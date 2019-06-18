Sell Zoom Video: Don't Count Out The Competition

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been among a number of exceptionally well performing IPOs in 2019 with the stock up 177% from its $36 IPO price back in April. The company's cloud-based communications platform combines a number of workplace productivity tools like: messaging, video conferencing, internet calling, webinars, and meeting functions into easy-to-use software that works across devices. The growth numbers have been impressive with management citing "viral demand" driving a revenue increase of 103% y/y in Q1. As much as I like the story here and see the quality of the product, the stock is a sell at current levels. My research leads me to believe that the market is pricing in an unrealistic growth trajectory out over the next decade. Zoom faces serious competition that represent headwinds for growth and market share positioning. This article highlights my bearish case for the stock including a DCF analysis demonstrating how the shares are overvalued.

The Bearish Case for Zoom Video Communications

The bearish case here simple. Zoom is an extremely expensive, "richly" priced stock given a significant growth premium by the market that in my opinion is unjustified. A lot has been written about Zoom here on Seeking Alpha with a number of authors sharing a similar bearish sentiment (example here and here). My new insight is based on an observation that is playing out given the major out-performance of Zoom against competitor LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) since Zoom's IPO. The diverging sentiment suggests to me that the market believes Zoom is effectively "eating LogMeIn's lunch" by capturing market share in the segment. Indeed, Zoom grew faster than LOGM during the last quarter but the story is more complicated than that. LOGM reported total revenues of $1.2bn in 2018, $672 million in the unified communications & collaboration segment 'UCC' compared to $393 million of Zoom over the trailing twelve months. LOGM has better penetration among enterprise customers while ZOOM's growth has benefited from smaller organizations with a lower price point for entry level tiers. The foundation of my bearish case for Zoom is that it does not have a significant competitive advantage and the near term growth momentum should stabilize as it competes for market share, and competitors like LOGM match ZOOM on pricing and functionality.

Zoom Video vs. GoT

LOGM with a market cap of $3.2 billion has a history as a public company going back to 2009 and is even mentioned by Zoom in its financial statements as a rival "point solution provider" in the competitive market for communications and collaboration services. LogMeIn has recently re-branded its product offerings in the segment as "GoTo" (possibly as a response to the emergence of Zoom); the services are overall very similar.

LogMeIn Inc. GoTo platform. source: Goto.com

Depending on the needs of an organization, Zoom or a combination of LogMeIn's GoToMeeting and GoToConnect could be a better value. Zoom's $19.99 price month per user enterprise package for a minimum of 50 users requires an add-on of $40 for each user for the ability to produce and share video webinars for example. GoToConnect at $19.99 includes comparable voice calling and video conferencing abilities as Zoom. From my understanding there are certain features one platform does better than the other, with differences in level of technicality but overall comparable pricing for mid-size and large businesses. One advantage of GoToMeeting for example is unlimited cloud recordings, transcripts, and storage starting at its mid-level plan. Zoom charges for additional storage from the standard limit, although this may not be necessary or a concern for some customers. It follows that some features Zoom excels at; may not make a difference to other customers or vice versa. It's worth nothing that Zoom has as free package for a single user needs but is constrained with a 40 minute time limit on meetings. The free plan is meant as an introduction with the expectation of a requiring an upgrade for most organizations. GoTo has free trial periods.

GoToConnect Features. Source: Goto.com

Zoom Platform Features. source: Zoom.com

The website Zapier.com provides a good review of both Zoom and GoToMeeting with its feature comparison table reproduced below.

