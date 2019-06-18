Equinix: Strong Growth Should Continue In 2019

Investment Thesis

Equinix (EQIX) delivered strong Q1 2019 earnings with double-digit top and bottom lines growth. The company should be able to continue to grow its business at a fast pace thanks to favorable industry tailwinds. Its footprint in multiple metro locations across the world should also continue to attract customers that require its data center facilities across the world. The company has consistently increased its dividend in the past and is a good candidate for dividend growth investors. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. We think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Equinix delivered a strong Q1 2019 with double-digit top and bottom lines growth. As can be seen from the top chart below, its revenues grew to $1.363 billion in Q1 2019. This was a growth rate of 12% year over year. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA grew to $660 million or 14% growth year over year.

In its Americas region, revenue grew by 7% year over year to $644 million. Its colocation revenue rose 3% to $440 million. In EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), its revenue grew by 14% year over year to $435 million. Its colocation revenue increased by 14% to $331 million. In Asia Pacific region, its revenue grew by 22% to $284 million. Its colocation revenue increased by 26% to $210 million.

What we like about Equinix and its business

An interconnected ecosystem with global reach

Equinix operates 202 data centers across 52 metro areas in 24 countries with over 341 thousand interconnections. As can be seen from the maps below, it has data centers in three regions: Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and Asia-Pacific. The company has nearly 10 thousand customers and can offer its customers of all sizes the full spectrum of space, power, and connection needs across the world. This is much better than many other operators that are focused in one region. Its network across different metros and countries is its main advantage and will make its facilities sticky to many of its customers. In fact, 86% of its recurring revenues are from customers who uses its facilities across multiple metro locations and 60% of its recurring revenues are from customers that uses its facilities across all 3 regions.

Low churn rate

Thanks to its ability to provide infrastructure to its customers in multiple metros and regions, Equinix service is very sticky. Hence, Equinix has a very low churn rate of 2.1% of its monthly recurring revenue.



Favorable industry trends

Equinix should benefit from strong demand for data centers. According to Market Research Future, this market is expected grow by a compound annual growth rate of 28% through 2023. This should result in strong demand for data center spaces.

Improving balance sheet with minimum debt maturing before 2022

Equinix has improved its balance sheet through $1,242 million of equity offering on March 4, 2019. This has allow it to reduce its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to 3.6x in Q1 2019 from 4.4x in Q4 2018. This deleverage effort has also enabled S&P to upgrade its credit to investment grade (BBB-).



Besides improving credit rating, Equinix also has a well-staggered debt maturity profile. As can be seen from the chart below, there are minimal debts maturing before 2022.

Valuation Analysis

Equinix estimates it will generate about $22.37 ~ $22.73 of adjusted funds from operations per share in 2019. Using the mid-point of its guidance, its price to 2019 AFFO ratio is about 22.7x. This is significantly higher than its peers who are trading between 19x ~ 20x. We think this higher premium is warranted due to its track record of growth and its multiple locations across 3 regions.

A growing 1.9%-yielding dividend

Equinix currently pays a quarterly dividend of $2.46 per share. This is equivalent to an annualized cash dividend of $9.84 per share. As can be seen from the two charts below, the company has consistently increased its dividend every year. Its annualized dividend of $9.84 per share in 2019 is significantly higher than the dividend of $6.76 in 2015. While Equinix has increased its dividend every year, its payout ratio remains low in the 40 ~50% range. As illustrated in the first chart below, its estimated payout ratio of 43% in 2019 is 4 percentage points less than the 47% payout ratio in 2015.

As the chart below shows, Equinix’s current dividend yield of 1.9% is towards the low end of its 4-year yield range of 1.6% and 2.8%.

Risks and Challenges

Equinix faces the risk of technological advancement. Future development of technology (such as increase in disk and chip density or increase in usage of virtualization) may result in less demand for data center space. Other technology trends such as Infrastructure-as-a-Service (“IaaS”) may result in a migration from enterprise-owned servers to these IaaS providers.

Investor Takeaway

We like Equinix and its business and believe it should continue to enjoy strong tailwinds due to favorable industry trends. Given its good growth outlook and low payout ratio, we project the company will continue to increase its dividend at its current pace in the next few years. The company is a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, its shares are not cheap. Hence, we think it makes more sense to wait for a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.