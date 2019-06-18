Imperial Brands: More Than A Cigar Butt

Dividend growth will slow down, but I do not see the distribution at risk. Yield is now 10%.

Following ever-increasing regulatory risks both in the US and abroad, investors have spent the past months engaging in heated debates about the future of tobacco. The stock performance of the whole industry has been less than stellar in the last years. And, while investors kept arguing, the market seems to have already decided: goodbye, tobacco, hello cannabis!

The whole tobacco group has lagged the market, with S&P 500 up 40% vs. best tobacco performers Altria (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM) down 22-23% in the three-year time frame. However, international peers have fared even worse, with British American (BTI) down 38%, Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) 42%, Vector Group (VGR) 45%, and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) 51%!

Forex headwinds/tailwinds, differences in the percentage of passive and institutional ownership, country-specific pros and cons could all be brought in to try to explain part of such discrepancy in performance. However, I think investors should realize that the fate of all these companies is ultimately related to the same core business risk. In the long term, the prospects of tobacco as a product will determine the destiny of the whole group. For this reason, value-oriented investors should be looking today into Imperial Brands, the most beaten down name among the pack, and understand whether this is a prime opportunity in the space or a company destined to oblivion.

#1 Imperial Brands – Seeking alpha in tobacco

Although not as well-known to US-based investors as its competitors Altria and Philip Morris, Imperial Brands is among the world's largest tobacco companies by sales. The company closed FY2018 with sales of GBP 30,520 million ($38.3 billion) and a net profit of GBP 1,427 million ($1.8 billion). The high revenue base (and tight profitability) is the result of an aggressively acquisitive posture during the 2000-2010 decade, which saw Imperial entering the big tobacco league by first swallowing the 4th largest producer of that time, Reemtsma (2003), then Commonwealth Brands (2007), and finally, the 5th former largest producer by sales, Altadis (2008).

In this 1999 infographic (courtesy of the WHO, retrieved here), you can see what a difference a couple of decades made:

Because of multiple M&A activities leading to an inefficient structure and because more than half of Imperial’s revenues are linked to discount segments, where consumers are price-sensitive and brand loyalty is not so relevant, the company operating margins have been traditionally much lower than competitors.

Imperial’s operating margins have averaged only 9% in the last five years, compared to the 30-40% range for BTI, PM, and MO, and 25% for JTI (which focuses on the mid-priced range). Nevertheless, the company has been a steadily profitable venture. Moreover, since Allison Cooper became CEO in 2010, the management has changed its focus from M&A to brand portfolio optimization. The execution has been impressive, and efforts have paid off so far, with cost savings and strengthened investments in the core brands.

Imperial has delivered well on its strategy, and excluding Altria (whose fortunes depend uniquely on the US market) and BTI (which doubled in size because of M&A), organic growth would have shown very different numbers. Imperial Brands arguably fared better in sales and margins than Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco.

Despite declining volumes, Imperial’s guidance is calling for growth in both top and bottom line:

Source: Imperial Brands Investor Presentation

As noted above, the company delivered top-line growth above 2% in the last years despite volume declines. However, the bottom line hasn’t followed revenues, and despite a modest increase in operating income, EPS decreased from GBP 1.48 in 2014 to GBP 1.43 in 2018. The company communicated investors that adjusted EPS for the year totaled nevertheless GBP 2.72.

I do not really buy this proposed “adjusted EPS” metric, and I think management should become more transparent when reporting results instead of painting an irrelevant, rosy picture: Imperial has excluded between GBP 200 and 300 million of restructuring expenses every single year since 2014, which I contend is therefore just another cost of business rather than a “one-off” adjustment. Moreover, the company took roughly GBP 1 billion impairments related to the valuation of its intangible assets in both 2017 and 2018. The impairments were inevitable, and since Imperial has been using excess free cash flow to retire debt, I think the decision is timely. However, intangibles and goodwill still represent over 60% of Imperial Brands' balance sheet, and the ratio is still beyond healthy. It is undeniable further impairments are coming in the next years and depress reported earnings for an extended period. Therefore, I do not consider the adjustment reasonable as these impairments are also an actual cost of the business (following Imperial’s acquisition spree and subsequent brand rationalization plan).

Considering above data, Imperial Brands will need to retain a portion of its free cash flow higher than Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco (but lower than British American Tobacco) to not only service but also retire debt and de-lever its balance sheet quickly.

#2 How safe is Imperial Brands' dividend?

