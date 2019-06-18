CD Projekt: The Largest Bubble In Central Europe

European accounting methods allow the company to inflate its profit in comparison to U.S. game producers.

The company's share price has been rising at a similar pace like those of Amazon and Netflix over the last several years.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) performance over the last several years has not brought anything special to investors. It can be said that it is at a similar level as 10 years ago. This is mainly due to fact that during this cycle, capital has been focused mainly on the U.S. market, bypassing emerging markets including Poland.

Nevertheless, even on the WSE we can find a sector that arouses investors' emotions. In this case, it is gaming industry.

Although there are many interesting gaming companies in Poland, one of them definitely stands out in foreground, as evidenced by having 50% share in the "WIG.GAMES" index. It is all about CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF)

Over the last several years, this gaming company has experienced rapid growth, which we think it will not sustain over the next years. Current and future valuations show that the company is much less attractive than it was in the past. In our opinion, it is not good time to buy CD Projekt shares, mainly considering the fact that market has already discounted the future success of Cyberpunk 2077 (the company's next major release).

Indicators better than real ones

Last decade has been a great period for CD Projekt shareholders. Over that time, company has generated fantastic results, especially over the years 2016-2018 (after The Witcher 3 success) when the share price exploded in a similar manner like those of Amazon or Netflix.

Currently, CD Projekt share prices are worth roughly 210 PLN or $55.

4 years have passed since the release of the last game. The company is trying to find new projects to generate profit (e.g. CD Projekt store opening), which does not change the fact that it is in a certain stagnation. The Witcher 3 profits have fallen quite significantly, and current valuation increases are already discounting the future success of Cyberpunk 2077 (release date is scheduled for April 16, 2020).

Anyway, we need to look at CD Projekt's valuation indicators. At this moment, the company's Price to Earnings ratio is 196, while Price to Book value equals 20. Both ratios are 10 times higher than the Polish gaming sector median. Such levels suggest huge relative overvaluation of CD Projekt.

We could justify these figures for reasons mentioned above (e.g. this is during a specific period just before the next big game release), if not for the fact which has been pointed out by Dr. Jacek Welc during the last Wall Street Conference in Karpacz. During his lecture, he showed that gaming companies in Europe have more flexible financial reporting rules than U.S. companies.

For clarity: in Europe we have IFRS and in the U.S, GAAP.

What is the difference? Well, in the case of the United States, when a company is working on a new game, all expenses associated with it must be included in costs. In this way, a given company's profit decreases. This is a completely normal approach, as required by GAAP.

On the other hand, in Europe the situation is radically different. Gaming companies may classify a large part of expenses incurred for new productions as "expenditures on development projects" and record them as intangible assets. In this way, expenses related to new game are treated not as a cost, but as an investment. In the end, profit is not reduced - unless the company chooses such a way of accounting.

How does this issue look like in the case of CD Projekt?

At the end of 2017, in the "expenditures on development projects" category, company booked 143 mln PLN. At the end of 2018, it was 243 mln. It can be assumed that almost the entire amount is related to Cyberpunk production, because this project is the biggest priority of the company.

243-143 = 100 mln PLN; such an amount in 2018 has been put into intangible assets. In turn, official profit for that year was 112 mln PLN. If the company reported according to conservative GAAP standards, its profit would actually amount to 12 mln PLN. In other words: its price to earning ratio would be close to 2000.

To give you a certain point of reference, the total value of CD Projekt's assets at the end of 2018 was 1.1 bln PLN, so the above mentioned "expenditures on development projects" had 21.5% assets' share.

source: Dr. Jacek Welc presentation, Wall Street Conference in Karpacz

In 2019, this share of the balance sheet may turn out to be even larger.

Until now, we have only paid attention to the fact that investors are constantly raising the company's price, discounting future Cyberpunk 2077 success. After the lecture of Dr. Welc, we concluded that the company itself is also discounting future high sales in its balance sheet.

Sale of Cyberpunk 2077 - optimistic scenario

We realize that regardless of the current CD Projekt indicators (which in reality are even higher), many people will stick to the main argument: great sales of the Cyberpunk 2077 game. Let's think about how the sale of this game may look, taking a few optimistic assumptions, namely that:

The game will be bigger success than The Witcher,

The game will sell 25 mln copies over the first year.

As for the last point, it is worth referring to size of the market. 140 mln people own Xbox One and PlayStation 4. At time of the game release, it will be 150-160 mln people. Therefore, we assume very optimistically that in the first year, the game will be purchased by every sixth user of one of the two consoles.

Another issue - price of the game. Here, again, let's be optimistic assuming it will cost $60, and yet sell in gigantic amount of 25 mln copies (The Witcher needed two years to achieve such sales). It is worth to mention that "Red Dead Redemption 2", produced by Rockstar Games has also cost $60 at the time of release.

And finally: a margin. A realistic assumption is profitability of 30%, and that is after paying all intermediaries and taking into account production costs.

We count:

$60 x 0.3 = $18 net income per one copy.

Let's assume USDPLN exchange rate = 3.8

$18 x 3.8 - 68.4 PLN net income per game.

25,000,000 x 68.4 = 1.7 bln PLN profit after the first year of game sale.

From this profit, one should subtract some of the nearly 250 mln that CD Projekt contributed to intangible assets. Ultimately, we are dealing with depreciation. Let's subtract 100 mln.

Then you have to take into account that until the release of CD Projekt's new game, they will still incur considerable costs. The company says that quality is a priority, and that means spending. Let us assume, therefore, that they will amount to roughly 200 mln PLN.

Another cost is marketing related to the game, which will absorb substantial resources; let's assume 100 mln PLN.

1.3 bln profit is left. At the current price, it would mean price to earnings ratio slightly above 16. For comparison, the same ratio for the entire Warsaw Stock Exchange is 11.5.

The described scenario assumes that:

Cyberpunk 2077 will be a bigger success than The Witcher, which in itself was a huge success

In the near future, there will be no turmoil in the markets that could cause foreign capital outflow from Poland

There will be no serious economic slowdown that could force CD Projekt to lower the game price

The profit from the game over the first year will oscillate around 1.5 bln PLN, while net profit from The Witcher 3 over the first 1.5 years amounted to more than 600 mln PLN

There will be no new player on the market that will succeed similar to what CD Projekt had done several years ago.

Summary

The success of CD Projekt is undeniable and also shows that the gaming sector on the WSE is in a good shape. On the other hand, if there is only one industry that is doing very well, then investors' attention automatically focuses only on several companies, which creates a bubble. This is exactly what happened in the case of CD Projekt, which has grown by 700% over the last 3 years.

The current price of the company already includes the huge success of the next game. At the same time, there is a long list of factors that may somewhat thwart company's plans.

Of course, there is a chance that CD Projekt shares prices will increase even further. Skillfully conducted marketing can make this happen. Chance will increase even more if the Fed turns to more strongly loosening monetary policy and we will see another pump of stocks and bonds prices as well as great capital inflow to emerging markets.

Anyway, in our opinion optimism around CD Projekt will come to an end before the Cyberpunk 2077 release. All those who smartly exploit the markets' euphoria will realize that it is necessary to escape because investors' expectations are simply too high.

We will not estimate the size of future declines of CD Projekt, because potential inflation increases may reduce this discount. We just want to emphasize that there are many undervalued, smaller Polish stocks that will outperform CD Projekt over the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OTGLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.