Wrong Time For A Share Buyback At Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services (BAS) provides well completion and production services for fracking oil and gas production in the Southwest United States. The company loses money, is highly indebted, has poor prospects for any of those things to improve. Management recently announced plans to buyback shares which will prove to be a terrible idea for the reasons stated below. I believe all these things will produce a much lower stock price in the near future, and despite the small market cap, I am short.

1. The oilfield services industry is oversupplied

Warren Buffett has famously said, "When a manager with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, the reputation of the business remains intact." The wisdom in this statement captures two sets of related problems, each of which will inform our analysis of Basic. First, each company participating in the same business faces the same kinds of problems of how to sell goods or services to the same kinds of customers with the same kinds of products. Second, these companies are trying to sell those goods and services in competition with one another at the same time. Looking at the sector that onshore oilfield services sector that Basic competes in paints a dim picture.

After several profitable years during which production grew rapidly, the onshore oil and gas services sector expanded rapidly until the sharp downturn of 2015 and 2016. Participants such as Basic and competitors Key Energy Services (KEG) filed for bankruptcy in 2016. Since the end of 2016, as explained by one executive:

Oilfield service companies continued to provide their services more efficiently, which began to create oversupply during the year. The unexpected decline in oil prices, which fell by 38 percent between the end of the third quarter of 2018 and the end of the year, exacerbated this oversupply situation.

(RPC Shareholder letter). This analysis is confirmed by other reports and descriptions, such as this one from Rystad concluding "U.S. onshore pressure pumping providers will not see recovery until at least 2023."

Basic's CEO has even described some of this oversupply himself on company's fourth quarter conference call:

"As stated earlier, declining oil prices in an overbuild of frac horsepower led to a reduction in pressure pumping activity and pricing."

"This pushed pricing even lower in an oversupplied and crowded frac market. We saw competitive pricing fall below breakeven cash levels at the field level in some markets and we deem this to be unacceptable strategy even in the short-term. In response, we have stacked three of our eight active spreads during the fourth and first of 2019. This also reduces CapEx spend for that segment."

"[S]caling to achieve critical revenue mass is the only way to overcome the industry’s current fixed cost structure."

(Transcript). Both from the broad view and the particular situation at Basic, it should be clear that there are is too much capacity here. So before even considering Basic's financial position, it cannot be overemphasized that a participant in an oversupplied industry will not be able to raise prices and will have to offer its services at a rate at which all participants continue to lose money until supply comes offline.

This morning, two of Basic's competitors Keane Group (FRAC) and C&J Energy Services (CJ) announced they were joining in a "merger of equals" (see this Investor Presentation). One reason advanced for the merger is an anticipated $100 million of cost synergies over $4.2 billion of revenue (see slide 5 and 9). As of this writing at 12 pm Eastern time, Keane's share price is up more than 7% and CJ's shares are up over 20%. I believe it would be wrong to ascribe optimism from the merger of those companies to Basic. For one thing, Keane pays only a fraction of the interest on its debt that Basic pays (see most recent 10Q) while CJ emerged from bankruptcy in 2017 with no long-term debt (see most recent 10Q). So the merger participants started off in a fundamentally different financial condition that allows them to make very different strategic and operational choices from Basic. Second, as a merged entity with lower overhead and little debt, the new company will be able to underprice its services relative to operators such as Basic. To sum up, investors who see good tidings at merger participants Keane and CJ have no reason to expect something similar from highly indebted participants such as Basic, Key or Pioneer.

2. Basic loses money and probably will continue to lose money

Since emerging from bankruptcy at the end of 2016, Basic has lost almost $270 million (see most recent 10Q, Balance Sheet "Retained Deficit"). On page 68 of the most recent 10K, you can see that the company lost money in every quarter last year, and they lost money in every quarter the year before that.

For the first quarter of 2019, Basic reported that it lost $27.5 million, or over $1 per share. This is a strikingly large amount for a company with such a small asset and revenue base. On the other hand, it is perfectly in line with the results of competitors such as Key Energy Services (KEG) which reported a loss of $23 million or Pioneer which lost $15 million.

Basic's earnings release projects that for the full year, the company will generate $84 to $89 million of Adjusted EBITDA. Even assuming the company's estimates of volume and pricing are accurate, this would mean a terrible year for Basic. The company's first quarter interest expense was $10.5 million, so on annualized basis we can anticipate $42 million in interest. That's half of all the Adjusted EBITDA.