Zoom GoToMeeting Video Conferencing Features "Touch up my appearance," virtual background, and more Technically more advanced visual settings Screen Sharing Advanced options including simultaneous screen sharing Basic screen sharing to meet most needs Annotation and Whiteboarding Robust annotation tools and whiteboarding feature Basic annotation tools for screen sharing; no whiteboarding Group Chat and Breakout Rooms In-meeting chat, standalone group chat In-meeting chat and standalone group chat Web Audio, Dial-In, and Calling Dial-in and calling options offered at various plan levels Full dial-in and calling options including Call Me on every plan Design and Ease of Use Clean, with controls along the bottom of the screen More complex control panel, separate from screen Recording, Transcripts, and Storage Multiple recording features, but cloud storage above 1 GB costs extra Multiple recording formats and unlimited cloud recording and storage at Pro plan level and above Pricing Free version provides full features and Pro plan may be the best deal No free plan; paid plans cost more but provide greater cloud storage and attendee limits

Zoom vs GoToMeeting product review. source: Zapier.com

The Zapier article concludes that GoToMeeting may be a better platform for large enterprises. I believe this is important because the larger organizations are more valuable in terms of scale and recurring revenue potential.

Zoom and GoToMeeting are both industry-leading choices to meet any organization's video conferencing needs. Both offer high-quality video and audio, along with robust group collaboration features needed to conduct smooth and productive online meetings. If you're just starting out or are a small-to-medium-sized business that only needs to accommodate up to 100 participants, Zoom can provide you with a fully-featured video conferencing solution for a lower price—or even no price depending on your needs. But if you're a larger organization that regularly needs to accommodate 150 to 250 attendees and can benefit from unlimited cloud storage and a no-minimum-host requirement, GoToMeeting may end up being a better value for you.

The point here isn't to suggest that one platform is "better" than the other, but simply to recognize that Zoom's core product is hardly a revolution in technological innovation. Zoom has some current momentum, but this doesn't mean it marks the end of LogMeIn Inc or that current GoToMeeting users are about to migrate in mass to the competing Zoom platform. For many mid-size and large businesses that already use the "GoTo" platform, there is nothing to suggest a compelling reason to switch providers. Anyone that has worked in a corporate setting knows how difficult these type of IT decisions can be in contemplating a migrating to new a system. Even as Zoom has admittedly shaken up the UCC productivity software segment, LogMeIn and the GoTo platform are not going away anytime soon.

The above discussion was focused simply on one competitor. In reality there are a number of major companies with UCC solutions either through basic functionality or full web-based platforms including: Oracle Corp (ORCL), Microsoft Corp (MSFT), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) (GOOG), and Amazon Inc (AMZN). Indeed, the segment is fiercely competitive and I bring this up because Zoom stock is trading as if its proverbially "cornering the market" which I don't believe to be the case.

Zoom Video Communications Valuation

The market bullishness on Zoom stock is extraordinary. The combination of trading based valuation multiples are unique making Zoom one of the most "richly priced stocks in the market. Zoom's current market cap of $27.3 billion compares to management guidance for revenues between $535-$545 million for the fiscal year that ends April 30 2020, an increase of 65% y/y. The stock is trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of ~50x. Valuation like this typically implies the market is very confident that future growth will "catch up" to current valuations. I don't doubt that Zoom is on its way to doubling revenues and earnings in the years ahead, but the current valuation requires growth to be multiple times higher.

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC (NASDAQ:ZM) KEY STATS P/E FWD P/E P/S FWD P/S P/FCF (FWD) 8,358 4,167 69.5 49.7 413 Share Price 6/14/2019 $100.29 Market Cap $27.3bn Revenue TTM $393m FY2020 Revenue Estimate $535-$545m EPS TTM $0.012 FY2020 Consensus EPS $0.024

Zoom Video Key Stats. source yCharts.com/ author estimates

ZM is an otherwise good candidate for a discounted free cash flow based valuation model. The company has a stable capital structure with no net long term debt, and is currently presenting positive free cash flow. Recognizing the many limitations of DCF models particularly in high growth stocks as it relates to input sensitivity, I find them most useful in setting a reference point for what the current share price is implying. Backing into the current market value allows me to gauge if the assumptions are reasonable and make a decision on what could drive the next move higher or lower. The power of this analysis is increased when its coupled with a with a story that can put the numbers into context. In the case of Zoom, its clear to me that this stock is skating on thin ice.

Market Implied DCF Model

One way to justify the current share price ~$100 is through growth assumptions I outline below. If Zoom in-fact is able to match these projections out over the next decade a case could be made that the stock is about fairly priced. This simplified DCF model is based on forecasts free cash flow as a function of revenue, the free cash flow margin. During Q1, the company reported FCF at $16m approximately 12.5% of revenue, this is the baseline for the current fiscal year.

