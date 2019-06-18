Flexible Solutions' Monster Rally

Despite the rally the shares are still not really expensive.

The company has some promising products that produce significant savings for customers.

The shares of Flexible Solutions have rallied 200% this year whilst revenue is doubling, powered by a couple of smart acquisitions.

The rather spectacular 200% rise in the share price of specialty chemist Flexible Solutions (FSI) this year so far seems to have gone entirely unnoticed here on SA:

With such outsized gains, two questions immediately enforce themselves:

What is the cause (or causes) for these gains?

Can the gains last and is there more to come?

We'll first introduce the company a bit further. The company operates in two segments:

EWCP: energy and water conservation products, which consists of a (I) liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and (II) food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket and which is designed to be used in still or slow-moving drinking water sources.

TPA: biodegradable polymers and chemical additives used within the petroleum, chemical, utility and mining industries to prevent corrosion and scaling in water piping. These chemical additives are also manufactured for use in laundry and dish detergents, as well as in products to reduce levels of insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

Some of its main products:

TPA used to increase crop yield by attracting fertilizer ions and keeping nutrients closer to the plant roots. Alternatively, it can also be used in treating oilfield water to prevent pipes from plugging with mineral scale and it can even be custom made to suit local circumstances.

SUN27, a nitrogen conservation product conserving nitrogen from attack by soil bacterial enzymes.

N Savr 30, a nitrogen conservation product reducing nitrogen loss through leaching and evaporation.

HEATSAVR a product reducing evaporation from swimming pools

WaterSavr, reducing losses from reservoirs.

There are some studies which explain the benefits of these products. For instance on TPA (Q1CC):

For example, a summer 2018 trial on strawberries done by the University of California at Davis resulted in a 15% increase in berries along with increased quality. The use of $40 worth of TPA yielded 45 hundred dollars in additional gross profit per acre.

While quite promising, we don't know how representative that study is. The Amended Annual Report contains more interesting data on their products. For instance, for HEATSAVR, which reduces water evaporation:

We have received reports from our commercial customers documenting energy savings of between $2,400 and $6,000 per year when using HEATSAVR®... the use of HEATSAVR® in an indoor pool results in even greater energy savings since indoor pool locations use energy not only to heat the pool water, but also to air condition the pool environment.

WaterSavr, which uses a (worldwide) patented variation of HEATSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, storage tanks and livestock watering ponds, the amended 10-K/A argues that tests have indicated that WaterSavr:

Reduces daily water evaporation as much as 54%,

reduces monthly water evaporation as much as 37%,

is odorless,

has no effect on invertebrates or vertebrates,

has no anticipated effect on any current drinking water treatment processes and

is biodegradable

On their website, the company claims:

Various scientific trials done by water authorities in Australia, Singapore, Turkey and USA using WaterSavr™ led to evaporation saving between 30% to 35% of water loss from open water storage and transport systems. Furthermore, modifications of the same technology allow our swimming pool products to save up to 45% of a pool's energy use in addition to the water savings.

The trial done in San Diego is extensively reported in a company PR:

The trial was officially started on November 16th, 2016 and officially ended Feb 3, 2017. Due to seasonal rainfall and various observed holidays during the trial period, the trial had to a few days when data was not collected Interestingly, although the evaporation reduction using WaterSavr™ through the trial period was on average 45%, the daily readings would vary from day to day. This daily data variation was expected and is due to the natural degradation of WaterSavr™ through UV. As per manufacturer’s recommendation, WaterSavr™ is to be reapplied on reservoirs every three days at a rate of 1LB per acre.

And perhaps most interestingly:

A purchase order from the City of San Diego will be placed this Spring 2017 to start spreading WaterSavr™ on Lake Sutherland.

We have been looking for independent studies and came up with (Wiley):

At a 28.5‐acre artificially created lake in Nevada, a short‐term trial of an evaporative suppressant decreased evaporative loss in comparative containers, but results for the lake application were inconclusive because of several confounding factors.

Which isn't very helpful. What is helpful is their 4 page WaterSavr brochure (PDF), from which the following picture originate:

And some more trials:

After years of basically flat-lining (and a dip last year due to a fire in their plant even if they recouped that through insurance) revenues have started to grow strongly the last few quarters:

A big part of the revenue growth is the result of acquisitions:

The ENP acquisition is expected to add $8M+ for full year 2019. With Florida Fertilizer, they've become a 50% non-controlling member of an LLC for which they will manufacture products and accounting-wise, it will be treated as an investment.

The acquisition of ENP opens up new verticals as it is focused on sales to the turf and golf markets. Given that characteristic, there is also a distinct seasonality (Q1CC, our emphasis):

Q1 is the quarter when ENP is expected to contribute the least to the bottom line. We expect much higher profitability from ENP throughout the rest of 2019.

