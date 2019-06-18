Snap: Time To Sidestep This One

Snap's valuation has no margin of safety and investors are best off protecting their capital by sidestepping this investment.

Having never generated either profits or cash flows, investors are forced to price the stock off its top-line.

Revenue is decelerating at a rapid clip. Forcing me to question Snap's overall sustainability as an investment.

Investment Thesis

Snap (SNAP) has soared in its year to date performance and is up more than 130%.

Despite the positive investor sentiment towards the stock, I explain why investors today have no more upside potential.

(Source)

Snap's User Engagement

Snap's business model positions itself as the go-to platform for advertisers to reach the hard to reach, namely millennials and Gen Z.

As of Q1 2019, Snap's DAU (daily active users) was flat year over year at 190 million. Having said that, its top line was mighty strong and up 39% year-over-year. The reason for this growth was strong monetization of its user base with its ARPU (average revenue per user) being up 39%. Furthermore, CEO Evan Spiegel contends that Snap is building on the success of the Discover platform to keep strong user retention.

Ultimately, having a large audience of difficult to engage millennials and Gen Z is Snap's primary differentiator. To that extent, Snap continues to grow its ad product suite and offers advertisers the tools to measure penetration and return on investment.

Other opportunities for advertisers include Snap's optimization of its 6-second non-skippable mobile ad units for maximum benefit for advertisers, while at the same time, minimal disruption for users who have short attention spans.

The Growth Illusion

Next, on the first impression, knowing that Snap is up 39% in Q1 2019 compared with the same period a year ago sounds terrific.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

But when we look back and see its previous growth rates, our excitement should quickly abate. Just two years' ago, Snap finished 2017 being up more than 100% year-over-year. Fast forward to now, and its latest figures look lackluster in comparison.

Immediately, readers should question the sustainability of its business model. What is the likely growth rate for Snap this time next year?

Given its present rate of deceleration, it would not be all that surprising if this time next year Snap's top line growth rate was sub 30%. At that stage, investors will no longer view Snap as an explosive growth company which should be valued off revenue alone, but investors will start to question Snap's ability to generate actual cash flows.

The Underlying Reality

As you will know, since Snap's inception, it has accumulated net losses of more than $6 billion.

Moreover, the reality is that Snap's main costs are in the form of stock-based compensation. As of Q1 2019, more than 50% of Snap's revenue is eaten up in as stock-based compensation, which amounted to $162 million.

Consequently, it is perhaps unsurprising to see that Snap finished 2017 with an average of 1,166 million shares and that of its most recent quarter, this number has increased by more than 32% to 1,544 million.

Accordingly, given that Snap's balance sheet carries just $1.2 billion of cash and equivalents, yet, it burns through more than $0.5 billion of free cash flow per year, investors should expect to continue to see Snap using its shares as a source of funds.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

As you can see in the table, Snap is being valued solely off its top line. This fact, given its rapidly decelerating top-line growth, together with the reality that investors simply have no real idea of Snap's overall profit margins makes it extremely difficult to ascertain how valuable those revenues could actually transpire to be.

Moreover, reflected in the table, you can see that Snap's peers have seen investors turn cautious on them of late. Granted, Snap has no privacy or antitrust overhanging risk, but neither does Twitter (TWTR).

Takeaway

I'm not recommending that anyone shorts Snap. I don't believe that shorting offers investors a positive risk-reward. This article specifically addresses the fact that Snap valuation is not congruent with its sustainable growth rates.

What's more, given that Snap is, as of present, still substantially unprofitable, investors are thus speculating that when they are paying up $18 billion market cap that someone else is willing to pay more. But this game is somewhere between risky and foolhardy and it will not end well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.