For a DCF to find a fair value of ~$100 per share, I am using the below inputs:

Revenue growth for the next three years is slightly ahead of published consensus suggesting sales should double over the next three years.

Revenue grows 9 times from $550 million this year, to $4.86 billion in FY2029, a composite annual growth rate of 27.5% over the period.

Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue expands from 12.5% in the last quarter to 25% in year 5 and reaching 35% by FY2029, matching LogMeIn Inc. current free cash flow margin (~33%). The company should gain profitability with corresponding high cash flows as it scales.

Long term perpetual growth rate of 7.0%

Discount rate of 10.0%

Bearish Case DCF Model

To be bearish on ZM requires investors to simply be skeptical of the above assumptions. I honestly don't think the above numbers are possible give the competition and eventual margin pressures that will come as the segment matures. In the bearish case, revenue growth over the next 2 years matches published consensus, but slows to 12.5% over the next decade at a composite annual growth rate of 22% through FY2029. Free cash flow margin peaks at about 30% discounting some risk compared to the market implied scenario. The bearish case DCF finds a fair value of ~$50 per share representing 50% downside. The discount rate used is 10.5% and long term growth here is still a generous 6.5%.

While I'm not expecting ZM to crash to these levels immediately given the current bullishness, I do feel upside should nevertheless be limited based on the valuation headwinds. One upcoming catalyst for a change in Zoom's sentiment could be LogMeIn Inc's earnings next month in late July (date not confirmed). While LogMeIn has faced operational challenges and weaker earnings over the past year, its management noted in the last conference call that it's more optimistic in the UCC segment that directly competes with Zoom.

In closing, in the first quarter, we began executing our strategic growth plan and we've made good early progress on all deliverables to date. This progress is highlighted by the launch of GoTo, our new UCC brand, the introduction of GoToConnect, our compelling integrated UCC offering and GoToRoom, an exciting in room video and meeting solution.

While the topic of LogMeIn's valuation is worth a separate discussion; as long as the numbers this quarter do not present a complete deterioration of the GoTo segment outlook, the market could begin to pare back expectations for Zoom market share gains by recognizing that LOGM is still a viable competitor.

Risks to the Bear Case

Large cash position. Following the IPO the company was left with a cash and equivalents position of $735 million. The amount is more than enough for liquidity purposes and its likely the company could engage in M&A, acquiring a complementary product or feature in the near future. The cash position and flexibility it provides risks undermining the bearish case by opening a new avenue for growth. On the other hand, Zoom needs to be careful not to give the appearance of over-paying for a target company with limited financial return.

Following the IPO the company was left with a cash and equivalents position of $735 million. The amount is more than enough for liquidity purposes and its likely the company could engage in M&A, acquiring a complementary product or feature in the near future. The cash position and flexibility it provides risks undermining the bearish case by opening a new avenue for growth. On the other hand, Zoom needs to be careful not to give the appearance of over-paying for a target company with limited financial return. Low Float. Zoom is tightly held among insiders with various share classes. The float is only 8.83% of outstanding shares which has likely contributed to the scarcity and availability of shares to purchase on the market propelling the stock price higher. This could continue sending the share price higher in the near term. Considering a lock-up period of 180 days from the prospectus date, its could be expected that insiders and early IPO investors may look to realize gains in Septembers when it expires.

Conclusion

ZM at current levels is extremely speculative and in my opinion is pricing in an unrealistic growth and profitability outlook. I suggest investors learn about the product including competing solutions by rival firms and consider what differentiates Zoom in the market and if that is a lasting competitive advantage. I have a 2019 year end price target on ZM at $75 per share representing 25% downside, while further downside would like require catalyst of negative sentiment in the near term. One way to implement this short idea is to consider long LOGM/ short ZM type spread, as I believe their valuation spread should narrow going forward all else equal. I am personally trading the stock short via puts spreads but recommend others to at least avoid ZM at current valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long ZM put spreads