Constantine's Palmer Needs More Higher Grade Tonnes

Palmer needs some higher grades tonnes to front load the production plan and/or simply more overall tonnage to boost the economics. Further zinc and/or silver discoveries could do this.

Preliminary Economic Assessment

Constantine Metal Resources (CEM.V in Canada; OTCQB:CNSNF) released a summary of its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on June 3, 2019. The complete technical report is not yet available. A PEA is exactly what the name says - the first official assessment of the economic viability of a mining project.

Constantine owns 51% of the Palmer zinc-copper-silver-gold-barite project in the Alaskan panhandle. Japan's largest zinc smelter operator, Dowa Metals & Mining owns the remaining 49%. Having Dowa as a partner provides two potential advantages to Constantine. First, they have a partner who is in this for zinc concentrates so there is a strong impetus to move the project forward and develop the mine. Second, Dowa may be able to help Constantine procure debt financing at a lower cost of capital.

This PEA includes an 11-year plan to mine the Southwall deposit and the AG Zone. The following map of the project shows who controls what areas of the project:

Source: Constantine Metal Resources investor presentation

I updated my financial model for the company based on the details included in the press release. My estimates for the PEA which I covered in a Seeking Alpha article last December differed materially in 3 aspects: the upfront capital required, Barite transportation costs, and grade dilution.

Upfront Capital Requirement

The estimated upfront capital for the project is $278 million which is broken down here:

source: Palmer PEA press release

My upfront capital estimate was lower at $150 million. What I think I missed here is the fact that they intend to also mine the AG Zone so there are additional upfront costs for "Mining," "Site Development," "Onsite Infrastructure," and "EPCM" (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Management) given that 2 deposits, 3 kilometers apart from each other, are involved.

On the plus side, this PEA lays the economic groundwork to justify ultimately expanding the mine life by mining more material on the property. I think this is a positive trade-off in exchange for a higher CAPEX bill because the greater Palmer district remains highly prospective for more volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits holding high grades of silver and/or zinc. VMS deposits tend to be relatively small but several often cluster together in close proximity. 2 have been found so far at Palmer and I expect that it is just a matter of getting the drill in some of the other targets before there is another. No guarantees but geology tends to rhyme. As I have told Industrial Minefinder subscribers in the past, a high grade silver discovery with size on the Alaskan panhandle (close to infrastructure) would be very attractive to silver investors who love to pay up for such things.

Barite Costs

The Palmer project is rich in barite, a mineral used mainly by the oil & gas industry, which Constantine used a price of $220 per tonne for in this PEA. Roughly 23% of the material to be mined is barite, so we are talking about a high volume, low price material like bauxite, manganese, or iron ore. I estimate that barite production would be roughly 286,000 tonnes per year when the mines are running at capacity. This is $63 million of additional annual revenue; however, the problem is that transportation costs are estimated to be $132 per tonne which is a cost of almost $38 million per year. The good news here, though, is that they can ship 23% more of the material off of the property which means less tailings waste to store. Constantine's VP of Exploration, Darwin Green, recently explained in this interview that the project has a very minimal amount of waste which will help reduce environmental risks (starts about 3:30 into the video):

Grade Dilution

So far, the combined Southwall and AG Zone deposits contain 14.3 million tonnes of Indicated & Inferred Resources grading roughly 5.05% zinc. The PEA assumes the zinc grade mined is only 4.24%. This dilution lowers the economics of the project and further reinforces the attractiveness of ongoing exploration drilling at the property. It would be especially helpful if another higher-grade zinc deposit was found at the property that could be mined first for a faster capital payback.

Valuation

Constantine did not cheat on metals prices and treatment charges. They were very reasonable on both which enhances the quality of the study.

The headline after-tax net present value ("NPV") of the project was $266 million using a 7% discount rate and the after-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") was 21%. I think this discount rate is too low and I am sticking with 10% in my financial model. However, it is possible that the backing of Dowa could help them ultimately obtain lower cost financing.

Using my metals prices and a 10% discount rate, I get an after-tax NPV of approximately $145 million and an IRR of 19.2%. Attributing only 51% of this NPV to Constantine, I get an NPV for Constantine of $74 million. The USD market capitalization of the company is currently $26 million. Assuming Constantine has to raise another $15 million (its 51% share of ~$30 million) to get this project to a final feasibility study and that it ultimately finances its share of the project with 70% debt and 30% equity, I show that the share count could ultimately climb to 210 million shares assuming a full equity financing at the current share price. This translates into an NPV per share of $.69. The stock is currently trading for $.41 per share, as shown here:

Data by YCharts

The current price is almost 60% of my NPV per share estimate. This is a high-level assessment by me, but I would say that we are pretty much at fair value for Constantine right now given that Palmer is only at the PEA stage.

Final Thoughts

With a recently updated Resource statement and now a PEA under its belt, Constantine now qualifies as a "Shielded Junior" given its highly prospective exploration opportunities. The drill bit may still to unlock a lot of value here for shareholders.

Dowa is in this for zinc concentrate from a good jurisdiction. Their involvement leads me to conclude that this project will get financed and built as long as the economics are decent (translation: a 20% IRR is good enough).

What Constantine shareholders really need is another high-grade discovery on the property or simply additional high-grade tonnage from the known deposits so that a future mine can be fed with higher-grade material for longer. I would prefer to see an IRR above 30%.

Further high-grade discoveries can potentially boost the share price which makes equity financing less dilutive. For example, assuming no dilution, the NPV per share is $2.33 using the current 62 million shares outstanding.

The results of this year's summer-fall drilling season will be important to watch.

