less leveraged than the market as a whole, I see PSK's exposure to this area as a benefit, not a downside, and expect PSK's value to hold up well even if we see further market volatility. Therefore, I am looking to initiate a position in PSK, and recommend investors give the fund a serious look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.