Considering the last three years, the dividend payout ratio (compared to free cash flow) has averaged between 85% and 90% for Philip Morris and JTI, while it has been only around 65% for Imperial Brands. For British American Tobacco, the payout has decreased from the 75-80% range to 47% following the Reynolds acquisition, but the company will likely need all the extra legroom to amortize the goodwill connected to the recent M&A, so investors should not hope for significant hikes ahead. BAT will likely remain a dividend growth story like its peers, but I expect dividend increases to be capped at the 4% recently announced. A more aggressive approach could jeopardize the financial stability of the firm at a time of heightened uncertainty regarding BAT's lucrative menthol products in the US.

Back to Imperial, I think the market has already caught up on the balance sheet constraints and has overly punished the stock expecting a dividend cut to take place at some point. However, I believe shareholders do not need to panic: if free cash flow generation remains healthy, the company won’t need to take such drastic actions.

Source: Imperial Brands Investor Presentation

Free cash flow generation indeed grew at 9.2% CAGR over the last five years, supporting the dividend increases and allowing Imperial to maintain a free cash flow payout below 70%. The spare 800 million were used to retire debt and de-lever as needed.

Source: Imperial Brands Investor Presentation

All considered, I think dividends are safe at this point. However, despite a cash flow payout ratio lower than peers, Imperial should not grow distributions at a 10% rate for much longer. The current yield is already above 10%, and management should start considering a more conservative approach. As noted in my valuation below, I believe Imperial has the strength to continue distribution increases at a 4% rate and use excess free cash flow to strengthen its balance sheet.

#3 Growth case and regulatory risks

Source: Imperial Brands Investor Presentation

I am not overly impressed by Imperial’s strategic focus on vaping as first-line NGP, and I prefer PM’s choice of heat-not-burn products, as brand recognition in vaping space is low. Imperial recently launched Pulze to compete in the heat-not-burn area, but the lag is significant at this point. H1 2019 NGP (mainly vaping brand Blu) revenues were about £150 million, which compares positively with FY 2018 revenues of £200 million. Still, it was a large top-line miss compared to the £176 million consensus estimate, and the market reacted accordingly.

I remain more positive towards the combustible (legacy) space, from which Imperial still derives 99% revenues and profits. Despite volumes continued to decline, the company achieved constant revenue growth of about 2.5% thanks to pricing in the first half of the year. I do not agree with the bearish view that the current volumes declines will continue unabated until the industry disappears, at least not in the absence of further tightening in regulations and smoking restrictions. However, any investor in tobacco should acknowledge there is an omnipresent regulatory threat hanging like a sword over the industry’s head and should size investment position accordingly.

#4 Valuation

My valuation of Imperial Brands starts with revenues assumption calling for the continued growth at about 1.5% through 2025 of the combustible segment. Imperial will achieve this result through price increases in the range of 4% to 5% (about 2x the inflation rate) offsetting a 3% to 4% volume decline in the period.

In the NGP category, I will assume Imperial will retain 10% of a total addressable market of GBP 30 billion by 2025 (the lower end of management guided GBP 30 billion to GBP 50 billion). I specifically said “retain” because the company does not need any market share gain to achieve such numbers, presenting Blu market share as already at about 9% in the US and 16% in Europe.

Source: Imperial Brands Investor Presentation

The operating income will remain stable at about 9% for the combustible category, while, for NGP, mainly due to sustained marketing investments to increase brand awareness, I do not forecast a positive contribution until 2021. Even after 2021, I target an increase towards 5% range in 2025, resulting in a slight acceleration of income growth towards 3% on an aggregate basis.

Based on my free cash flow assessment, I estimate Imperial can continue to fund a 4% increase in the dividend through 2025 and at the same time address its balance sheet issues by keeping deleverage at about GBP 800 million per annum (roughly GBP 1 billion of intangible impairment related to legacy products – GBP 200 million increase in Blu capitalized assets). The estimates exclude any asset sales, which could eventually slightly improve these measures.

The WACC in my model is 7.1%, increasing towards 8.0% by the end of the forecast period.

Based on these numbers, my fair value for Imperial Brands stands at GBP 29.5 per share, and I assume an equivalent target of $38 for the ADR IMBBY (GBP/USD 1.29). The upside represents a juicy 50% gain against the last closing price of GBP 19.76 ($24.9 for the ADR). The target is nearby the median target price indicated by analysts but also on the conservative side of the range.

All in all, I believe the valuation-adjusted potential total return for investors is currently close to 18%. However, it will take time for sentiment to change and realize such value. As late as yesterday, Morgan Stanley added more to the negativity within the sector by considering risks of reduced profitability “within 15 years”. At this time, I believe the market is discounting all the negatives already and then some, making Imperial a compelling value opportunity for the patient investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMBBY, BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.