The company had a plant producing aspartic acid (a key ingredient for TPAs) but production was suspended in 2014 because plant operating costs increased and the price of aspartic acid derived from oil was less than forecast.

In February 2017, the Taber plant was destroyed in a fire. While the loss was covered by insurance, results are still somewhat influenced by the accounting and tax effects for a couple of quarters more.

Q1 Results

From the 10-Q:

The costs of the October ENP acquisition reduced earnings by approximately half a cent per share (one-off). Tariffs also depressed profits a little as they import aspartic acid (a key ingredient of TPAs) from China.

However, most of this will be recovered over a period of time through the rebate program for export sales. Here is how the different segments performed (10-Q):

It's also clear that the TPAs are responsible for nearly all revenues with the water-saving products yet to take off in earnest.

Guidance

There is no official guidance but management nevertheless is rather optimistic about the rest of the year (Q1CC):

TPA, SUN 27™ and N Savr 30™ for agricultural use traditionally have peak uptake in Q1 and Q2. Q1 2019 results were very strong. Q2 is expected to be just as good. We are finding success selling agricultural products into international markets with opposite seasons which leads us to predict that our historic slow quarter, Q3, will increase substantially; perhaps becoming nearly as strong as Q1 and Q2. The effect of international sales is expected to be felt in Q4 as well. This, along with Q4 sales for US early buy and winter crop programs is expected move Q4 revenue upward toward the same level we have just reported for Q1 2019. Oil, gas and industrial sales of TPA increased compared to the previous year. The recovery of sales into this market vertical is expected to continue throughout 2019. Effect of the LLC investment announced in January: This investment generated quarterly cash flow and profits starting in Q1 2019 and shown in the financials. The company we invested in will also order substantially more product from us in Q1 2019 than it did in Q1 2018. We expect this to continue for many quarters to come... Full year 2019 revenue will increase very strongly compared to 2018 driven by; historic operations, the ENP acquisition and the January LLC investment. We expect that profits and cash flow will increase very significantly along with the increases in top line revenue.

Margins

Margins are pretty decent although gross margins seem to have trended lower for the last three years and the 10-Q argued that:

margins were constricted by higher raw material costs, new tariffs and inability to pass additional costs on to customers.

The 10-Q also identifies the three prime sources of operating results:

the sale price of crude oil which is used in the manufacture of aspartic acid we import from China. Aspartic acid is a key ingredient in our TPA product,

activity in the oil and gas industry, as we sell our TPA product to oil and gas companies; and

drought conditions, since we also sell our TPA product to farmers.

Cash

Cash generation moved south mostly because of the acquisitions, however, management argues this should turn around this year (Q4CC):

In 2019, we expect that ENP will provide more than $8 million in consolidated revenue and significant positive cash flow. Effect of the LLC investments announced in January. This investment will generate quarterly cash flows and profits starting in Q1 2019.

Cash flow is also somewhat depressed as the company is waiting for the export rebates on the import tariffs levied on its imports from China (aspartic acid).

The company has $4.1M in debt. The company has $1M in outstanding notes (which expire this year) and $2.8M in short-term credit outstanding and a $4.1M term loan (from the amended 10-K):

In October 2018, NanoChem Solutions Inc. signed a $4,100,000 term loan with Harris Bank with a rate of prime (December 31, 2018 – 5.5%; December 31, 2017 - nil) to be repaid over 7 years with equal monthly installments plus interest along two payments consisting of 25% prior year cash flow recapture, capped at $300,000, due May 31, 2019 and 2020. The money was used to purchase a 65% interest in EnP Investments LLC. The balance owing at December 31, 2018 was $4,002,381

The company will repay this in yearly installments of $585K up until 2023. Dilution isn't a serious problem (there are a modest 648K additional shares from outstanding incentive pay):

The company also paid a special dividend of 5 cents a share and regular 15 cents dividend paid in two semi-annual installments taking the yield to a very respectable 2.80%.

Valuation

The sales multiple jumped but that will come down as the company absorbs its acquisitions (unless the shares rally further, of course). Analysts expect an EPS of $0.31 this year rising to $0.42 in 2020, which would make the shares still reasonably priced, despite the rally.

Conclusion

Most of the smart money has been made in this name with the tremendous rally that took place in the first half of this year. We expect the shares to digest these terrific gains, but we still see upside in the medium term as the company has products that save considerable amounts of money for customers.

The company made a couple of smart acquisitions which expands their TAM immediately into new verticals and we see considerable potential in their water-saving products. Sales are still fairly minimal, but they're growing fast.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.