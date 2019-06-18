Merger Arbitrage Mondays - The Ghost Of TheStreet Sells Itself

Merger activity decreased last week with four new deals announced and six pending deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 90 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 6 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 35 Stock Deals 18 Stock & Cash Deals 11 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 67 Total Deal Size $977.75 billion

New Deals:

I had the good fortune of meeting the ex-CEO of TheStreet, Dave Callaway, at the headquarters of MarketWatch in San Francisco more than a decade ago when he was the Editor-in-Chief of MarketWatch. He then went on to become the Editor-in-Chief of USA Today before joining TheStreet as its CEO in 2016. The stock that had been declining and languishing for years finally started going up after he cut costs and eventually sold their RateWatch business for $33.5 million. He then sold the institutional units of TheStreet that included TheDeal for $87.3 million and left the company in December 2018 after seeing the stock more than double since he joined the company.

The company distributed most of the cash generated from these sales as a special dividend of $17.70/share in April 2019 (adjusted for the 10 for 1 reverse split in the same month) before selling the rest of the company in this latest deal to TheMaven. Turning around a business in secular decline is very difficult and Dave Callaway did an admirable job of unlocking value for shareholders during his tenure as the CEO of TheStreet.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $0.708 08/05/2019 213.56% 1590.80% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.07 06/30/2019 76.87% 2158.36% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $50.61 $41.22 06/30/2019 22.78% 639.60% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $6.65 06/30/2019 20.30% 569.98% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) $114.50 $97.7 06/30/2019 17.20% 482.80% AVP 05/22/2019 Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NATU3.SA) $4.40 $3.82 01/31/2020 15.19% 24.33% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $110.07 12/31/2019 13.56% 25.13% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) $5.81 $5.22 06/30/2019 11.23% 315.33% UQM 01/21/2019 Danfoss Power Solutions (US) Company (N/A) $1.71 $1.56 07/15/2019 9.62% 125.34% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.68 $7.01 07/29/2019 9.58% 83.28%