The "DA" of EBITDA for a company like Basic cannot simply be estimated away. Basic operates capital equipment that absolutely positively wears out with use and needs to be replaced and maintained. In 2018, Basic recorded $126 million of depreciation made more than $67 million of capital expenditures to end the year with $448 million in property, plant and equipment. The earnings announced that the company plans $69 million in capital expenditures, which are clearly needed.

Starting with guidance of $84-89 million in Adjusted EBITDA and subtracting $42 million in interest and $69 million in capital expenditures, it is clear that Basic is guiding to not only GAAP losses throughout the year, but actually being at least $22 million deeper in debt at the end of the year with a fleet that will be one year older.

3. Basic is highly indebted

As of the most recent 10Q, Basic owed $344 million in total debt, $22 million of which is due within the next year (see 10Q, page 7). (Basic has a "current surplus" of $87 million, and normally that amount would represent assets available to pay down debt. In the case of a business that loses money and borrows heavily such as Basic, based on my experience with companies in financial distress, I suggest that this all represents real working capital needed in the business and will not be available to satisfy other obligations - let alone be available for use by shareholders. So I'm considering it inaccessible from here on out.) $344 million represents just under 4 times next year's Adjusted EBITDA guidance, but we've shown above how discomforting that should be based on the fact that half that EBITDA is out the door from day one in interest payments and more than the remaining amount will be required for CapEx. For these reasons, Basic's debt will certainly increase.

Basic's last financing transaction shows lenders treat this as an company which may not repay its loans. In October of 2018, Basic issued $300 million of bonds paying 10.75% interest. At the time, the "CCC or Below Option-Adjusted Spread" was approximately 7% (see here) and the yield on 5-year treasuries was about 3% (see here), so Basic's right was slightly higher than that at which the least credit-worthy companies that still get a rating should have been able to borrow. Even more striking though is that the company disclosed that its lenders were shorting the company's stock (see last paragraph of Item 1.02). Not only were these bonds issued at the worst rate available to borrowers at the time, but lenders had to protect themselves by shorting company stock! This was a great idea in retrospect, because as of today, Basic's stock is down 80% from the time of the loan transaction. The bonds themselves are trading at below 80 cents on the dollar today.

Basic's management tries to get readers to overlook this dire situation by talking about the company's "liquidity" of $63 million in cash and $66 million available in further borrowings. As I wrote above, I believe all cash on the balance sheet is "spoken for" being needed for existing operations and while some of it may go towards making interim debt payments, it is in no way 'excess' such that it can offset long-term debt. As far as the second point that another lender still offers $66 million in credit, first of all, we project that at least one third of that is spoken for by the end of the year when you consider capital expenditures. Second, this is like a person saying they can't be broke as long as they still have room to borrow on credit cards. They may be able to keep spending for a little longer, but they'll only have more debt they can't repay.

Comparing the situation at Basic to its peer Pioneer is instructive. In Pioneer's most recent 10Q, the company reported $517m in net PP&E and $465 million in long-term debt. As of June 11, Pioneer's bonds were trading for less than 45 cents on the dollar! This implies that the value of Pioneer's assets could be as low as 65% of book value.

With half of adjusted EBITDA going to interest, skepticism from lenders, no prospects for earnings and problems at competitors, Basic's debt level is clearly a problem for shareholders, and may be a big problem for lenders, too.

4. The buyback is a bad idea

Out of this environment, Basic management announced plans to repurchase $5 million in stock. For the reasons described above, I strongly disagree with the stated reasons for the buyback that the company believes in the long-term value of its business. I think a more likely reason to announce the buyback was to avoid a prolonged period of having a market cap below $50 million. Basic has 27 million shares of stock outstanding. In the days before the buy back was announced, Basic's share price dipped below $1.80 per share putting the company below the $50 million market cap required for continued listing (see NYSE Rule 802.01B).

The announcement had the intended effect of driving up the stock price by more than 33%. But what logic is there in it? Basic's management could have repurchased $5 million in debt at 80 cents on the dollar which would have not only produced an immediate gain of $1 million but resulted in savings of $2.5 million in interest over the life of the bond. Instead, they chose to announce repurchases of stock which will only increase the total indebtedness by a marginal amount.

5. Short Basic

For the reasons described above, I am short Basic Energy Services. I expect the company to produce disappointing earnings results throughout the year, increase debt and have to undertake some action to improve the position of lenders.

A big part of the reason Basic announced such poor earnings in the first quarter was weak oil prices that lead to a slow down in drilling the subsequent quarter. I can't put any kind of precise estimate forward, but we also see weaker-than-expected prices have returned in the second quarter and I anticipate operating results and forward guidance will be worse than expected a month ago at the time of first quarter earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BAS KEG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.